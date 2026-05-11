Former Black Stars coach Otto Addo named in Technical Study Group for FIFA World Cup 2026

Otto Addo has been named in FIFA’s Technical Study Group for the FIFA World Cup 2026.

The group will provide tactical analysis and performance insights throughout all 104 matches.

The panel includes global football figures led by Arsène Wenger.

Advertisement

Advertisement

FIFA has unveiled the Technical Study Group (TSG) for the FIFA World Cup 2026, with former Ghana national football team coach Otto Addo included in a panel set to deliver advanced analysis of all matches at the tournament.

Guided by FIFA Chief of Global Football Development Arsène Wenger, the TSG consists of Otto Addo (Ghana), Tobin Heath (USA), Jürgen Klinsmann (Germany), Jayne Ludlow (Wales), Michael O’Neill (Northern Ireland), Gilberto Silva (Brazil), Jon Dahl Tomasson (Denmark), Paulo Wanchope (Costa Rica), Aron Winter (Netherlands) and Pablo Zabaleta (Argentina).

The panel will be led by FIFA Senior Football Expert Pascal Zuberbühler and Lead of Football Performance Insights (FPI) Tom Gardner, supported by a team of football analysts, data engineers, data scientists, and performance analysts based on-site in Miami and Dallas, as well as off-site in Manchester (United Kingdom).

Advertisement

Advertisement

During the tournament, FIFA will share the most advanced performance metrics in FIFA World Cup™ history with global TV and online audiences, as well as participating teams and players.

Developed by FIFA’s FPI team and Arsène Wenger, the Enhanced Football Intelligence service will provide new insights to enrich coverage and analysis of every match through both in-game and post-match visuals, using augmented reality and traditional graphics.

“The Technical Study Group helps identify trends in the game, prepare future generations for football’s development and contribute to making the sport more exciting by highlighting the qualities players will need in the future,” said Mr Wenger.

With an unprecedented level of high-quality data, the TSG will be able to describe, analyse and interpret what is happening on the pitch in a way that inspires both technical experts and football fans. We are not only collecting more data than before but also trying to strike the right balance between technical expertise and data. At the same time, we want to share our technical observations in real time during the tournament.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The TSG will analyse all 104 matches at this year’s FIFA World Cup from a unique tactical position in the stadium or from their dedicated performance suite in Miami. They will have access to six video angles and thousands of live data points during each match. The tournament award winners will also be selected by members of the TSG.

The home of the TSG is the FIFA Training Centre, an innovative platform available to players and coaches worldwide. For the first time at a FIFA World Cup, fans will also be able to access real-time insights from the TSG through the FIFA Training Centre’s social media accounts and YouTube channel.

About the TSG Members

Black Stars head coach Otto Addo at the 2022 FIFA World Cup | Photo via Getty Images

Otto Addo earned 15 caps for Ghana as a player and has had two stints as head coach of the Ghana national team, from February to December 2022 and from March 2024 to March 2026.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Tobin Heath: won the FIFA Women’s World Cup™ in 2015 and 2019 and Olympic gold medals at Beijing 2008 and London 2012 with the USA.

Jürgen Klinsmann: won the FIFA World Cup as a player with West Germany in 1990 and guided Germany to third place at the 2006 World Cup on home soil.

Jayne Ludlow: earned 61 caps for Wales and later coached the national team from 2014 to 2021.

Michael O'Neill earned 31 caps for Northern Ireland and is currently in his second spell as national team coach, having previously led the team from 2011 to 2020 and returning in 2022.

Gilberto Silva: won the FIFA World Cup with Brazil in 2002 and made 244 appearances for Arsenal during his career.

Jon Dahl Tomasson earned 112 caps for Denmark, won the 2002–03 UEFA Champions League with AC Milan, and has gone on to coach clubs including Blackburn Rovers and the Swedish national team.

Paulo Wanchope earned 73 caps for Costa Rica and later coached the national team in 2014 and 2015, alongside other managerial roles.

Aron Winter was part of the Netherlands squad that won UEFA EURO 1988 and has coached Toronto FC and Suriname.

Pablo Zabaleta: won Olympic gold with Argentina at Beijing 2008 and made over 330 appearances for Manchester City. He is currently assistant coach for Albania.

Advertisement

Advertisement