Advertisement

Barcelona reach agreement to sign Ballon d’Or winner Rodri from Manchester City

Christopher Sededzi Kwame
Christopher Sededzi Kwame 19:23 - 16 August 2026
Add Pulse as a preferred source on Google
Barcelona reach agreement to sign Ballon d’Or winner Rodri from Manchester City
Barcelona have reportedly reached an agreement to sign Ballon d’Or winner Rodri from Manchester City in a deal worth more than €70 million.
Advertisement

Barcelona have reportedly reached an agreement with Manchester City to sign Spanish midfielder Rodri, bringing an end to negotiations over a potential move for the World Cup winner.

Advertisement

The two clubs have been discussing a transfer for some time, and Rodri has now reportedly received the green light to complete his move to Barcelona.

According to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, Barcelona’s latest offer was accepted by Manchester City, with the total package believed to be worth more than €70 million.

Rodri recently returned to Manchester City after helping Spain win the World Cup but was left out of the squad for Sunday’s Community Shield defeat to Arsenal in Cardiff.

Advertisement

The midfielder is now expected to bid farewell to his Manchester City teammates before travelling to Catalonia to join Barcelona, where he would link up with several Spain internationals and head coach Hansi Flick.

Barcelona Reports suggest that Barcelona hopes to finalise the transfer in time for Rodri's presentation the transfer in time for Rodri to be presented to supporters during the Joan Gamper Trophy on Wednesday.

João Cancelo could also be present at the event after reportedly agreeing to terminate his contract with Al-Hilal before returning to Barcelona for a third spell.

Rodri’s potential arrival would represent a major addition to Flick’s midfield as Barcelona look to strengthen their squad ahead of the new season.

Advertisement
Share
Subscribe
Ballon d’Or
Latest Videos
BLACKSTARS DEBATE: Hudson-Odoi & Eddie Nketiah For World Cup? Accept or Reject? | Pulse Red Card
Sports
25.11.2025
BLACKSTARS DEBATE: Hudson-Odoi & Eddie Nketiah For World Cup? Accept or Reject? | Pulse Red Card
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Pulse Ghana
List of Women’s Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON) 2026 Award Winners
Sports
16.08.2026
List of Women’s Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON) 2026 Award Winners
Lens beat PSG to win French Super Cup
Sports
16.08.2026
Lens beat PSG to win French Super Cup
Full List of WAFCON Winners: Every Women’s Africa Cup of Nations champion since 1991
Sports
16.08.2026
Full List of WAFCON Winners: Every Women’s Africa Cup of Nations champion since 1991
Cameroon beat Malawi to win first-ever WAFCON title
Sports
16.08.2026
Cameroon beat Malawi to win first-ever WAFCON title
Barcelona reach agreement to sign Ballon d’Or winner Rodri from Manchester City
Sports
16.08.2026
Barcelona reach agreement to sign Ballon d’Or winner Rodri from Manchester City
DVLA Chief Executive Officer Julius Neequaye Kotey
News
16.08.2026
Vehicle safety checks to intensify next week as DVLA deploys daily compliance officers