27th TGMA: Full list of winners

The 27th Telecel Ghana Music Awards, held at the Accra International Conference Centre.

Other major winners include Medikal, and Black Sherif

The star-studded event, themed “A Touch of Glitter,” featured performances from top acts including Stonebwoy, Sarkodie, Black Sherif, Gyakie and others.

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Dubbed biggest night of music, the event is being held at the Grand Arena of the Accra International Conference Centre (AICC).

In March 2026, the Ghana Music Award Academy Board announced the nominees for the 27th TGMA, featuring categories such as Artiste of the Year, Record of the Year, Album of the Year, Song of the Year, and Best New Artist.

This year’s Artiste of the Year category is one of the most competitive, featuring Black Sherif, Medikal, Stonebwoy,Wendy Shay, Sarkodie and Diana Hamilton.

Leading the performance roster are some of the industry’s most prominent acts. Performers confirmed for the night include Sarkodie, Stonebwoy, and Black Sherif. Also billed are Gyakie, Kweku Smoke, MOLIY, Wendy Shay, Medikal, Piesie Esther, and gospel artist Diana Hamilton.

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This year’s theme is: “A Touch of Glitter”

Pulse.com.gh presents to you the 2026 full list of winners for the 27th edition of the Telecel Ghana Music Awards.

BEST HIPLIFE SONG Medikal ft Shatta Wale & Beeztrap KOTM - Shoulder - WINNER Fameye feat. Medikal - Habit Ko-Jo Cue feat. AratheJay & Ofori Amponsah - Tontonte Kojo Blak ft Sarkodie - Next Door Sarkodie ft Kweku Flick - Messiah Kwesi Amewuga - Badness

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BEST HIGHLIFE SONG OF THE YEAR Kofi Kinaata - It Is Finished - WINNER King Paluta - Foko! Kwabena Kwabena ft Stonebwoy & Kofi Kinaata - Aso II Amerado - Obi Adi Kuami Eugene - Do Better

BEST TRADITIONAL GOSPEL SONG Joyce Blessing ft King Paluta - Correct Piesie Esther - Nyame Ye - WINNER Mabel Okyere - So Far So Good Kofi Owusu Peprah ft Diana Hamilton - M'aseda Celestine Donkor ft Diana Hamilton - Akorfala Paul Enana Baba God (Matthew 6:26)

BEST HIPHOP SONG Black Sherif - Where Dem Boys - WINNER O'Kenneth - Balenciaga Sarkodie ft Kweku Smoke - Violence Kweku Smoke - Adu The Borga Gonaboy - Same Timbs Lalid - The Matter

BEST AFROPOP SONG Black Sherif - Sacrifice - Winner Stonebwoy - Gidi Gidi Olivetheboy ft Sarkodie - Bend Gyakie - Sankofa Lasmid - Olivia King Promise feat Mr Eazi - See What We've Done

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BEST MUSIC VIDEO Excellent - Kojo Blak ft Kelvyn Boy, Directed by Henry Akrong Sacrifice - Black Sherif, Directed by Meekah Jagun Welcome to Africa - Medikal, Directed by Xbills Ebenezer Shine - Stonebwoy, Directed by Yaw Skyface Chaana - Samini ft Soweto Gospel Choir, Directed by Yaw Skyface Put Am on God - AratheJay, Directed by David Duncan -WINNER

BEST AFROBEATS SONG Kojo Blak ft Kelvyn Boy - Excellent - WINNER KiDi ft Olivetheboy & Kojo Blak - Gymnastic Wendy Shay ft Olivetheboy - Crazy Love Mr Drew ft Olive The Boy - OMG Lasmid ft King Promise - No Issues

BEST MALE VOCAL PERFORMANCE Asiama - Akoma - WINNER Deon Boakye - Time 'Livesession' Perez Musik - By Prayer Josh Blakk - Catch-22 Carl Clottey - Yehoda

BEST FEMALE VOCAL PERFORMANCE Enam - Amin - WINNER Grace Charles (Team Eternity GH) - See Me Through Niiella - Show Me How to Love Cina Soul - Breathe Lordina The Soprano - Beni Tookweil)i

BEST AFROBEATS / AFROPOP ARTISTE Wendy Shay - WINNER Kojo Blak KiDi Olivetheboy Gyakie Moliy

BEST HIGHLIFE ARTISTE Fameye King Paluta Kwabena Kwabena Kofi Kinaata - WINNER Kuami Eugene

BEST RAP PERFORMANCE Strongman - Mensei Da - WINNER Ko-Jo Cue - Abeberese Lyrical Joe - 5th August 9 Joe Kay - 4GG (For God's Glory) Medikal - Welcome to Africa Sarkodie - Violence

BEST HIPLIFE / HIPHOP ARTISTE Black Sherif Medikal- WINNER Kweku Smoke Sarkodie Ko-Jo Cue O'Kenneth

COLLABORATION OF THE YEAR Kojo Blak ft. Kelvyn Boy - Excellent KiDi ft. Olivethe Boy & Kojo Blak - Gymnastic Wendy Shay ft. Olivetheboy - Crazy Love Sarkodie ft. Kweku Smoke - Violence Medikal ft. Shatta & Beeztrap - Shoulder - WINNER Kwabena Kwabena ft. Stonebwoy & Kinaata - Aso II

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INTERNATIONAL COLLABORATION OF THE YEAR Moliy, Shenseea, Skillibeng, Silent Addy - Shake It to the Max RMX - WINNER Black Sherif ft. FireboyDML - So It Goes Wendy Shay ft. Bedjine, Phina & Guchi - Too Late Remix (2.0) Lasmid feat. TML Vibez - Meet 4 Corner King Promise ft Mr Eazi - See What We've Done Moliy ft Tyla - Body Go

SONGWRITER OF THE YEAR Black Sherif - Sacrifice - WINNER Kofi Kinaata - Have Mercy II Cofi Boham - Take Me Home Ko-Jo Cue Abeberese Akwaboah - Obi Nnim (Obinim) Stonebwoy - Send Them a Prayer

BEST URBAN/CONTEMPORARY GOSPEL SONG Ewura Abena Ebefa Kofi Owusu Peprah - Big God Afro - WINNER Diana Hamilton ft Ntokozo Mbambo & Elder Mireku Aha Ye (The Good Place) Scott Evans Ready Kofi Karikari Stamina Carl Clottey ft Luigi Maclean Yehoda

BEST GOSPEL ARTISTE Piesie Esther Diana Hamilton WINNER MOGmusic Kofi Owusu Peprah Mabel Okyere Nana Yaw Ofori-Atta

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BEST REGGAE/DANCEHALL ARTISTE Samini Ras Kuuku Stonebwoy - WINNER

BEST REGGAE/DANCEHALL SONG Moliy, Shenseea, Skillibeng & Silent Addy - Shake It to the Max RMX - WINNER Stonebwoy - Torcher Cina Soul feat. Stonebwoy - Larger Than Life (LTL) Samini Summer King AratheJay ft Stonebwoy - Talisman Amerado - Pharaoh

ARTISTE OF THE YEAR Black Sherif - WINNER Medikal Stonebwoy Wendy Shay Sarkodie Diana Hamilton

UNSUNG Morgan Nero - WINNER Bosoma Haeven Cojo Rae Siicie

Album/EP of the Year - Black Sherif(Iron Boy)

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Best New Artiste award - Kojo Blak

Popular song of the year- Medikal Shoulder

Record of the Year - Kwabena Kwabena

Group of the year- Keche

Best African Song - Davido Best Music Video Director - Davido Duncan

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Producer of the Year - A Town TSB

Audio Engineer- Daniel Grahl.