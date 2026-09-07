Postpartum Psychosis: She almost jumped from a hospital window with someone else’s child, days later she couldn’t remember it

Dr. Dzifa shares the frightening story of a new mother who rushed towards a hospital window with another baby, highlighting postpartum psychosis, postpartum depression, its warning signs and how families and partners can help.

About two hours after giving birth, a new mother tried to jump from a hospital window with someone's child.

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It began like an ordinary day on the maternity ward. A woman had just given birth. She had gone through labour, delivered her baby and was surrounded by the usual excitement that follows childbirth.

There was nothing immediately alarming about the interaction. But about two hours later, the woman's behaviour changed and began packing her belongings.

She was angry and talking as she moved around the hospital room. At first, there seemed to be an explanation for her behaviour.

Her husband had not yet arrived, and the medical team was waiting for him.

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But then, according to Dr. Maame Afua M. Dzifa Kpodo- Tay, who was at the time a fifth-year medical student on an obstetrics and gynaecology rotation, the situation changed dramatically.

“She was angrily packing, talking,” Dr. Dzifa recalled.

The woman then moved towards a hospital window with a baby.

What made the situation even more alarming was that the baby was not hers.

“The baby she picked wasn't even her baby,” she said. “She just picked a random baby. And this was tall building.”

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A midwife noticed what was happening, and members of the medical team quickly intervened.

The woman was eventually sedated.

Days later, when the medical team saw her again, Dr. Dzifa said the woman could not remember what had happened.

“Days later, when we went, she can't even remember what she did,” she recalled.

For Dr. Dzifa, the incident changed the way she understood postpartum mental illness.

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“You just think this woman is wicked, but she really doesn't know what she's doing,” she said.

“If I hadn't seen it personally, I would have thought, oh, it's a far stretch. Like what the woman did, she's an evil person and everything. But I have seen it personally.”

Her experience highlights one of the most difficult things for families to understand about postpartum mental illness: a woman who has just given birth can become severely unwell in ways that may look completely out of character.

And sometimes, what looks like strange, stubborn or even frightening behaviour may actually be a medical emergency.

READ ALSO: 7 everyday habits that could be quietly raising your blood pressure and how to fix them

Psychosis is not the same as depression

Psychosis is not the same as depression

Depression and Psychosis are both mental health conditions, but they are not the same thing.

Depression is generally characterised by persistent low mood, loss of interest or enjoyment, hopelessness, anxiety, guilt, difficulty sleeping or concentrating and, in severe cases, thoughts of suicide or self-harm.

Psychosis, on the other hand, involves a person losing some contact with reality.

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This can include hallucinations, where someone hears or sees things that are not there; delusions, where they hold firmly to beliefs that are not true; and severely confused or disordered thinking. A person experiencing psychosis may not realise that what they are experiencing is not real.

That distinction matters because a person experiencing psychosis may behave in ways that are very difficult for relatives to understand.

They may become unusually suspicious, confused, agitated or extremely energetic. They may speak rapidly, have racing thoughts, sleep very little or develop unusual beliefs.

What is postpartum psychosis?

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Postpartum psychosis is a rare but serious mental illness that can develop after childbirth.

It often begins suddenly, usually within the first two weeks after delivery, and can worsen rapidly. It may involve hallucinations, delusions, confusion, extreme changes in mood, agitation, unusual behaviour or a mixture of high and low moods.

Unlike the temporary emotional changes commonly known as the baby blues, postpartum psychosis is a medical emergency.

It is also important to understand that a woman experiencing it may not recognise that she is ill. In some cases, it may be the partner or family members who first realise that something is seriously wrong.

That is why Dr. Dzifa experience is important. The woman she encountered was not simply being difficult or behaving badly. Something had changed in her mental state.

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Postpartum depression can look different. Postpartum depression is much more common than postpartum psychosis.

A mother experiencing postpartum depression may feel persistently sad, hopeless, anxious, guilty or worthless. She may lose interest in things she previously enjoyed, struggle to sleep even when she has the opportunity to rest, have difficulty bonding with her baby or feel that she is unable to cope.

Some mothers may withdraw from the baby or family members.

Dr. Dzifa said withdrawal can be one of the things families notice.

