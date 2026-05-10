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27th TGMA: Full list of winners

Dorcas Agambila
Dorcas Agambila 03:20 - 10 May 2026
2026 TGMAs
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  • The 27th Telecel Ghana Music Awards, held at the Accra International Conference Centre.

  • Other major winners include Medikal, and Black Sherif

  • The star-studded event, themed “A Touch of Glitter,” featured performances from top acts including Stonebwoy, Sarkodie, Black Sherif, Gyakie and others.

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Dubbed biggest night of music, the event is being held at the Grand Arena of the Accra International Conference Centre (AICC).

In March 2026, the Ghana Music Award Academy Board announced the nominees for the 27th TGMA, featuring categories such as Artiste of the Year, Record of the Year, Album of the Year, Song of the Year, and Best New Artist.

This year’s Artiste of the Year category is one of the most competitive, featuring Black Sherif, Medikal, Stonebwoy,Wendy Shay, Sarkodie and Diana Hamilton.

Leading the performance roster are some of the industry’s most prominent acts. Performers confirmed for the night include Sarkodie, Stonebwoy, and Black Sherif. Also billed are Gyakie, Kweku Smoke, MOLIY, Wendy Shay, Medikal, Piesie Esther, and gospel artist Diana Hamilton.

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READ MORE: ‘I never planned to do music’ — Gyakie reveals how her career began

This year’s theme is: “A Touch of Glitter”

Pulse.com.gh presents to you the 2026 full list of winners for the 27th edition of the Telecel Ghana Music Awards.

BEST HIPLIFE SONG Medikal ft Shatta Wale & Beeztrap KOTM - Shoulder - WINNER

Fameye feat. Medikal - Habit

Ko-Jo Cue feat. AratheJay & Ofori Amponsah - Tontonte

Kojo Blak ft Sarkodie - Next Door

Sarkodie ft Kweku Flick - Messiah

Kwesi Amewuga - Badness

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BEST HIGHLIFE SONG OF THE YEAR

Kofi Kinaata - It Is Finished - WINNER

King Paluta - Foko!

Kwabena Kwabena ft Stonebwoy & Kofi Kinaata - Aso II

Amerado - Obi Adi

Kuami Eugene - Do Better

BEST TRADITIONAL GOSPEL SONG

Joyce Blessing ft King Paluta - Correct

Piesie Esther - Nyame Ye - WINNER

Mabel Okyere - So Far So Good

Kofi Owusu Peprah ft Diana Hamilton - M'aseda

Celestine Donkor ft Diana Hamilton - Akorfala

Paul Enana Baba God (Matthew 6:26)

BEST HIPHOP SONG

Black Sherif - Where Dem Boys - WINNER

O'Kenneth - Balenciaga

Sarkodie ft Kweku Smoke - Violence

Kweku Smoke - Adu The Borga

Gonaboy - Same Timbs

Lalid - The Matter

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BEST AFROPOP SONG

Black Sherif - Sacrifice - Winner

Stonebwoy - Gidi Gidi

Olivetheboy ft Sarkodie - Bend

Gyakie - Sankofa

Lasmid - Olivia

King Promise feat Mr Eazi - See What We've Done

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BEST MUSIC VIDEO

Excellent - Kojo Blak ft Kelvyn Boy, Directed by Henry Akrong

Sacrifice - Black Sherif, Directed by Meekah Jagun

Welcome to Africa - Medikal, Directed by Xbills Ebenezer

Shine - Stonebwoy, Directed by Yaw Skyface

Chaana - Samini ft Soweto Gospel Choir, Directed by Yaw Skyface

Put Am on God - AratheJay, Directed by David Duncan -WINNER

BEST AFROBEATS SONG

Kojo Blak ft Kelvyn Boy - Excellent - WINNER

KiDi ft Olivetheboy & Kojo Blak - Gymnastic

Wendy Shay ft Olivetheboy - Crazy Love

Mr Drew ft Olive The Boy - OMG

Lasmid ft King Promise - No Issues

BEST MALE VOCAL PERFORMANCE

Asiama - Akoma - WINNER

Deon Boakye - Time 'Livesession'

Perez Musik - By Prayer

Josh Blakk - Catch-22

Carl Clottey - Yehoda

READ MORE: Why Abu Trica remains in custody despite GH₵30m bail — Lawyer explains

