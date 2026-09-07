University of Ghana 2026 cut-off points: Full list of courses and admission aggregates
University of Ghana’s 2026 cut-off points vary widely across programmes.
Biomedical Engineering, Law and Computer Science are among the most competitive, with aggregates of 6 and 7.
Medicine requires an aggregate of 8, while several other programmes have cut-offs ranging from 9 to 34.
However, meeting the university's general admission requirements does not necessarily guarantee admission into every programme. The aggregate required varies considerably depending on the course, level of competition and mode of study.
The University of Ghana's 2026 cut-off points therefore provide an important guide for prospective students as they decide which programmes to apply for and assess their chances of securing admission.
According to Ghana UniChecker's 2026 list, the cut-off points cover a wide range of programmes in engineering, law, health sciences, business, science, arts, social sciences, agriculture, education and other disciplines. The list also includes programmes offered through the Accra City Campus, distance education and evening sessions.
Some of the most competitive programmes require exceptionally strong WASSCE results. BSc Biomedical Engineering has the lowest cut-off point on the list, with an aggregate of 6. Bachelor of Laws (LLB), BSc Computer Engineering and BSc Computer Science each have a cut-off point of 7, while MBChB Medicine requires an aggregate of 8.
Other highly competitive programmes include BSc Administration and BSc Public Health, both with cut-off points of 9. Bachelor of Dental Surgery, BSc Biomedical Sciences, BSc Information Technology and Doctor of Pharmacy each have a cut-off point of 10.
The cut-off points increase across other programmes, giving applicants with higher aggregates a broader range of courses to consider. For example, BSc Nursing and BSc Midwifery have cut-off points of 15, while Political Science, Chemistry, Geology, Nutrition and Food Science and Physics have cut-off points of 16.
Several arts, social science and other programmes have cut-off points of 18, 20, 22 and 24. Programmes offered through distance and evening modes generally have higher cut-off points, with some reaching 30 or above.
It is important to note that a cut-off point should not be treated as an automatic guarantee of admission. The University of Ghana says its cut-off points are based on previous admission quotas and should be used as a guide, as admission requirements can be influenced by candidates' performance in the relevant year.
Applicants must also pay attention to the specific subject requirements for their preferred programmes. Meeting the required aggregate alone may not be sufficient if a candidate does not have the required grades or subjects.
The list below organises the 2026 cut-off points by course category, making it easier for prospective students and parents to identify the programmes and aggregates relevant to them.
Engineering
Programme
Cut-off
Demand
BSc Biomedical Engineering
6
Very High
BSc Computer Engineering
7
Very High
BSc Food Process Engineering
12
High
BSc Materials Science and Engineering
13
Medium
BSc Agricultural Engineering
15
Medium
Law
Programme
Cut-off
Demand
Bachelor of Laws (LLB)
7
Very High
LLB Law – Accra City Campus (Weekend)
12
High
Health Sciences and Medicine
Programme
Cut-off
Demand
MBChB Medicine
8
Very High
BSc Public Health
9
High
Doctor of Pharmacy
10
High
BSc Medical Laboratory Science
12
High
BSc Radiography
13
Medium
BSc Dietetics
14
Medium
BSc Physiotherapy
14
Medium
BSc Midwifery
15
Medium
BSc Nursing
15
Medium
BSc Occupational Therapy
15
Medium
Science
Programme
Cut-off
Demand
BSc Computer Science
7
Very High
BSc Biomedical Sciences
10
High
BSc Information Technology
10
High
BSc Actuarial Science
11
