Antoine Semenyo nominated for September Premier League Player of the Month award

Antoine Semenyo has been nominated for the September 2026 EA SPORTS Premier League Player of the Month award after scoring two goals and providing two assists for Manchester City.

Antoine Semenyo is one of eight nominees for the September Premier League Player of the Month award.

The Ghanaian scored two goals and provided two assists as Manchester City won all three of their September league matches.

Semenyo previously won the February 2026 Player of the Month award after joining Manchester City in January.

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Ghana international Antoine Semenyo has been nominated for the EA SPORTS Premier League Player of the Month award for September after his impressive run of performances with Manchester City.

Semenyo is one of eight players shortlisted for the monthly award following his contributions to Manchester City’s perfect Premier League run in September.

The 26-year-old attacker played in all the games for City in September, helping the club record wins over Coventry City, Manchester United and Sunderland. He scored two goals and provided two assists during the month.

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Semenyo’s first goal contribution of the month came against Coventry City on September 5 after he delivered the cross for Erling Haaland to score which was the only goal of the match, giving City a 1-0 victory. The result extended their winning start to the Premier League season.

READ ALSO: Black Stars dealt with major blow as Antoine Semenyo withdraws from Black Stars due to injury

Against Sunderland on September 20, Semenyo assisted Rayan Cherki before scoring twice himself as City won 5-3.

The Sunderland performance gave Semenyo three direct goal contributions in one match and ended his wait for a Premier League goal in the new season.

Antoine Semenyo scores brace and provides assist as Man City beat Sunderland 5-3

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Nominees

Semenyo is competing against Mohamed Belloumi of Hull City, Jayden Bogle of Leeds United, Pascal Gross and Charalampos Kostoulas of Brighton & Hove Albion, Alexander Isak and Jérémy Jacquet of Liverpool, and Kevin Schade of Brentford.

The winner will be decided using a combination of a fan vote and the votes of a panel of football experts. Voting closes on Monday, September 28, and the winner will be announced on Friday, October 2.