BEST FEMALE VOCAL PERFORMANCE

Enam - Amin - WINNER

Grace Charles (Team Eternity GH) - See Me Through

Niiella - Show Me How to Love

Cina Soul - Breathe

Lordina The Soprano - Beni Tookweil)i

BEST AFROBEATS / AFROPOP ARTISTE

Wendy Shay - WINNER

Kojo Blak

KiDi

Olivetheboy

Gyakie

Moliy

BEST HIGHLIFE ARTISTE

Fameye

King Paluta

Kwabena Kwabena

Kofi Kinaata - WINNER

Kuami Eugene

BEST RAP PERFORMANCE

Strongman - Mensei Da - WINNER

Ko-Jo Cue - Abeberese

Lyrical Joe - 5th August 9

Joe Kay - 4GG (For God's Glory)

Medikal - Welcome to Africa

Sarkodie - Violence

BEST HIPLIFE / HIPHOP ARTISTE

Black Sherif

Medikal- WINNER

Kweku Smoke

Sarkodie

Ko-Jo Cue

O'Kenneth

COLLABORATION OF THE YEAR

Kojo Blak ft. Kelvyn Boy - Excellent

KiDi ft. Olivethe Boy & Kojo Blak - Gymnastic

Wendy Shay ft. Olivetheboy - Crazy Love

Sarkodie ft. Kweku Smoke - Violence

Medikal ft. Shatta & Beeztrap - Shoulder - WINNER

Kwabena Kwabena ft. Stonebwoy & Kinaata - Aso II

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READ MORE: Abu Trica to remain in custody after he fails to meet GH₵30 million bail conditions

INTERNATIONAL COLLABORATION OF THE YEAR

Moliy, Shenseea, Skillibeng, Silent Addy - Shake It to the Max RMX - WINNER

Black Sherif ft. FireboyDML - So It Goes

Wendy Shay ft. Bedjine, Phina & Guchi - Too Late Remix (2.0)

Lasmid feat. TML Vibez - Meet 4 Corner

King Promise ft Mr Eazi - See What We've Done

Moliy ft Tyla - Body Go

SONGWRITER OF THE YEAR

Black Sherif - Sacrifice - WINNER

Kofi Kinaata - Have Mercy II

Cofi Boham - Take Me Home

Ko-Jo Cue Abeberese

Akwaboah - Obi Nnim (Obinim)

Stonebwoy - Send Them a Prayer

BEST URBAN/CONTEMPORARY GOSPEL SONG

Ewura Abena Ebefa

Kofi Owusu Peprah - Big God Afro - WINNER

Diana Hamilton ft Ntokozo Mbambo & Elder Mireku Aha Ye (The Good Place)

Scott Evans Ready

Kofi Karikari Stamina

Carl Clottey ft Luigi Maclean Yehoda

BEST GOSPEL ARTISTE

Piesie Esther

Diana Hamilton WINNER

MOGmusic

Kofi Owusu Peprah

Mabel Okyere

Nana Yaw Ofori-Atta

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BEST REGGAE/DANCEHALL ARTISTE

Samini

Ras Kuuku

Stonebwoy - WINNER

BEST REGGAE/DANCEHALL SONG

Moliy, Shenseea, Skillibeng & Silent Addy - Shake It to the Max RMX - WINNER

Stonebwoy - Torcher

Cina Soul feat. Stonebwoy - Larger Than Life (LTL)

Samini Summer King

AratheJay ft Stonebwoy - Talisman

Amerado - Pharaoh

ARTISTE OF THE YEAR

Black Sherif - WINNER

Medikal

Stonebwoy

Wendy Shay

Sarkodie

Diana Hamilton

UNSUNG

Morgan Nero - WINNER

Bosoma

Haeven

Cojo Rae

Siicie

Album/EP of the Year - Black Sherif(Iron Boy)

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Best New Artiste award - Kojo Blak

Popular song of the year- Medikal Shoulder

Record of the Year - Kwabena Kwabena

Group of the year- Keche

Best African Song - Davido Best Music Video Director - Davido Duncan

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Producer of the Year - A Town TSB

Audio Engineer- Daniel Grahl.

Telecel Music for good - Lali x Lola

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