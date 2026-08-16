List of Women’s Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON) 2026 Award Winners
Cameroon were crowned WAFCON 2026 champions after defeating Malawi 3-0 in the final in Rabat, Morocco, to secure their first-ever Women’s Africa Cup of Nations title.
The Indomitable Lionesses produced a dominant first-half display, with Marie Ngah scoring twice and Naomi Ndjoah Eto adding another goal to put Cameroon firmly in control before the break.
Malawi, who were appearing in their first-ever WAFCON final, could not find a way back into the contest as Cameroon held on to claim a historic continental triumph.
Following the conclusion of the tournament, several players and teams were recognised for their outstanding performances and conduct throughout the competition.
WAFCON 2026 Award Winners
Award
Winner
Champion
Cameroon
Runner-up
Malawi
Player of the Tournament
Monique Ngock
Best Goalkeeper
Michaely Bihina
Golden Boot / Top Scorer
Temwa Chawinga – 5 goals
Fair Play Award
Algeria
Player of the Final
Marie Ngah Manga
Dance if you won Best Goalkeeper. 🇨🇲🧤#TotalEnergiesWAFCON2026 pic.twitter.com/hRk7r7ZX23— CAF Women Football (@CAFwomen) August 16, 2026
Monique Ngock – TotalEnergies Woman of the Competition
Monique Ngock. TotalEnergies Woman of the Competition. 🇨🇲#TotalEnergiesWAFCON2026 | @Football2Gether pic.twitter.com/p1ZDiivi6W— CAF Women Football (@CAFwomen) August 16, 2026
Cameroon’s Monique Ngock was named the TotalEnergies Woman of the Competition following her impressive performances during the tournament.
Michaely Bihina – Best Goalkeeper
Michaely Bihina. 🧤— CAF Women Football (@CAFwomen) August 16, 2026
The best goalkeeper of the #TotalEnergiesWAFCON2026. 🇨🇲 pic.twitter.com/J04SE6pPyC
Michaely Bihina was recognised as the Best Goalkeeper of WAFCON 2026 for her performances between the posts.
Temwa Chawinga – Golden Boot
Temwa Chawinga. 🌟🇲🇼— CAF Women Football (@CAFwomen) August 16, 2026
Five goals earn her the @PUMA Golden Boot at the #TotalEnergiesWAFCON2026. ⚽️🏆@pumafootball pic.twitter.com/ayImxqB2Mx
Malawi forward Temwa Chawinga finished as the tournament’s top scorer with five goals, earning the Golden Boot.
Algeria – Fair Play Award
Fair Play Award goes to Algeria. 🤝🇩🇿#TotalEnergiesWAFCON2026. pic.twitter.com/0phxYTt3mt— CAF Women Football (@CAFwomen) August 16, 2026
Algeria received the Fair Play Award in recognition of their conduct throughout the tournament.