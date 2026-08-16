Vehicle safety checks to intensify next week as DVLA deploys daily compliance officers

DVLA will begin daily road enforcement next week.

DVLA to begin daily road enforcement from next week.

Checks will cover tints, tyres, brake pads and vehicle status.

PVTS could face closure for certifying unroadworthy vehicles.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The Driver and Vehicle Licensing Authority (DVLA) is set to intensify road enforcement operations, with compliance officers expected to return to Ghana’s roads from next week as part of efforts to remove unroadworthy vehicles from circulation.

DVLA Chief Executive Officer, Julius Neequaye Kotey, said the compliance teams will no longer operate only on selected days but will be on the roads every day to ensure that vehicles comply with safety and regulatory requirements.

Speaking on TV3’s Hot Issues on Sunday, August 16, 2026, Mr Kotey said the renewed enforcement has become necessary amid concerns over the dangers posed by vehicles that do not meet road safety standards.

“Now that we are all seeing the bad effects of cars that are not roadworthy being on our roads, I think the public will be in support when we start taking them off our roads,” he said.

Advertisement

Advertisement

He added: “Next week, our compliance guys are going to be on our roads and it is not going to be the two days norm, everyday they will be on our roads.”

Here are four key areas the DVLA says it will target:

The CEO stated that vehicle window tints among the areas that officers will examine as they assess vehicles on the roads. The condition of vehicle tyres will also come under scrutiny. Brake pads are another safety component that will be checked during the enforcement exercise. Cloned and duty-evading vehicles: The DVLA will also use available technology to identify vehicles suspected to have been cloned.

The inspection forms part of the Authority’s broader focus on identifying vehicles that may pose risks to other road users because of their condition.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The technology will also help the Authority identify vehicles that have not paid the required duties but are being used on Ghanaian roads.

DVLA warns vehicle testing stations

The intensified enforcement will not only focus on motorists and vehicles. The DVLA has also warned Private Vehicle Testing Stations (PVTS) that issue roadworthiness certificates to vehicles that do not meet the required standards.

Mr Kotey said where a vehicle is found on the road to be unfit despite having obtained a valid roadworthiness certificate, the Authority will trace the testing station that certified the vehicle and investigate.

Advertisement

Advertisement

If there are PVTS that have issued roadworthy to cars and we see the cars and they are not cars that are good to be on our roads, we will investigate and know which PVTS and we will close it down, he stated.

He explained that shutting down non-compliant testing stations is one of the options available to the DVLA as it seeks to protect road users.

Mr Kotey subsequently appealed to the public to support the compliance teams as the daily enforcement begins.

“Support the DVLA compliance team to put these cars off our roads,” he urged.