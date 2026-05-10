27th TGMA: Full list of winners
The 27th Telecel Ghana Music Awards, held at the Accra International Conference Centre.
Other major winners include Medikal, and Black Sherif
The star-studded event, themed “A Touch of Glitter,” featured performances from top acts including Stonebwoy, Sarkodie, Black Sherif, Gyakie and others.
Dubbed biggest night of music, the event is being held at the Grand Arena of the Accra International Conference Centre (AICC).
In March 2026, the Ghana Music Award Academy Board announced the nominees for the 27th TGMA, featuring categories such as Artiste of the Year, Record of the Year, Album of the Year, Song of the Year, and Best New Artist.
This year’s Artiste of the Year category is one of the most competitive, featuring Black Sherif, Medikal, Stonebwoy,Wendy Shay, Sarkodie and Diana Hamilton.
Leading the performance roster are some of the industry’s most prominent acts. Performers confirmed for the night include Sarkodie, Stonebwoy, and Black Sherif. Also billed are Gyakie, Kweku Smoke, MOLIY, Wendy Shay, Medikal, Piesie Esther, and gospel artist Diana Hamilton.
This year’s theme is: “A Touch of Glitter”
Pulse.com.gh presents to you the 2026 full list of winners for the 27th edition of the Telecel Ghana Music Awards.
BEST HIPLIFE SONG Medikal ft Shatta Wale & Beeztrap KOTM - Shoulder - WINNER
Fameye feat. Medikal - Habit
Ko-Jo Cue feat. AratheJay & Ofori Amponsah - Tontonte
Kojo Blak ft Sarkodie - Next Door
Sarkodie ft Kweku Flick - Messiah
Kwesi Amewuga - Badness
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BEST HIGHLIFE SONG OF THE YEAR
Kofi Kinaata - It Is Finished - WINNER
King Paluta - Foko!
Kwabena Kwabena ft Stonebwoy & Kofi Kinaata - Aso II
Amerado - Obi Adi
Kuami Eugene - Do Better
BEST TRADITIONAL GOSPEL SONG
Joyce Blessing ft King Paluta - Correct
Piesie Esther - Nyame Ye - WINNER
Mabel Okyere - So Far So Good
Kofi Owusu Peprah ft Diana Hamilton - M'aseda
Celestine Donkor ft Diana Hamilton - Akorfala
Paul Enana Baba God (Matthew 6:26)
BEST HIPHOP SONG
Black Sherif - Where Dem Boys - WINNER
O'Kenneth - Balenciaga
Sarkodie ft Kweku Smoke - Violence
Kweku Smoke - Adu The Borga
Gonaboy - Same Timbs
Lalid - The Matter
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BEST AFROPOP SONG
Black Sherif - Sacrifice - Winner
Stonebwoy - Gidi Gidi
Olivetheboy ft Sarkodie - Bend
Gyakie - Sankofa
Lasmid - Olivia
King Promise feat Mr Eazi - See What We've Done
BEST MUSIC VIDEO
Excellent - Kojo Blak ft Kelvyn Boy, Directed by Henry Akrong
Sacrifice - Black Sherif, Directed by Meekah Jagun
Welcome to Africa - Medikal, Directed by Xbills Ebenezer
Shine - Stonebwoy, Directed by Yaw Skyface
Chaana - Samini ft Soweto Gospel Choir, Directed by Yaw Skyface
Put Am on God - AratheJay, Directed by David Duncan -WINNER
BEST AFROBEATS SONG
Kojo Blak ft Kelvyn Boy - Excellent - WINNER
