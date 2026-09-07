5 prostate cancer warning signs men should never ignore

5 signs of prostate cancer you should know

5 signs of prostate cancer you should know

Learn 5 early prostate cancer warning signs men shouldn't ignore, key risk factors, and why early PSA screening is crucial for long-term health.

Prostate cancer can be silent: Early disease may cause no obvious symptoms.

Watch for changes: Urinary problems, blood, erectile difficulties and persistent back, hip or pelvic pain should be checked.

Don't self-diagnose: These symptoms can have other causes, so speak to a healthcare professional for proper assessment.

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Most men have heard of prostate cancer. But knowing about the disease and actually checking your risk are two different things.

As reported by GNA, a research cited by consultant urologist Professor Mathew Yamoah Kyei found that 87 per cent of men knew about prostate cancer, yet only 22 per cent had ever undergone a PSA test.

Another study at a tertiary teaching hospital found that while 72 per cent of participants knew about prostate cancer, only about 30 per cent had been screened.

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That gap between awareness and action is important because prostate cancer can develop without obvious symptoms, particularly in its early stages.

Prostate Cancer

As Ghana marks Prostate Cancer Awareness Month, health professionals are encouraging men to take their prostate health seriously rather than waiting until something feels wrong.

So, who is most at risk, what symptoms should men watch for, and what exactly does screening involve?

Here are five warning signs men should not ignore.

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1. Difficulty starting or maintaining urine flow

1. Difficulty Urinating or Weak Urine Flow

Taking longer than usual to start urinating, having to strain, or experiencing a weak stream can be a sign that something is affecting the prostate or urinary system.

The prostate surrounds part of the urethra, the tube that carries urine out of the body. Changes in the prostate can therefore affect the flow of urine.

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However, difficulty urinating does not automatically mean cancer. An enlarged prostate, which becomes more common with age, can cause similar symptoms.

If the problem is new, persistent or getting worse, it is worth having it checked.

2. Frequent urination, especially at night

Frequent Urination, Especially at Night

Are you suddenly waking up several times during the night to urinate? Or are you finding yourself needing to use the toilet much more frequently or urgently during the day?

These changes can occur with prostate problems and should not simply be dismissed as part of getting older.

Again, there are several possible causes, including benign prostate enlargement and other urinary conditions, so a healthcare professional needs to determine what is behind the symptoms.

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3. Blood in the urine or semen

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3. Blood in Urine or Semen

Seeing blood in your urine or semen is another warning sign that deserves medical attention.

It does not necessarily mean prostate cancer, but blood in the urine can have several causes and should be investigated rather than ignored.

If you notice blood, particularly if it happens repeatedly, speak to a healthcare professional.

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4. Difficulty getting or keeping an erection

Changes in erectile function can sometimes occur alongside prostate cancer.

However, erectile dysfunction is common and can have many other causes, including diabetes, cardiovascular disease, certain medications, stress and hormonal problems.

So, having difficulty getting or maintaining an erection does not mean you have prostate cancer.

But if the change is persistent or unusual for you, it is still worth discussing with a doctor.

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5. Persistent pain in the back, hips or pelvis

Unexplained, persistent pain in the lower back, hips or pelvis can sometimes occur when prostate cancer has advanced.

This is different from the occasional aches and pains most people experience.

If pain persists without an obvious explanation, particularly when it is accompanied by urinary or other symptoms, it should be assessed by a healthcare professional.

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Professor Kyei has identified African ancestry as an important risk factor and also pointed to family history, smoking, obesity and dietary patterns among factors associated with prostate cancer risk.

A man should therefore pay particular attention if: He is getting older, particularly from middle age onwards.

His father, brother or son has had prostate cancer.

There is a strong history of prostate or certain other cancers in his family.

He is of African ancestry.

An enlarged prostate, prostatitis and other urinary conditions can cause many of the same symptoms. A doctor may need to perform an examination and recommend tests to determine the cause.

There is another important point: early prostate cancer often has no symptoms at all.

That means waiting until you have trouble urinating is not a reliable way to know whether you have the disease.

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What about a PSA test?

A prostate-specific antigen (PSA) test

A prostate-specific antigen (PSA) test is a blood test that measures the amount of PSA in the blood.

But a high PSA does not automatically mean cancer. An enlarged prostate or inflammation of the prostate can also raise PSA levels.

For this reason, men should speak with a healthcare professional about whether PSA testing is appropriate for them, taking factors such as age, family history and other risk factors into account.

Don't wait until the problem becomes serious

Prostate problems are common as men get older, but that does not mean every change should be dismissed as “normal ageing.”

If your urination has changed, you notice blood, develop persistent unexplained pain or experience a significant change in sexual function, get it checked.

And remember: you don't have to wait for symptoms before talking to a healthcare professional about your prostate cancer risk.

Knowing your family history and understanding your individual risk can help you make informed decisions about your health.