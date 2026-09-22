Carlos Queiroz makes 9 additions to Black Stars squad for AFCON qualifiers
Black Stars head coach Carlos Queiroz has strengthened his squad with nine additional players ahead of Ghana’s opening 2027 Africa Cup of Nations qualifying matches against Côte d’Ivoire and The Gambia.
The changes were made following medical uncertainties involving some players in the original squad, according to the Ghana Football Association.
The new additions cover all three outfield departments, with four defenders, one midfielder and four forwards joining the squad.
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Full list of new Black Stars additions
Position
Player
Club
Defender
Jonas Adjetey
VfL Wolfsburg
Defender
Alidu Seidu
OGC Nice
Defender
Ebenezer Annan
Rapid Bucharest
Defender
Rockson Yeboah
Osasuna
Midfielder
Rahim Ibrahim
Slovan Bratislava
Forward
Brandon Thomas-Asante
Coventry City
Forward
Mohammed Fuseini
Derby County
Forward
Benjamin Tetteh
Kalba
Forward
Felix Afena-Gyan
Iğdır FK
Rockson Yeboah is among the notable additions, with the Osasuna defender receiving his first senior Ghana call-up after making three La Liga appearances for the Spanish club this season. The attacking department has also been reinforced by Brandon Thomas-Asante, Mohammed Fuseini, Benjamin Tetteh and Felix Afena-Gyan.
Black Stars begin preparations in Accra
The Black Stars opened camp in Accra on Monday, September 21, 2026, as preparations began for the upcoming international assignments.
The team is scheduled to continue training on Tuesday as Queiroz works with the expanded squad ahead of the qualifiers.
Ghana will travel to Bouaké to face Côte d’Ivoire on Thursday, September 24, before hosting The Gambia in the second qualifier.
The Black Stars will then face Morocco in an international friendly on October 4.
The latest additions give Queiroz more options as Ghana prepare for a demanding international window and begin their campaign to qualify for the 2027 AFCON.