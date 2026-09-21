6 heart attack warning signs you should never ignore
A heart attack can cause chest pressure, pain spreading to other parts of the body, shortness of breath, nausea and other symptoms.
Women, older people and people with diabetes may experience less typical warning signs such as unusual tiredness, dizziness or indigestion-like discomfort.
If you suspect a heart attack, seek emergency medical care immediately, while healthy lifestyle habits can help reduce the risk.
A heart attack can happen suddenly, and recognising the warning signs early could help save a life.
A heart attack occurs when blood flow to part of the heart muscle is suddenly blocked, depriving the affected area of oxygen. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), the longer the heart goes without adequate blood flow, the greater the potential damage to the heart muscle.
While severe chest pain is one of the most recognised signs, a heart attack can cause several other symptoms. Some people, particularly women, older adults and people with diabetes, may also experience less typical symptoms.
Here are six warning signs you should not ignore.
1. Pressure, squeezing or pain in the chest
Chest discomfort is one of the most common signs of a heart attack.
It may feel like pressure, tightness, squeezing or fullness in the centre of the chest. The discomfort may last for several minutes or disappear and return.
Do not assume that chest discomfort will always be extremely painful before it becomes serious.
2. Pain that spreads to other parts of the body
Heart attack pain may not remain in the chest.
It can spread to one or both arms, the shoulders, neck, jaw or back. WHO lists pain or discomfort in these areas among the warning signs that can accompany a heart attack.
3. Shortness of breath
Suddenly finding it difficult to breathe or feeling unusually short of breath can also be a warning sign.
This can happen with or without chest discomfort, so unexplained difficulty breathing should not simply be dismissed.
4. Nausea or vomiting
Feeling sick or vomiting can sometimes accompany a heart attack.
These symptoms may be easy to mistake for a stomach problem, particularly when there is no obvious chest pain. WHO notes that women are more likely than men to experience symptoms such as nausea, vomiting, shortness of breath and back or jaw pain.
5. Dizziness or feeling faint
A person experiencing a heart attack may feel light-headed, dizzy or as though they are about to faint.
When this happens suddenly, especially alongside other symptoms such as chest discomfort or shortness of breath, it should not be ignored.
6. Cold sweat, unusual tiredness or looking pale
Breaking into a cold sweat or becoming unusually pale can also occur during a heart attack.
Some people may experience unusual fatigue, breathlessness or indigestion-like discomfort instead of the more familiar chest symptoms. These less typical presentations are more common among women, older people and people with diabetes.
What should you do if you suspect a heart attack?
Do not wait for the symptoms to disappear.
A suspected heart attack requires emergency medical attention. WHO stresses that early recognition and reaching emergency care quickly can improve the chances of survival and recovery.
It is also important not to try to diagnose yourself based on one symptom alone. Different conditions can cause similar symptoms, so someone experiencing possible heart attack symptoms should be assessed by medical professionals.
READ ALSO: 5 early signs of cancer you shouldn't ignore
Many heart attacks can be prevented
The WHO says most heart attacks can be prevented by addressing major risk factors.
These include avoiding tobacco, eating a healthy diet, staying physically active, limiting harmful alcohol use and managing conditions such as high blood pressure, high blood sugar and high cholesterol.
Ischaemic heart disease, which is responsible for most heart attacks, remains the world's leading cause of death. WHO estimates that it caused about 9 million deaths in 2021, accounting for around 13% of deaths globally.
Knowing the warning signs is only part of protecting yourself and others. Taking symptoms seriously, seeking emergency care quickly and managing heart-health risk factors can all make a difference.
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