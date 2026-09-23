Antoine Semenyo drops 11 places in best 50 Premier League players - See the lastest rankings

Antoine Semenyo has dropped 11 places from 14th to 25th in The Athletic’s latest ranking of the 50 best Premier League players after 50 games.

Antoine Semenyo has dropped from 14th to 25th in The Athletic’s latest Premier League player rankings.

The Ghanaian winger had recorded two assists before scoring twice against Sunderland.

The Athletic’s ranking assesses players using form, data and the eye test after the opening 50 Premier League games.

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Ghana and Manchester City winger Antoine Semenyo has dropped 11 places to 25th in the latest edition of The Athletic’s ranking of the 50 best players in the Premier League.

READ ALSO: Full list of players who have pulled out of Black Stars squad ahead of AFCON qualifiers

Semenyo was ranked 14th in the previous edition, but has now moved down to 25th after the first 50 Premier League games of the 2026/27 season.

The ranking is the second instalment of The Athletic’s Premier League Player Rankings, produced by Tim Spiers and Phil Hay. The pair assess the players using a combination of current form, data and the eye test rather than relying on statistics alone. An updated version will of the ranking will be produced during the season.

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Semenyo’s drop comes after a relatively quiet start to the new campaign. Before Manchester City’s game against Sunderland, the Ghana international had provided two assists, against Crystal Palace and Coventry, but had yet to score in the league.

That changed on Sunday, September 20, when Semenyo scored twice and provided an assist in Manchester City’s 5-3 win over Sunderland at the Etihad Stadium.

Antoine Semenyo scores brace and provides assist as Man City beat Sunderland 5-3

READ ALSO: Black Stars dealt with major blow as Antoine Semenyo withdraws from Black Stars due to injury

He scored just before half-time to put City back in front before adding his second goal in the 57th minute with a nice finish. His two goals helped City maintain their perfect start to the Premier League season.

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Antoine Semenyo has continued to feature consistently for City since moving to the club.

Despite his 11-place drop, Semenyo remains among the 50 players selected by The Athletic as the leading performers in the Premier League after the opening 50 matches of the campaign.

Antoinye Semenyo was also expected to join the Black Stars for the September and October international break but had to pull out of the squad due to his swollen ankle.

READ ALSO: Carlos Queiroz makes 9 additions to Black Stars squad for AFCON qualifiers

Ranking Player 1 Erling Haaland (Manchester City) 2 Gabriel (Arsenal) 3 Declan Rice (Arsenal) 4 Elliot Anderson (Manchester City) 5 Bruno Fernandes (Manchester United) 6 Bruno Guimaraes (Arsenal) 7 Bukayo Saka (Arsenal) 8 William Saliba (Arsenal) 9 David Raya (Arsenal) 10 Rayan Cherki (Manchester City) 11 Morgan Rogers (Chelsea) 12 Moises Caicedo (Chelsea) 13 Enzo Fernandez (Manchester City) 14 Cole Palmer (Chelsea) 15 Martin Odegaard (Arsenal) 16 Dominik Szoboszlai (Liverpool) 17 Virgil van Dijk (Liverpool) 18 Joao Pedro (Chelsea) 19 Alexander Isak (Liverpool) 20 Jeremy Doku (Manchester City) 21 Gianluigi Donnarumma (Manchester City) 22 Morgan Gibbs-White (Nottingham Forest) 23 Florian Wirtz (Liverpool) 24 Ezri Konsa (Arsenal) 25 Antoine Semenyo (Manchester City)

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