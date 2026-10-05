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Ghana cedi to dollar rate: Latest BoG rates for October 2

Maxwell Nyagamago
Maxwell Nyagamago 08:52 - 05 October 2026
How much the Ghana cedi is buying and selling against major currencies: See latest BoG exchange rates
Ghana cedi to dollar rate today: Latest Bank of Ghana rates
The Ghana cedi recorded mixed movements against the major international currencies at the close of business on Thursday, October 1, with the latest Bank of Ghana (BoG) rates showing changes in the dollar, pound sterling and euro.
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  • Dollar rate edged down to GH¢11.7100.

  • Pound rose to GH¢15.4871.

  • Euro increased to GH¢13.1760.

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The latest average interbank rate for the US dollar stood at GH¢11.7100, based on a buying rate of GH¢11.7041 and a selling rate of GH¢11.7159.

This represents an increase from the previous day’s average of GH¢11.7150, meaning the dollar was marginally lower against the cedi by GH¢0.0050.

Also Read: BoG breaks silence on rumoured GH¢500 note ahead of new cedi notes launch

The pound sterling also recorded a slight increase, with the latest average rate standing at GH¢15.4871. The currency was quoted at GH¢15.4787 for buying and GH¢15.4954 for selling.

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British Pound (Jersey, Guernsey) and Manx Pound
British Pound (Jersey, Guernsey) and Manx Pound

Compared with the previous day’s average of GH¢15.4521, the pound rose by about GH¢0.0350, indicating a modest weakening of the cedi against sterling.

The euro, however, recorded a decline. Its latest average interbank rate was GH¢13.1760, based on a buying rate of GH¢13.1700 and a selling rate of GH¢13.1820.

Also Read: Ghana cedi to dollar rate: Latest BoG rates for September 25

The euro was previously trading at an average of GH¢13.2276, meaning its latest rate represents a decline of about GH¢0.0516.

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Ghana cedi exchange rate: Latest BoG exchange rates

The Bank of Ghana’s interbank rates serve as reference rates for transactions by commercial banks, although actual rates offered to customers may vary depending on the bank and type of transaction.

The movements could affect the cost of imported goods, international payments, travel and other transactions involving foreign currencies.

Also Read: BoG to introduce new cedi notes with enhanced security features in November

Latest BoG rates for October 2:

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Currency

Oct. 2 Average

Oct. 1 Average

Change

US Dollar

GH¢11.7100

GH¢11.7150

-GH¢0.0050

Pound Sterling

GH¢15.4871

GH¢15.4521

+GH¢0.0350

Euro

GH¢13.1760

GH¢13.1496

+GH¢0.0265

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