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Visa applicants affected as US Embassy in Accra announces 2-week closure from July 20

Maxwell Nyagamago
Maxwell Nyagamago 08:57 - 15 July 2026
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Visa applicants affected as US Embassy in Accra announces 2-week closure from July 20
The United States Embassy in Accra has announced the temporary closure of its Consular Section to the public for two (2) weeks, a move that will affect visa processing and most consular services.
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In a public notice, the Embassy said the Consular Section will be closed from July 20 to July 31, 2026, to allow for scheduled maintenance works.

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During the closure, the Embassy said it would be unable to process visa applications or provide other routine consular services, with the exception of life-or-death emergencies.

"The Consular Section of the U.S. Embassy in Accra will be temporarily closed to the public from July 20 through July 31, 2026, for scheduled maintenance," the Embassy said.

Also Read: U.S. Embassy issues urgent visa guidelines for Ghanaian fans going to the FIFA World Cup

It added: "During this period, we will be unable to process visas and other consular services, except in life-or-death emergencies."

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The Embassy has, however, assured applicants that all visa appointments originally scheduled within the two-week period have been rescheduled.

Applicants whose passports or Consular Reports of Birth Abroad are ready for collection will still be able to pick them up on designated dates despite the temporary closure.

Also Read: Break U.S. laws and risk deportation, visa ban - Embassy warns Ghanaians

According to the Embassy, affected individuals who have already received an email confirming that their documents are ready may visit the Embassy on July 23 or July 30, between 1:30 p.m. and 3:00 p.m., for collection.

The Embassy did not indicate whether the maintenance work would affect services after July 31, but said normal operations are expected to resume once the exercise is completed.

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Also Read: US Embassy issues crucial visa advice to football fans ahead of 2026 World Cup

The announcement comes as the U.S. Embassy continues to process a high volume of visa applications in Ghana, making the temporary suspension likely to affect applicants with planned travel during the maintenance period.

In a public notice, the Embassy said the Consular Section will be closed from July 20 to July 31, 2026, to allow for scheduled maintenance works.
In a public notice, the Embassy said the Consular Section will be closed from July 20 to July 31, 2026, to allow for scheduled maintenance works.
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