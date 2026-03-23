FIFA warns Liberia over court action ahead of FA elections, cites risk of suspension

World football governing body FIFA has issued a strong advisory to the Liberia Football Association following a legal challenge filed in a Liberian court seeking to halt the association’s upcoming elections.

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In a formal communication dated March 22, 2026, FIFA acknowledged receipt of information indicating that Cassell Kuoh, President of FC Fassell and a member of the LFA, had petitioned a lower court in Liberia for an injunction against the LFA elections scheduled for April 18, 2026.

While stressing its respect for national judicial systems, FIFA made it clear that football-related disputes must be handled within the sport’s established regulatory and arbitration structures—not ordinary courts.

FIFA reiterates strict statutes on disputes

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FIFA referenced its statutes (May 2024 edition), particularly Article 51, which prohibits taking football-related disputes to regular courts unless explicitly allowed. Instead, such matters must be resolved through independent arbitration tribunals recognised within football governance.

The global body also highlighted provisions within the LFA’s own statutes, including Articles 18.3(J), 19, 85, and 86, which similarly bar members, players, and officials from seeking redress in civil courts over internal football matters—especially those concerning elections and governance.

According to FIFA, any violation of these rules could trigger sanctions under both LFA and FIFA regulations.

Warning over third-party interference

FIFA further cautioned that involving national courts in the LFA’s electoral process could be interpreted as “undue third-party interference", a serious breach under Articles 14 and 19 of FIFA’s statutes.

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Such interference, the body warned, may result in disciplinary action, including the potential suspension of Liberia from international football competitions—regardless of whether the infringement is directly caused by the LFA.

Autonomy of football governance emphasised

FIFA also defended the LFA’s right to independently determine eligibility criteria for candidates contesting positions within its structures. It noted that such requirements fall under the association’s internal governance framework and do not infringe on individuals’ civil rights.

The LFA, recognised by FIFA, CAF, and WAFU, operates as an autonomous football institution under Liberian law, with the authority to regulate its electoral processes in line with its statutes.

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Call for compliance and dialogue

In conclusion, FIFA urged all stakeholders within Liberian football to respect the established regulatory framework and ensure that disputes are resolved exclusively through football’s internal mechanisms.

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The governing body also requested to be kept informed of any further developments as tensions build ahead of the April elections.

The situation places Liberian football under scrutiny, with the potential for far-reaching consequences should statutory breaches be confirmed.