27th TGMA: 5 outfits that got Ghanaians talking for the wrong reasons

See the five controversial outfits from the TGMA 2026 red carpet that sparked reactions and conversations across social media in Ghana.

The 27th edition of the Telecel Ghana Music Awards 2026, held on Saturday, May 9, 2026, at the Grand Arena, of the Accra International Conference Centre once again celebrated the richness, creativity and growing influence of Ghana’s music industry.

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Organised by Charterhouse Productions, the annual awards ceremony brought together some of the country’s biggest musicians, entertainers, celebrities and fashion personalities for a night filled with performances, glamour and unforgettable red-carpet moments.

Beyond the music and awards, the TGMA red carpet remained one of the biggest highlights of the night as celebrities arrived in dazzling outfits inspired by this year’s theme, “A Touch of Glitter.”

The theme encouraged guests to embrace elegance, sparkle and creativity while blending contemporary fashion with elements of Ghanaian style and culture.

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While many celebrities impressed with stunning and well-crafted looks, others quickly became the centre of conversation on social media for outfits that many viewers described as unusual, daring or completely unexpected.

As photos and videos from the event circulated online, several fashion choices sparked mixed reactions from Ghanaians, with some praising the bold creativity while others questioned whether the looks matched the spirit of the occasion.

Here are five TGMA 2026 outfits that got Ghanaians talking.

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