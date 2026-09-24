Black Stars Player Ratings vs Cote D'Ivoire: Ati-Zigi 4/10, Kwasi Sibo 4, Ernest Nuamah 6

Côte d’Ivoire defeated Ghana 2-0 in the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations Group C qualifier in Bouaké on Thursday night.

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The Black Stars adopted a cautious approach early on but struggled to match the hosts’ control and attacking threat.

Malick Yalcouye broke the deadlock just before half-time with a powerful strike from outside the box.

Ghana improved after the break but failed to create enough clear-cut opportunities. Yalcouye then won a penalty after being brought down by Abdul Fatawu Issahaku, with Franck Kessie converting from the spot.

Despite late attempts to respond, Ghana could not find a goal and suffered defeat.

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Black Stars Player Ratings

Lawrence Ati-Zigi — 4/10

Ati-Zigi endured a difficult evening, particularly on the opening goal despite getting into the right position. His organisation of the defence was also below expectations, while he was unable to produce a standout save to keep Ghana in the game.

Kwasi Sibo — 4/10

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Sibo struggled to influence the midfield, appearing rigid in possession and unable to consistently distribute the ball or drive Ghana forward. He spent much of the game chasing shadows and delivered an average performance.

Ernest Nuamah — 6/10

Nuamah was one of Ghana’s more promising attacking outlets and came close to scoring with an effort that struck the post. However, he struggled to consistently break the Ivorian defensive lines and ultimately delivered an average performance.