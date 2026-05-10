27th TGMA: Kojo Blak wins 'Best New Artist' of the year

Kojo Blak wins the Best New Artiste award at the 2026 Telecel Ghana Music Awards held at the Grand Arena in Accra during a glitter-filled ceremony.

Kojo Blak emerged winner of the Best New Artiste category at the 27th edition of the Telecel Ghana Music Awards.

The prestigious awards ceremony is being held at the Grand Arena in Accra under the theme “A Touch of Glitter.”

Major Ghanaian stars including Black Sherif, Stonebwoy and Sarkodie are among the headline performers and nominees.

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........has won the "Best New Artist ” award at the 27th edition of the Telecel Ghana Music Awards [TGMA].

The awards is currently happening at the at the Grand Arena, Accra International Conference Center today, Saturday, May 9, 2026.

This year’s nominees included; Gonaboy, Lalid, and Adom Kiki.

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In March 2026, the Ghana Music Award Academy Board announced the nominees for the 27th TGMA, featuring categories such as Artiste of the Year, Record of the Year, Album of the Year, Song of the Year, and Best New Artist.

This year’s Artiste of the Year category is one of the most competitive, featuring Black Sherif, Medikal, Stonebwoy,Wendy Shay, Sarkodie and Diana Hamilton.

Leading the performance roster are some of the industry’s most prominent acts. Performers confirmed for the night include Sarkodie, Stonebwoy, and Black Sherif. Also billed are Gyakie, Kweku Smoke, MOLIY, Wendy Shay, Medikal, Piesie Esther, and gospel artist Diana Hamilton.