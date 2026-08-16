List of Women’s Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON) 2026 Award Winners

Check the full list of WAFCON 2026 award winners, including Monique Ngock, Temwa Chawinga, Michaely Bihina and Algeria’s Fair Play Award.

Cameroon were crowned WAFCON 2026 champions after defeating Malawi 3-0 in the final in Rabat, Morocco, to secure their first-ever Women’s Africa Cup of Nations title.

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The Indomitable Lionesses produced a dominant first-half display, with Marie Ngah scoring twice and Naomi Ndjoah Eto adding another goal to put Cameroon firmly in control before the break.

Malawi, who were appearing in their first-ever WAFCON final, could not find a way back into the contest as Cameroon held on to claim a historic continental triumph.

Following the conclusion of the tournament, several players and teams were recognised for their outstanding performances and conduct throughout the competition.

WAFCON 2026 Award Winners

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Award Winner Champion Cameroon Runner-up Malawi Player of the Tournament Monique Ngock Best Goalkeeper Michaely Bihina Golden Boot / Top Scorer Temwa Chawinga – 5 goals Fair Play Award Algeria Player of the Final Marie Ngah Manga

Dance if you won Best Goalkeeper. 🇨🇲🧤#TotalEnergiesWAFCON2026 pic.twitter.com/hRk7r7ZX23 — CAF Women Football (@CAFwomen) August 16, 2026

Monique Ngock – TotalEnergies Woman of the Competition

Cameroon’s Monique Ngock was named the TotalEnergies Woman of the Competition following her impressive performances during the tournament.

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Michaely Bihina – Best Goalkeeper

Michaely Bihina. 🧤



The best goalkeeper of the #TotalEnergiesWAFCON2026. 🇨🇲 pic.twitter.com/J04SE6pPyC — CAF Women Football (@CAFwomen) August 16, 2026

Michaely Bihina was recognised as the Best Goalkeeper of WAFCON 2026 for her performances between the posts.

Temwa Chawinga – Golden Boot

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Malawi forward Temwa Chawinga finished as the tournament’s top scorer with five goals, earning the Golden Boot.

Algeria – Fair Play Award

Fair Play Award goes to Algeria. 🤝🇩🇿#TotalEnergiesWAFCON2026. pic.twitter.com/0phxYTt3mt — CAF Women Football (@CAFwomen) August 16, 2026