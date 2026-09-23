2027 AFCON Qualifiers: Full Matchday 1 and 2 kick-off dates and Time

Ghana begin their 2027 AFCON qualifying campaign against Côte d’Ivoire as CAF confirms the full Matchday 1 and 2 fixtures, dates and kick-off times.

Ghana open their 2027 AFCON qualifiers against Côte d’Ivoire on September 24 at 7:00pm.

The Black Stars will then host The Gambia on September 29 at 4:00pm.

Matchdays 1 and 2 will run from September 24 to October 6, 2026, across 12 qualifying groups.

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The race for places at the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) begins this week, with the first two rounds of qualifying matches scheduled from Thursday, September 24 to Tuesday, October 6, 2026.

A total of 48 countries have been placed into 12 groups of four teams for the qualifying campaign.

The first two matchdays will have 48 matches played, with teams beginning their six-match journey to qualify for the tournament to be hosted by Kenya, Tanzania and Uganda from June 19 to July 17, 2027.

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The Black Stars will begin their campaign away against Côte d’Ivoire on Thursday, September 24, before hosting The Gambia five days later.

The Ghana-Côte d’Ivoire clash is one of the biggest matches of the opening round and will be played in Bouaké at 7:00pm Ghana time (GMT). Ghana's second game against The Gambia is scheduled for 4:00pm on Tuesday, September 29 at the Accra Sports Stadium.

READ ALSO: Full list of players who have pulled out of Black Stars squad ahead of AFCON qualifiers

The top two teams in each group will normally qualify for the 24-team AFCON tournament. However, because Kenya, Tanzania and Uganda are automatically qualified as co-hosts, the qualification rules are different in their groups.

Kenya are in Group D, Uganda are in Group H, while Tanzania are in Group L. In each of those groups, only the highest-ranked team apart from the host nation will qualify for the finals.

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The TotalEnergies CAF AFCON PAMOJA 2027 will be staged in Kenya, Tanzania and Uganda from June 19 to July 17, 2027. The tournament will mark AFCON's return to East Africa for the first time since Ethiopia hosted the competition in 1976.

Matchday 1 – Full fixtures and kick-off times

READ ALSO: Black Stars dealt with major blow as Antoine Semenyo withdraws from Black Stars due to injury

Thursday, September 24

Group Match Kick-off G Namibia vs Congo 1:00pm E DR Congo vs Equatorial Guinea 4:00pm F Mauritania vs Central African Republic 4:00pm H Libya vs Botswana 4:00pm C Côte d’Ivoire vs Ghana 7:00pm E Sierra Leone vs Zimbabwe 7:00pm G Cameroon vs Comoros 7:00pm H Tunisia vs Uganda 7:00pm

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Friday, September 25

Group Match Kick-off L Tanzania vs Guinea-Bissau 1:00pm A Niger vs Lesotho 3:00pm B Malawi vs South Sudan 4:00pm C The Gambia vs Somalia 4:00pm I Togo vs Burundi 4:00pm J Sudan vs Ethiopia 4:00pm K Rwanda vs Liberia 4:00pm L Nigeria vs Madagascar 4:00pm A Morocco vs Gabon 7:00pm B Egypt vs Angola 7:00pm F Burkina Faso vs Benin 7:00pm I Algeria vs Zambia 7:00pm J Senegal vs Mozambique 7:00pm K Mali vs Cape Verde 7:00pm

Saturday, September 26

Group Match Kick-off D Kenya vs Eritrea 1:00pm D South Africa vs Guinea 4:00pm

Matchday 2 – Full fixtures and kick-off times

Monday, September 28

Group Match Kick-off E Equatorial Guinea vs Sierra Leone 4:00pm E Zimbabwe vs DR Congo 4:00pm F Central African Republic vs Burkina Faso 4:00pm H Botswana vs Tunisia 7:00pm

Tuesday, September 29

Group Match Kick-off A Gabon vs Niger 7:00pm A Lesotho vs Morocco 1:00pm B South Sudan vs Egypt 1:00pm C Ghana vs The Gambia 4:00pm C Somalia vs Côte d’Ivoire 7:00pm F Benin vs Mauritania 7:00pm G Comoros vs Namibia 11:00am G Congo vs Cameroon 7:00pm H Uganda vs Libya 4:00pm I Zambia vs Togo 4:00pm I Burundi vs Algeria 1:00pm J Mozambique vs Sudan 1:00pm J Ethiopia vs Senegal 1:00pm K Cape Verde vs Rwanda 4:00pm K Liberia vs Mali 7:00pm L Madagascar vs Tanzania 1:00pm L Guinea-Bissau vs Nigeria 4:00pm

Wednesday, September 30

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Group Match Kick-off D Eritrea vs South Africa 4:00pm

Thursday, October 1

Group Match Kick-off D Guinea vs Kenya 4:00pm

Tuesday, October 6