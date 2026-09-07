7 everyday habits that could be quietly raising your blood pressure and how to fix them

Discover 7 everyday habits that could be raising your blood pressure and simple lifestyle changes to help lower your risk, as Ghana records rising cases of elevated blood pressure.

One in five Ghanaians has elevated blood pressure, with reported hypertension cases reaching 577,374 in 2025.

Everyday habits can increase the risk, including high salt and sugar intake, unhealthy diets, alcohol use, tobacco use, physical inactivity, overweight and obesity.

Small lifestyle changes matter: eat more fruits and vegetables, stay physically active, reduce salt and alcohol, avoid tobacco and make regular blood pressure checks part of your routine.

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One in every five Ghanaians has elevated blood pressure, according to the Ministry of Health, with reported hypertension cases reaching 577,374 in 2025.

The figure as reported by Graphic online, highlights the growing pressure of non-communicable diseases in Ghana, with health officials urging people to pay closer attention to their everyday habits.

Data from the Ministry also showed that reported hypertension cases increased from 549,527 in 2023 to 583,720 in 2024 before falling slightly to 577,374 in 2025.

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While some risk factors may be beyond our control, several are linked to the way we eat, move and live every day. From consuming too much salt and sugar to spending long hours sitting, drinking alcohol and skipping regular health checks, seemingly normal habits can gradually increase the risk of high blood pressure.

Speaking at a stakeholder dialogue in Accra, the acting Head of Public Health at the Ministry of Health, Dr Mavis Sakyi, identified major drivers of non-communicable diseases in Ghana.

Here are everyday habits could be affecting your blood pressure, and what can you do differently.

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1. You are eating too much salt

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Salt

From adding extra salt to your meals to regularly eating salty processed foods, your daily sodium intake can add up quickly.

High salt consumption is a recognised risk factor for high blood pressure.

How to fix it: Start reducing the amount of salt you add during cooking and at the table. Eat more fresh foods and check labels on packaged foods where possible.

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2. Your diet is heavy on processed and sugary foods

Sugary foods and sodas

A diet high in unhealthy fats, sugar and processed foods can contribute to weight gain and other risk factors associated with high blood pressure.

Dr Sakyi specifically identified excessive sugar consumption and unhealthy diets as major drivers of NCDs in Ghana.

How to fix it: Make simple swaps. Eat more vegetables and fruits, choose less processed foods and cut down on sugary drinks and snacks.

3. You hardly eat fruits and vegetables

Fruits and vegetables [RestLess]

It is easy to focus on what you should remove from your diet and forget about what you should add.

Dr Sakyi noted that a national survey found Ghanaians consumed fruits on average only two days a week.

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How to fix it: Add fruit or vegetables to more of your meals instead of waiting for a complete diet overhaul. Small, consistent changes can make healthier eating easier.

READ ALSO: 6 things women should stop feeling guilty about

4. You spend most of the day sitting

Image: https://unsplash.com/photos/a-man-sitting-at-a-table-using-a-laptop-computer-xXY14yB1JWA

Long hours behind a desk, in traffic or on the couch can mean you are getting far less physical activity than your body needs.

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Physical inactivity is a recognised risk factor for hypertension.

How to fix it: You don't necessarily need an expensive gym membership. Walk more, take the stairs when possible, dance, exercise at home or find another activity you enjoy. WHO recommends at least 150 minutes of moderate-intensity physical activity each week for adults.

5. You drink alcohol too often

Regularly drinking too much alcohol can increase the risk of high blood pressure.

Dr Sakyi included alcohol use among the major drivers of Non-Communicable Diseases in Ghana.

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How to fix it: Reduce how often and how much you drink. If you drink, keep within recommended limits and consider alcohol-free days during the week.

6. You smoke or use tobacco

Smoke rises from a burning cigarette as a woman smokes on the street in Bordeaux

Tobacco use is another major risk factor for cardiovascular disease and contributes to the risk associated with high blood pressure.

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How to fix it: If you smoke or use tobacco, consider quitting and seek professional support if you need help. Avoiding second-hand smoke where possible is also important.

7. You ignore your weight and rarely check your blood pressure

Get blood pressure and cholesterol check [Health]

Being overweight or obese is a risk factor for hypertension, but there is another problem: you may have high blood pressure without feeling sick.

The WHO says most people with hypertension do not experience symptoms, making regular blood pressure checks important.

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How to fix it: Make blood pressure checks part of your routine, especially if you have risk factors or a family history of hypertension. If you are overweight, work with a health professional on realistic changes to your diet and physical activity.

Small changes can make a difference

The latest figures from Ghana's Ministry of Health are a reminder that blood pressure is not something to think about only when you become seriously ill.

You cannot change some risk factors, such as your age or family history, but several lifestyle factors can be changed. Healthier eating, regular physical activity, reducing salt and alcohol, avoiding tobacco and maintaining a healthy weight can all help lower the risk of high blood pressure.