Ghana's proposed national service programme for diaspora students: Everything we know so far

Ghana's proposed national service programme for diaspora students: Everything we know so far

Ghana's proposed national service programme for diaspora students: Everything we know so far

The Government of Ghana is proposing the introduction of a National Service programme specifically for young Ghanaians born and raised abroad, in a move aimed at strengthening their connection to the country and encouraging their long-term involvement in national development.

Government plans to introduce a two-month National Service programme for young Ghanaians in the diaspora before they begin university.

The initiative aims to strengthen participants' connection to Ghana through cultural immersion and civic engagement.

While the proposal has been announced, details such as implementation, funding and eligibility are yet to be released.

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The proposed initiative was announced by the Director of Diaspora Affairs at the Office of the President, Kofi Okyere-Darko, during the maiden Ghana Diaspora Students Forum in 2026. According to him, the programme will target young members of the Ghanaian diaspora before they begin university.

Why the government says the programme is needed

Director of Diaspora Affairs at the Office of the President, Kofi Okyere-Darko

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Okyere-Darko said participants would spend about two months in Ghana, giving them the opportunity to experience the country's culture, institutions and way of life before returning overseas to continue their education.

He explained that the initiative is intended to help young Ghanaians abroad, many of whom have never lived in Ghana for an extended period, develop a stronger sense of identity and belonging at an early stage of their lives.

Speaking to students, policymakers, academics and development practitioners from Ghana, Europe, Asia and North America during the virtual forum, Okyere-Darko said the government wants to rethink how it engages Ghanaians living abroad.

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He said the focus is shifting from an approach centred mainly on cultural ties and remittances to one that promotes knowledge transfer, innovation, entrepreneurship, research and investment.

According to him, the government is looking beyond encouraging graduates to return home permanently. Instead, it wants to ensure Ghana remains part of their professional journey regardless of where they eventually live and work.

He described Ghanaian students abroad as one of the country's most valuable national assets, noting that many will become future entrepreneurs, researchers, engineers, healthcare professionals and policymakers.

The forum where the announcement was made

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Ghana Diaspora Students Forum

The proposal was unveiled during the Ghana Diaspora Students Forum, held under the theme Pathways, Ecosystems and Diaspora as Development.

The event brought together policymakers, academics, entrepreneurs and development experts to discuss academic mobility, research collaboration, entrepreneurship and career opportunities for Ghanaian students studying overseas.

Organisers said the forum is expected to become an annual platform for dialogue between Ghana and its diaspora student community while producing practical recommendations for policymakers and educational institutions.

How Ghana's current National Service Scheme works

National Service Authority

Ghana's National Service Scheme was established under the National Service Scheme Act, 1980. Initially, the law required high school leavers to undertake two years of national service.

The scheme was later revised to focus on graduates of universities and other tertiary institutions, with the mandatory service period reduced to one year in 1995, a requirement that remains in place today.

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Each year, more than 70,000 graduates are posted to schools, hospitals, government agencies and other public institutions before receiving their National Service certificates, which are often required for employment in the public sector.

The existing framework has also allowed Ghanaians who studied abroad to register for national service after completing their tertiary education, provided they meet the required documentation and registration procedures.

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How the new proposal differs

Unlike the current National Service Scheme, the proposed initiative is designed for students before they enter university rather than graduates.

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Instead of a compulsory one-year posting, participants would spend about two months in Ghana, with the emphasis on cultural immersion, civic engagement and building lasting connections with the country rather than fulfilling a public service obligation.

What remains unknown

NSS

Although the proposal has been announced, several key details have yet to be disclosed.

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The government has not released information on the legal framework, implementation timeline, funding arrangements, eligibility requirements, application process or the institutions that will host participants.

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