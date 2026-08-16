Barcelona reach agreement to sign Ballon d’Or winner Rodri from Manchester City

Barcelona have reportedly reached an agreement to sign Ballon d’Or winner Rodri from Manchester City in a deal worth more than €70 million.

Barcelona have reportedly reached an agreement with Manchester City to sign Spanish midfielder Rodri, bringing an end to negotiations over a potential move for the World Cup winner.

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The two clubs have been discussing a transfer for some time, and Rodri has now reportedly received the green light to complete his move to Barcelona.

According to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, Barcelona’s latest offer was accepted by Manchester City, with the total package believed to be worth more than €70 million.

Rodri recently returned to Manchester City after helping Spain win the World Cup but was left out of the squad for Sunday’s Community Shield defeat to Arsenal in Cardiff.

🚨🔵🔴 EXCLUSIVE: RODRI TO BARCELONA, HERE WE GO! 💥



Deal agreed for Spanish midfielder to join Barça from Man City, all done for the former Ballon d’Or.



Green light from Man City to last Barcelona bid.



More follows. 💣 pic.twitter.com/ECs2v6HIHX — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 16, 2026

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The midfielder is now expected to bid farewell to his Manchester City teammates before travelling to Catalonia to join Barcelona, where he would link up with several Spain internationals and head coach Hansi Flick.

Barcelona Reports suggest that Barcelona hopes to finalise the transfer in time for Rodri's presentation the transfer in time for Rodri to be presented to supporters during the Joan Gamper Trophy on Wednesday.

João Cancelo could also be present at the event after reportedly agreeing to terminate his contract with Al-Hilal before returning to Barcelona for a third spell.