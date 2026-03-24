U.S. Embassy issues urgent visa guidelines for Ghanaian fans going to the FIFA World Cup: Photo Credit [AP]

U.S. Embassy issues urgent visa guidelines for Ghanaian fans going to the FIFA World Cup: Photo Credit [AP]

U.S. Embassy issues urgent visa guidelines for Ghanaian fans going to the FIFA World Cup

The United States Embassy in Accra has issued comprehensive guidelines for Ghanaians intending to travel to the United States for the FIFA World Cup.

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Speaking at the Embassy, Consul General Elliot Fertik outlined the essential procedures and requirements applicants must follow.

He indicated that processing times for non-immigrant visas, particularly tourist visas, have improved significantly, with additional resources deployed to accelerate applications ahead of the tournament.

Selecting the Appropriate Visa

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Applicants are advised to apply under the correct visa category:

Journalists: I-class visa for media professionals

Fans and tourists: B1/B2 visa

Mr Fertik cautioned that applying under the wrong visa category could lead to a denial, even if the applicant qualifies under a different classification.

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Application Process

Applicants must complete the following steps:

Fill out the DS-160 form online

Pay the visa application fee

Book an interview appointment

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Attend the interview with all required documentation.

He emphasised that applicants must demonstrate strong ties to Ghana and present a credible purpose for travel. Violations such as overstaying, breaching visa conditions, or engaging in unauthorised employment may attract severe penalties, including long-term bans from entering the United States.

Applicants are strongly advised not to purchase non-refundable flight tickets until their visas have been approved.

Mr Fertik noted that a lack of prior international travel does not automatically result in a visa refusal, as each application is assessed on its individual merits.

Visa Refusals and Fraud Alert

He explained that most visa denials fall under Section 214(b), which relates to insufficient evidence of strong ties to Ghana. Although there is no formal appeal process, applicants may reapply if their circumstances change.