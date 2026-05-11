Ghanaian graduates at Howard University go viral for performing Kakalika dance their graduation ceremony

Ghanaian graduates at Howard University go viral after dancing to DopeNation’s hit song ‘Kakalika’ during commencement, sparking reactions across social media.

A group of Ghanaian graduates at Howard University went viral after performing the popular Kakalika dance during their graduation ceremony.

The dance is linked to the hit song Kakalika by DopeNation, which has gained international popularity and chart success in the UK and the US.

Many social media users praised the graduates for proudly showcasing Ghanaian culture and identity on a global stage.

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Capped and gowned, degrees in hand, a group of Ghanaian graduates at Howard University made sure their commencement was anything but ordinary, breaking into the now-iconic Kakalika dance right there on the ceremony floor, turning a proud academic milestone into a celebration of Ghanaian identity.

The moment, which has been circulating on social media, shows the graduates performing the high-energy dance moves associated with "Kakalika," the infectious Ghanapiano anthem by Ghanaian twin duo DopeNation. The clip drew widespread applause online, with many Ghanaians hailing it as a beautiful expression of cultural pride on one of America's most storied Black university campuses.

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It is yet another milestone for a song that has taken on a life far beyond its origins. Released in 2025, "Kakalika" has become one of DopeNation's most infectious tracks, blending energetic Afrobeats rhythms with catchy hooks that have resonated with fans worldwide. Its momentum has sparked viral dance challenges and heavy social media engagement, further amplifying the duo's global reach.

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The song's rise has been nothing short of remarkable. It debuted at number 13 on the Official UK Afrobeats Chart and recently debuted at No. 35 on the Billboard U.S. Afrobeats Songs Chart, a first-ever entry for the duo and a major milestone for Ghanaian music on the world stage.

DopeNation, made up of twin brothers Micheal Boafo (B2) and Tony Boafo (Twist), have steadily risen from local producers and artists to become one of Ghana's most dynamic music exports, earning both critical acclaim and a devoted fanbase across Africa and beyond.

The Howard University moment joins a growing list of global stages on which the Kakalika dance has appeared. The track recently entered the UK Top 10, highlighting the growing global reach of Ghanaian music and dance culture. It has also made its way onto football pitches, Arsenal Women and Dutch-Ghanaian defender Jamal Amofa sparked social media buzz after celebrating with the viral Kakalika dance following matches in England and the Netherlands.

The track's rhythm, humor, and catchy delivery made it ideal for short-form content, with thousands of videos across TikTok and Instagram using the sound within days of its release. For many, the song has captured something deeper, the ability to celebrate Ghanaian identity through rhythm, dance, and humor.

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For the Ghanaian graduates at Howard, a historically Black university with deep ties to African and diaspora culture, performing the Kakalika at commencement was both a personal triumph and a cultural statement, a reminder that no matter how far from home, Ghana travels with you.