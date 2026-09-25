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Ghana cedi to dollar rate: Latest BoG rates for September 25

Maxwell Nyagamago
Maxwell Nyagamago 09:26 - 25 September 2026
Ghana cedi to dollar exchange rates today: Latest Bank of Ghana rates
Ghana cedi to dollar exchange rates today: Latest Bank of Ghana rates
The Ghana cedi has recorded mixed movements against the major international currencies, with the local currency weakening slightly against the US dollar but gaining ground against the pound sterling and euro.
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  • The dollar mid-rate rose to GH¢11.6157 from GH¢11.5950.

  • The pound fell to GH¢15.3728, strengthening the cedi against sterling.

  • The euro also eased, with its mid-rate dropping to GH¢13.2217.

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The latest Bank of Ghana (BoG) exchange rates for Friday, September 25, 2026, are based on the average interbank rates used by commercial banks for transactions at the close of business on Thursday, September 24. The BoG's official data puts the dollar's weighted median rate at GH¢11.6157.

The US dollar is being bought at GH¢11.6099 and sold at GH¢11.6215, giving a mid-rate of GH¢11.6157. This compares with a buying rate of GH¢11.5892 and selling rate of GH¢11.6008 on the previous update.

Also Read: Full list: BoG names 20 unlicensed loan apps operating in Ghana

The dollar's mid-rate therefore increased by about GH¢0.02, indicating a marginal depreciation of the cedi against the US currency.

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Cedi strengthens against pound and euro

Cedi weakens slightly against the dollar and pound but gains marginally against the euro

The pound sterling, however, moved lower against the cedi. The latest BoG figures show the pound at GH¢15.3645 for buying and GH¢15.3811 for selling, with a mid-rate of GH¢15.3728.

Also Read: Ghana cedi to dollar rate today: Latest BoG rates for September 16

The previous rate had the pound at GH¢15.4077 for buying and GH¢15.4231 for selling, putting its earlier mid-rate at about GH¢15.4154.

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This means the pound's mid-rate has fallen by about GH¢0.04, suggesting a corresponding gain for the cedi.

Euro

Also Read: Ghana cedi to dollar rate today: Latest BoG rates for September 17

The euro also recorded a decline. It is currently quoted at GH¢13.2157 for buying and GH¢13.2276 for selling, giving a mid-rate of GH¢13.2217, according to the BoG.

Compared with the previous rate of GH¢13.2232 for buying and GH¢13.2353 for selling, the euro's mid-rate has dropped by about GH¢0.02.

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The latest movements mean the cedi has weakened marginally against the dollar while gaining against the pound and euro. Such movements can affect the cost of imported goods, foreign currency payments, travel expenses and other transactions linked to international currencies.

Also Read: Ghana cedi to dollar rate today: Latest BoG rates for September 18

The BoG rates serve as an interbank reference, meaning actual rates offered by individual banks and forex bureaux may differ.

Bank of Ghana exchange rates comparison

Currency

Sept. 25 average rate

Previous average rate

Change

US dollar

GH¢11.6157

GH¢11.5950

+GH¢0.0207

Pound sterling

GH¢15.3728

GH¢15.4154

-GH¢0.0426

Euro

GH¢13.2217

GH¢13.2293

-GH¢0.0076

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