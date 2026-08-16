Cameroon beat Malawi to win first-ever WAFCON title

Cameroon beat Malawi 3-0 in the WAFCON 2026 final to win their first-ever Women’s Africa Cup of Nations title in Morocco.

Cameroon have been crowned 2026 Women’s Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON) champions after defeating Malawi 3-0 in the final in Rabat, Morocco, to claim their first-ever continental title.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The Indomitable Lionesses produced a dominant performance in the final, scoring all three goals before half-time to put the contest beyond Malawi’s reach.

Both Cameroon and Malawi reached the final after impressive campaigns, creating remarkable underdog stories at the tournament.

For Malawi, the final marked their first-ever appearance in the WAFCON final, while Cameroon entered the competition after initially failing to qualify. They were later reinstated following the expansion of the tournament from 12 to 16 teams.

Cameroon made the most of their opportunity, taking control of the final early on.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Marie Ngah opened the scoring after 20 minutes when she rose to head the ball into the net and give Cameroon the lead.

The Indomitable Lionesses doubled their advantage eight minutes later, with Naomi Ndjoah Eto finding the back of the net to put Cameroon 2-0 ahead.

Ngah then completed her brace just before half-time, scoring Cameroon’s third goal and effectively putting the final beyond Malawi.

The second half produced no further goals as Cameroon managed the game comfortably to secure a historic 3-0 victory.

The triumph marks a landmark moment for Cameroon, who had previously finished as WAFCON runners-up in 2004, 2014 and 2016.

Advertisement

Advertisement