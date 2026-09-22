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Carlos Queiroz makes 9 additions to Black Stars squad for AFCON qualifiers

Christopher Sededzi Kwame
Christopher Sededzi Kwame 09:05 - 22 September 2026
Carlos Queiroz makes 9 additions to Black Stars squad for AFCON qualifiers
Carlos Queiroz has added nine players to Ghana’s Black Stars squad following medical concerns ahead of the 2027 AFCON qualifiers and Morocco friendly.
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Black Stars head coach Carlos Queiroz has strengthened his squad with nine additional players ahead of Ghana’s opening 2027 Africa Cup of Nations qualifying matches against Côte d’Ivoire and The Gambia.

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The changes were made following medical uncertainties involving some players in the original squad, according to the Ghana Football Association.

The new additions cover all three outfield departments, with four defenders, one midfielder and four forwards joining the squad.

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Full list of new Black Stars additions

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Position

Player

Club

Defender

Jonas Adjetey

VfL Wolfsburg

Defender

Alidu Seidu

OGC Nice

Defender

Ebenezer Annan

Rapid Bucharest

Defender

Rockson Yeboah

Osasuna

Midfielder

Rahim Ibrahim

Slovan Bratislava

Forward

Brandon Thomas-Asante

Coventry City

Forward

Mohammed Fuseini

Derby County

Forward

Benjamin Tetteh

Kalba

Forward

Felix Afena-Gyan

Iğdır FK

Rockson Yeboah is among the notable additions, with the Osasuna defender receiving his first senior Ghana call-up after making three La Liga appearances for the Spanish club this season. The attacking department has also been reinforced by Brandon Thomas-Asante, Mohammed Fuseini, Benjamin Tetteh and Felix Afena-Gyan.

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Black Stars begin preparations in Accra

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The Black Stars opened camp in Accra on Monday, September 21, 2026, as preparations began for the upcoming international assignments.

The team is scheduled to continue training on Tuesday as Queiroz works with the expanded squad ahead of the qualifiers.

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Ghana will travel to Bouaké to face Côte d’Ivoire on Thursday, September 24, before hosting The Gambia in the second qualifier.

The Black Stars will then face Morocco in an international friendly on October 4.

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The latest additions give Queiroz more options as Ghana prepare for a demanding international window and begin their campaign to qualify for the 2027 AFCON.

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