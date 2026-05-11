Furious West Ham fans kick 'Arsenal supporters' out of stadium after celebrating in home end

Furious West Ham fans kick 'Arsenal supporters' out of stadium after celebrating in home end

Furious West Ham fans kick 'Arsenal supporters' out of stadium after celebrating in home end

West Ham United FC fans kicked out suspected Arsenal FC supporters from the home end.

The trouble started after celebrations following Leandro Trossard’s goal.

Security stepped in as tensions escalated at the London Stadium.

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Tensions boiled over at the London Stadium on Sunday after videos surfaced showing angry West Ham United FC supporters confronting and ejecting suspected Arsenal FC fans from the home section during a dramatic Premier League clash.

The heated scenes unfolded during Arsenal’s hard-fought 1-0 victory, a result that strengthened the Gunners’ position in the title race while piling further pressure on West Ham in the relegation battle.

Chaos Erupts Inside Home Section

Videos circulating on social media captured chaotic scenes inside the West Ham stands as a group of individuals believed to be Arsenal supporters were confronted by furious home fans.

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The footage showed several men being pushed and forced down stairways amid loud verbal abuse as tensions escalated in the stadium. Stewards and security personnel quickly intervened in an attempt to restore order and prevent the situation from worsening.

Reports indicate that some Arsenal fans had obtained tickets in sections designated for West Ham supporters. While they initially remained unnoticed, celebrations following Arsenal’s late winner reportedly exposed their allegiance and triggered the confrontation.

West Ham fans were seen kicking 'Arsenal supporters' out of the home end 😲 pic.twitter.com/A9wcxcy2eZ — The Sun Football ⚽ (@TheSunFootball) May 11, 2026

Trossard Goal Sparks Tension

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The match remained tense and evenly balanced for much of the afternoon before Leandro Trossard broke the deadlock in the 83rd minute with a crucial strike for Arsenal.

The goal sparked wild celebrations among away supporters and appears to have led to emotional reactions from rival fans seated in the home end, ultimately igniting the disorder captured on video.

Arsenal’s victory moved the North London club closer to securing their first Premier League title in more than 20 years.

Arsenal Continue Title Push Despite Injury Blow

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Despite securing all three points, the win came at a cost for Arsenal after defender Ben White suffered a serious knee injury during the first half.

However, Mikel Arteta’s side showed resilience defensively to preserve the narrow advantage and maintain momentum in the title race.

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Meanwhile, the defeat leaves West Ham facing increasing pressure as the club continues its fight to avoid relegation from the Premier League.