West Ham to seek answers from Referee association after controversial VAR call denies equaliser
West Ham United are set to contact PGMOL after their stoppage-time equaliser against Arsenal was ruled out following a lengthy VAR review.
The club will request further clarification over the decision and seek access to audio conversations between referee Chris Kavanagh and VAR official Darren England.
The controversial call preserved Arsenal’s 1-0 victory in a result that impacted both the Premier League title race and West Ham’s relegation battle.
West Ham United are preparing to formally contact Professional Game Match Officials Limited (PGMOL) after their dramatic late equaliser against Arsenal FC was ruled out following a lengthy VAR review in Sunday’s Premier League clash.
According to BBC reports, the Hammers are expected to request a detailed explanation over the controversial decision and will also seek access to the audio conversations between referee Chris Kavanagh and VAR official Darren England, according to multiple reports.
The incident came deep into stoppage time at the London Stadium after striker Callum Wilson bundled the ball into the net to seemingly rescue a crucial point for West Ham in their relegation battle.
🚨🚨 | West Ham’s equalizer goal is ruled out after VAR review!pic.twitter.com/pqUyy3NPw7— Football Scope (@FootScopeX) May 10, 2026
However, after a review lasting more than 4 minutes, Kavanagh was sent to the pitchside monitor and eventually disallowed the goal for a foul on Arsenal goalkeeper David Raya during the build-up.
"Everybody feels confused and frustrated."— Match of the Day (@BBCMOTD) May 11, 2026
West Ham head coach Nuno Espírito Santo on that disallowed goal ⚽️ pic.twitter.com/L5SpyigKYM
The decision preserved Arsenal’s 1-0 victory thanks to Leandro Trossard’s second-half strike, a result that pushed the Gunners 5 points clear at the top of the Premier League table and closer to a first league title in 22 years.
At the other end, the defeat left West Ham inside the relegation zone with only 2 matches remaining.
Club captain Jarrod Bowen also criticised the use of VAR, arguing that similar incidents often go unpunished during corners and set-piece situations.
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Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta, however, backed the officials and praised what he described as a “brave” decision under immense pressure.
Mikel Arteta praises 'brave' officials after West Ham's goal was disallowed pic.twitter.com/ha57N2TRax— Mirror Football (@MirrorFootball) May 10, 2026
“The referee and the VAR today had a lot of courage,” Arteta said, insisting the foul on Raya was clear.
Former referee Peter Walton defended the decision, saying replays showed Raya’s movement was clearly impeded before the goal was scored, meeting the threshold for a foul under Law 12.
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