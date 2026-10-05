Ghana cedi to dollar rate: Latest BoG rates for October 2
Dollar rate edged down to GH¢11.7100.
Pound rose to GH¢15.4871.
Euro increased to GH¢13.1760.
The latest average interbank rate for the US dollar stood at GH¢11.7100, based on a buying rate of GH¢11.7041 and a selling rate of GH¢11.7159.
This represents an increase from the previous day’s average of GH¢11.7150, meaning the dollar was marginally lower against the cedi by GH¢0.0050.
The pound sterling also recorded a slight increase, with the latest average rate standing at GH¢15.4871. The currency was quoted at GH¢15.4787 for buying and GH¢15.4954 for selling.
Compared with the previous day’s average of GH¢15.4521, the pound rose by about GH¢0.0350, indicating a modest weakening of the cedi against sterling.
The euro, however, recorded a decline. Its latest average interbank rate was GH¢13.1760, based on a buying rate of GH¢13.1700 and a selling rate of GH¢13.1820.
The euro was previously trading at an average of GH¢13.2276, meaning its latest rate represents a decline of about GH¢0.0516.
The Bank of Ghana’s interbank rates serve as reference rates for transactions by commercial banks, although actual rates offered to customers may vary depending on the bank and type of transaction.
The movements could affect the cost of imported goods, international payments, travel and other transactions involving foreign currencies.
Latest BoG rates for October 2:
Currency
Oct. 2 Average
Oct. 1 Average
Change
US Dollar
GH¢11.7100
GH¢11.7150
-GH¢0.0050
Pound Sterling
GH¢15.4871
GH¢15.4521
+GH¢0.0350
Euro
GH¢13.1760
GH¢13.1496
+GH¢0.0265
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