High
BSc Biochemistry, Cell and Molecular Biology
12
High
BSc Mathematics
12
High
BSc Statistics
12
High
BSc Biological Sciences
14
Medium
Doctor of Veterinary Medicine
14
Medium
BSc Earth Science
15
Medium
BSc Chemistry
16
Medium
BSc Geology
16
Medium
BSc Nutrition and Food Science
16
Medium
BSc Physics
16
Medium
BSc Environmental Science
18
Medium
BSc Food Science and Nutrition
18
Medium
BSc Geography and Resource Development
18
Medium
BSc Marine and Fisheries Science
20
Low
Business and Administration
Programme
Cut-off
Demand
BSc Administration
9
High
BSc Administration (Accounting) – Accra City Campus
22
Low
BSc Administration (Banking & Finance) – Accra City Campus
22
Low
BSc Administration (Human Resource Management) – Accra City Campus
22
Low
BSc Administration (Marketing) – Accra City Campus
22
Low
BSc Administration (Public Administration) – Accra City Campus
22
Low
BSc Accounting (Distance)
24
Low
BSc Marketing (Distance)
26
Low
BA Administration (Distance)
30
Low
BSc Administration (Evening)
30
Low
Diploma in Accounting
30
Low
Diploma in Public Administration
30
Low
BA Economics (Evening)
32
Low
Arts and Humanities
Programme
Cut-off
Demand
BA Communication Studies
14
Medium
BA Political Science
16
Medium
BA English
18
Medium
BA Sociology
18
Medium
BA African Studies
20
Low
BA History
20
Low
BA Chinese
22
Low
BA French
22
Low
BA Information Studies
22
Low
BA Linguistics
22
Low
BA Philosophy & Classics
22
Low
BA Spanish
22
Low
BA Theatre Arts
22
Low
BA Akuapem Twi
24
Low
BA Arabic
24
Low
BA Archaeology and Heritage Studies
24
Low
BA Dagbani
24
Low
BA Dance Studies
24
Low
BA Ga
24
Low
BA Information Studies – Accra City Campus
24
Low
BA Music
24
Low
BA Portuguese
24
Low
BA Russian
24
Low
BA Study of Religions
24
Low
BA Swahili
24
Low
BFA Dance
24
Low
BFA Music
24
Low
BFA Theatre Arts
24
Low
Diploma in Librarianship
30
Low
BA Psychology (Evening)
32
Low
BA Sociology (Evening)
34
Low
Social Sciences
Programme
Cut-off
Demand
BA Economics
14
Medium
BA Psychology
15
Medium
BA Geography and Resource Development
18
Medium
BA Social Work
20
Low
BSc Population and Health
20
Low
BSc Recreation and Social Psychology
22
Low
BA Economics – Accra City Campus
22
Low
BA Sociology – Accra City Campus
24
Low
BA Psychology (Distance)
26
Low
BA Political Science (Distance)
28
Low
BA Sociology (Distance)
28
Low
Agriculture
Programme
Cut-off
Demand
BSc Agribusiness
18
Medium
BSc Agriculture
20
Low
BSc Animal Science
20
Low
BSc Crop Science
20
Low
BSc Soil Science
22
Low
Education
Programme
Cut-off
Demand
BA Education and Psychology
20
Low
BA Adult Education
22
Low
Diploma in Adult Education
30
Low
Diploma in Development Education
30
Low
Diploma in Youth in Development
30
Low
Family and Consumer Sciences
Programme
Cut-off
Demand
BSc Family and Consumer Sciences
20
Low
BSc Family Resource Management
22
Low
BSc Home Science
22
Low
Technology
Programme
Cut-off
Demand
BSc Information Technology (Distance)
24
Low
Built Environment
Programme
Cut-off
Demand
BSc Planning
18
Medium
Distance Education
Programme
Cut-off
Demand
BSc Accounting (Distance)
24
Low
BSc Information Technology (Distance)
24
Low
BA Psychology (Distance)
26
Low
BSc Marketing (Distance)
26
Low
BA English (Distance)
28
Low
BA Political Science (Distance)
28
Low
BA Sociology (Distance)
28
Low
BA Administration (Distance)
30
Low
Most competitive programmes
Programme
Cut-off
Demand
BSc Biomedical Engineering
6
Very High
Bachelor of Laws (LLB)
7
Very High
BSc Computer Engineering
7
Very High
BSc Computer Science
7
Very High
MBChB Medicine
8
Very High
BSc Administration
9
High
BSc Public Health
9
High
Bachelor of Dental Surgery
10
High
BSc Biomedical Sciences
10
High
BSc Information Technology
10
High
Doctor of Pharmacy
10
High
Source: The tables above are organised from the list provided and the cut-off and demand classifications are attributed to Ghana UniChecker.
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