“If your wife gives birth and she's withdrawn, you don't just think that she's just changing,” she explained.

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A mother who suddenly stops wanting to interact with people, refuses to eat or bathe, cries excessively, sleeps excessively or seems unusually anxious should not simply be dismissed as being tired from childbirth.

Postpartum depression can begin during pregnancy, shortly after delivery or during the first year after birth. It is treatable, and getting help early matters.

What should families watch for?

The signs of postpartum mental health problems can vary from one woman to another. Families should pay attention to significant changes in mood, behaviour and daily functioning.

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The World Health Organization (WHO) says women should seek support early during and after pregnancy if they experience symptoms such as persistent sadness, low energy or motivation, excessive worrying, major changes in sleeping or eating patterns, difficulty making decisions, or feelings of guilt, hopelessness and worthlessness.

Other signs of postpartum depression includes:

Withdrawing from family or friends

Difficulty bonding with the baby

Thoughts of self-harm or suicide

These symptoms should not simply be dismissed as part of becoming a new mother.

Signs that may suggest postpartum psychosis

Postpartum psychosis can look more sudden and dramatic.

Families should be particularly concerned if a new mother:

Starts seeing or hearing things others cannot

Develops strange or firmly held beliefs that do not appear to be based in reality

Becomes extremely confused

Becomes unusually energetic or agitated

Goes for unusually long periods without sleeping or seems not to need sleep

Becomes intensely suspicious or paranoid

Shows sudden and extreme changes in behaviour

Becomes a danger to herself or someone else

These symptoms require urgent medical assessment.

What should you do if you notice these signs?

The first step is not to shame, ridicule or confront the woman as though she is deliberately behaving badly.

Stay calm and take the behaviour seriously.

If she appears severely confused, is experiencing hallucinations or delusions, or there is concern that she could harm herself or the baby, she should not simply be left alone to “sleep it off” or managed at home.

She needs urgent professional assessment.

Postpartum psychosis can deteriorate quickly, and treatment usually requires hospital care. Most people recover with appropriate treatment and support.

For less severe symptoms associated with postpartum depression, the woman should still be encouraged to speak to a healthcare professional.

Practical support also matters.

Dr. Dzifa emphasised the importance of family support during the postpartum period — helping with the baby, preparing food, doing household chores and simply being present.

But support should not become a substitute for professional care when the symptoms are severe.

And this is where the husband matters

The responsibility for recognising postpartum mental health problems should not fall entirely on the mother.

The husband or partner is often one of the people closest to her during the first days and weeks after childbirth. That makes his role particularly important.

Dr. Dzifa encouraged men to take an active interest in pregnancy, childbirth and the postpartum period rather than assuming that their responsibility ends once the baby is born.

Men should attend antenatal care where possible, learn about possible complications and pay attention to significant changes in their partner's behaviour.

“If your wife gives birth and she's withdrawn, you don't just think that she's just changing,” Dr. Dzifa said.

That change could be a sign that she needs help.

A partner can also make the postpartum period easier by helping with feeding and childcare, household chores, shopping and allowing the mother opportunities to rest. Practical support from partners and family is recognised as an important part of recovery and wellbeing.

And when something appears seriously wrong, the partner may have to be the person who acts.

This is especially important in postpartum psychosis because the person experiencing it may not understand that she is ill.

Don't call her wicked before asking what is happening

Perhaps the most important lesson from Dr.Dzifa experience is that behaviour can sometimes be a symptom of illness.

The woman she encountered had just given birth. Within hours, her behaviour had changed so dramatically that she was moving towards a hospital window with a baby who was not even hers.

To an observer who did not understand postpartum psychosis, it could have been easy to judge her harshly.

But days later, she reportedly could not remember what she had done.

For Dr. Dzifa, seeing the episode first-hand removed any doubt about how real postpartum mental illness can be.

A new mother who is struggling mentally does not need to be labelled a bad mother, a difficult wife or a wicked woman.

She needs to be seen.

She needs to be listened to.

And when the symptoms are severe, she needs medical help — quickly.

Dr. Dzifa's experience is a reminder that postpartum mental illness can be easily misunderstood. A mother’s sudden change in behaviour should not be dismissed as stubbornness or wickedness, especially when she appears confused or poses a danger to herself or others.