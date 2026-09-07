GPL WK1 Round-Up: Hearts of Oak dismantle Berekum Chelsea, Kotoko, and Port City held

The 2026/27 Ghana Premier League season has kicked off with an entertaining opening weekend, as teams began their campaigns with wins, draws, and plenty of talking points.

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Hearts of Oak made the biggest statement, beating Berekum Chelsea 4-0, with John Antwi scoring twice.

Asante Kotoko dropped points in a 2-2 draw against newly promoted Debibi United.

Port City FC earned a historic point in their Premier League debut, drawing 1-1 with fellow newcomers FC Ashantigold.

While some clubs made strong statements on Matchday 1, others were forced to settle for a share of the points as they look to find their rhythm early in the season.

Here is a breakdown of the Ghana Premier League Week 1 results, key moments, and standout performances.

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Hearts of Oak Dismantle Berekum Chelsea

John Antwi scored twice as Hearts of Oak made a commanding start to the 2026/27 Ghana Premier League season with a 4-0 victory over Berekum Chelsea at the University of Ghana Stadium in Legon on Sunday.

The result handed Bosnian coach Nebojsa Kapor a perfect start to his Hearts tenure, while Kwaku Danso's first league game in charge of Chelsea ended in a heavy defeat.

Hearts needed just four minutes to take the lead. Antwi reacted quickest to a scramble inside the Chelsea penalty area and fired home to give the Phobians an early advantage.

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Chelsea came close to an equalizer when Hearts goalkeeper Benjamin Asare made an error while attempting to control the ball. Jonah Attuquaye was presented with a chance to level the score but fired his effort over the crossbar.

The miss proved costly as Hearts doubled their lead in the 37th minute. Antwi rose inside the box to meet a cross and headed home for his second goal of the afternoon.

Chelsea struggled to respond after the break, while Hearts continued to look the more dangerous side.

Kader Mahmoud marked his Hearts' debut with a goal in the 86th minute, heading home Ransford Mensah's cross to make it 3-0.

Ali Mohammed then completed the scoring from the penalty spot in the 90th minute to seal a dominant opening-day victory for Hearts.

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Asante Kotoko held by Debibi United

As Hearts celebrated a convincing victory, Asante Kotoko endured a frustrating afternoon in Berekum, drawing 2-2 with newly promoted Debibi United.

Dogo Yakubu gave the Porcupine Warriors an early lead, but Debibi United responded strongly in the second half, with Richard Owusu scoring twice to turn the game around.

Kotoko eventually rescued a point when Herbert Gyau struck from a goalmouth scramble.

It was not the ideal start for Eric Tinkler's side, while Debibi United announced themselves in the Ghana Premier League with a spirited performance on their top-flight debut.

Port City FC and FC Ashantigold Share the Spoils

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Port City FC marked their historic Ghana Premier League debut with a hard-fought 1-1 draw against fellow newcomers FC Ashantigold at the Daasebre Boamah Darko II Park on Sunday.

Ashantigold took the lead through Zak Musah in the first half and had a golden opportunity to extend their advantage from the penalty spot early in the second half.

However, Port City goalkeeper Abdul Aziz produced a superb double save to keep his side in the contest.

The hosts took advantage of the reprieve in the 66th minute when captain Hamza Zakari rose highest to head home the equalizer and secure a memorable point in Port City's first-ever Premier League fixture.

Both teams pushed for a late winner, but neither could find the decisive breakthrough as the historic clash between the two debutants ended in a draw.

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Ghana Premier League Week 1 Results

Vision FC 0-0 Young Apostles

Bechem United 1-0 Bibiani Gold Stars

Debibi United 2-2 Asante Kotoko

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Hearts of Lions 0-0 Aduana Stars

Hearts of Oak 4-0 Berekum Chelsea

Holy Stars 1-0 All Blacks

Port City FC 1-1 FC Ashantigold