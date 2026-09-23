Kurt Okraku explains Jordan Ayew’s Black Stars absence after MRI revealed injury
Kurt Okraku says Jordan Ayew did not reject Ghana’s call-up, but was ruled out after an MRI scan detected an injury.
The GFA president says Ayew travelled to Ghana and reported to Black Stars camp despite his medical condition.
Jordan Ayew will miss Ghana’s 2027 AFCON qualifiers against Côte d’Ivoire and The Gambia as the Black Stars deal with several injury absences.
Ghana Football Association (GFA) president Kurt Okraku has clarified that Jordan Ayew did not turn down his Black Stars call-up, saying the captain’s absence from the team’s 2027 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers was due to an injury detected after a medical assessment.
Okraku said Jordan Ayew reported to the Black Stars camp in Ghana despite his condition and was taken for an MRI scan, which revealed the injury.
Speaking on Asempa FM, Okraku said:
Jordan Ayew didn't turn down the Black Stars call-up. But he has some medical challenges. He flew all the way to Ghana and you saw him in camp, and our doctor took him to a medical facility for an MRI, which detected his injury.
He also praised Jordan Ayew’s commitment to the Black Stars saying:
Jordan Ayew has served the Black Stars for so many years. He's extremely dedicated to the Black Stars. It doesn't matter whether it's in the morning, afternoon or dawn, if you invite him, he'll turn up.
His comments come after several key players became unavailable for Ghana’s opening 2027 AFCON qualifiers, leading to questions over the reasons behind some of the withdrawals.
Reports indicate that a number of the absences were injury-related. The players unavailable include Mohammed Kudus, Antoine Semenyo, Thomas Partey, Jordan Ayew, Baba Rahman and Alidu Seidu.
Several changes to the Black Stars squad because of medical concerns. Carlos Queiroz added nine players ahead of the qualifiers, including Jonas Adjetey, Alidu Seidu, Ebenezer Annan, Rockson Yeboah, Rahim Ibrahim, Brandon Thomas-Asante, Mohammed Fuseini, Benjamin Tetteh and Felix Afena-Gyan.
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The Black Stars will begin their Group C campaign against Côte d’Ivoire in Bouaké on Thursday, September 24, before hosting The Gambia at the Accra Sports Stadium on Tuesday, September 29.