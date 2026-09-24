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‘We’ll process our minerals at home’ – Mahama warns against new scramble for Africa’s resources

Maxwell Nyagamago
Maxwell Nyagamago 15:41 - 24 September 2026
‘We’ll process our minerals at home’ – Mahama warns against new scramble for Africa’s resources
President John Dramani Mahama has warned against a new scramble for Africa’s natural resources, saying the continent must take greater control of its critical minerals and ensure they are processed locally.
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  • Mahama warned against a new scramble for Africa’s natural resources and critical minerals.

  • He said Ghana and other African countries must process minerals locally to create jobs and retain value.

  • He called for stronger intra-African trade and affordable financing to support industrialisation.

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Addressing the 81st United Nations General Assembly in New York, President Mahama said Africa would not remain a passive participant in the exploitation of its resources.

“Africa will not remain a passive arena for a new scramble for resources,” he said, adding that “critical mineral extraction in Africa must not replicate the colonial era exploitation.”

President Mahama addressing the 81st United Nations General Assembly in New York
President Mahama addressing the 81st United Nations General Assembly in New York

Also Read: Africa’s richest man hails Mahama for Ghana’s economic turnaround in ‘very short time’

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He said African countries must prioritise local processing and industrialisation to create jobs and retain more value from their natural resources.

“We’ll process our minerals at home. We will build local industries that create dignified jobs for our youth and retain the value of our natural resources in Africa,” President Mahama said.

The President also highlighted the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA), whose Secretariat is hosted in Ghana, as an important platform for expanding intra-African trade and supporting industrial growth.

Also Read: The true representation of Africa; Why the UN decided to change the map after 457 years

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“The African Continental Free Trade Area, whose Secretariat Ghana is proud to host, is our engine for intra-African trade, structural transformation and industrial growth,” he said.

President Mahama also raised concerns about the financial pressures facing developing countries, saying nations in the global South often face significantly higher borrowing costs than industrialised countries.

Also Read: Top 10 countries with the largest number of Ghanaians living abroad: See list

“Developing nations in the global South borrow at interest rates that are up to 8 times higher than industrialized nations,” he said.

He called for long-term and affordable financing to help developing economies invest in human capital, industrialisation and climate adaptation, arguing that Africa should be treated as an equal partner in global development.

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