KiDi ft Olivetheboy & Kojo Blak - Gymnastic
Wendy Shay ft Olivetheboy - Crazy Love
Mr Drew ft Olive The Boy - OMG
Lasmid ft King Promise - No Issues
BEST MALE VOCAL PERFORMANCE
Asiama - Akoma - WINNER
Deon Boakye - Time 'Livesession'
Perez Musik - By Prayer
Josh Blakk - Catch-22
Carl Clottey - Yehoda
BEST FEMALE VOCAL PERFORMANCE
Enam - Amin - WINNER
Grace Charles (Team Eternity GH) - See Me Through
Niiella - Show Me How to Love
Cina Soul - Breathe
Lordina The Soprano - Beni Tookweil)i
BEST AFROBEATS / AFROPOP ARTISTE
Wendy Shay - WINNER
Kojo Blak
KiDi
Olivetheboy
Gyakie
Moliy
BEST HIGHLIFE ARTISTE
Fameye
King Paluta
Kwabena Kwabena
Kofi Kinaata - WINNER
Kuami Eugene
BEST RAP PERFORMANCE
Strongman - Mensei Da - WINNER
Ko-Jo Cue - Abeberese
Lyrical Joe - 5th August 9
Joe Kay - 4GG (For God's Glory)
Medikal - Welcome to Africa
Sarkodie - Violence
BEST HIPLIFE / HIPHOP ARTISTE
Black Sherif
Medikal- WINNER
Kweku Smoke
Sarkodie
Ko-Jo Cue
O'Kenneth
COLLABORATION OF THE YEAR
Kojo Blak ft. Kelvyn Boy - Excellent
KiDi ft. Olivethe Boy & Kojo Blak - Gymnastic
Wendy Shay ft. Olivetheboy - Crazy Love
Sarkodie ft. Kweku Smoke - Violence
Medikal ft. Shatta & Beeztrap - Shoulder - WINNER
Kwabena Kwabena ft. Stonebwoy & Kinaata - Aso II
INTERNATIONAL COLLABORATION OF THE YEAR
Moliy, Shenseea, Skillibeng, Silent Addy - Shake It to the Max RMX - WINNER
Black Sherif ft. FireboyDML - So It Goes
Wendy Shay ft. Bedjine, Phina & Guchi - Too Late Remix (2.0)
Lasmid feat. TML Vibez - Meet 4 Corner
King Promise ft Mr Eazi - See What We've Done
Moliy ft Tyla - Body Go
SONGWRITER OF THE YEAR
Black Sherif - Sacrifice - WINNER
Kofi Kinaata - Have Mercy II
Cofi Boham - Take Me Home
Ko-Jo Cue Abeberese
Akwaboah - Obi Nnim (Obinim)
Stonebwoy - Send Them a Prayer
BEST URBAN/CONTEMPORARY GOSPEL SONG
Ewura Abena Ebefa
Kofi Owusu Peprah - Big God Afro - WINNER
Diana Hamilton ft Ntokozo Mbambo & Elder Mireku Aha Ye (The Good Place)
Scott Evans Ready
Kofi Karikari Stamina
Carl Clottey ft Luigi Maclean Yehoda
BEST GOSPEL ARTISTE
Piesie Esther
Diana Hamilton WINNER
MOGmusic
Kofi Owusu Peprah
Mabel Okyere
Nana Yaw Ofori-Atta
BEST REGGAE/DANCEHALL ARTISTE
Samini
Ras Kuuku
Stonebwoy - WINNER
BEST REGGAE/DANCEHALL SONG
Moliy, Shenseea, Skillibeng & Silent Addy - Shake It to the Max RMX - WINNER
Stonebwoy - Torcher
Cina Soul feat. Stonebwoy - Larger Than Life (LTL)
Samini Summer King
AratheJay ft Stonebwoy - Talisman
Amerado - Pharaoh
ARTISTE OF THE YEAR
Black Sherif - WINNER
Medikal
Stonebwoy
Wendy Shay
Sarkodie
Diana Hamilton
UNSUNG
Morgan Nero - WINNER
Bosoma
Haeven
Cojo Rae
Siicie
Album/EP of the Year - Black Sherif(Iron Boy)
Best New Artiste award - Kojo Blak
Popular song of the year- Medikal Shoulder
Record of the Year - Kwabena Kwabena
Group of the year- Keche
Best African Song - Davido Best Music Video Director - Davido Duncan
Producer of the Year - A Town TSB
Audio Engineer- Daniel Grahl.
Telecel Music for good - Lali x Lola