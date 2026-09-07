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University of Ghana 2026 cut-off points: Full list of courses and admission aggregates

Maxwell Nyagamago
Maxwell Nyagamago 10:09 - 07 September 2026
University of Ghana
For many WASSCE candidates, gaining admission to the University of Ghana is the next major step after receiving their results.
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  • University of Ghana’s 2026 cut-off points vary widely across programmes.

  • Biomedical Engineering, Law and Computer Science are among the most competitive, with aggregates of 6 and 7.

  • Medicine requires an aggregate of 8, while several other programmes have cut-offs ranging from 9 to 34.

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However, meeting the university's general admission requirements does not necessarily guarantee admission into every programme. The aggregate required varies considerably depending on the course, level of competition and mode of study.

The University of Ghana's 2026 cut-off points therefore provide an important guide for prospective students as they decide which programmes to apply for and assess their chances of securing admission.

Also Read: 10 universities in Ghana that accept low WASSCE scores

University of Ghana students used for illustration purposes. Image credit: www.ug.edu.gh/student-life
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According to Ghana UniChecker's 2026 list, the cut-off points cover a wide range of programmes in engineering, law, health sciences, business, science, arts, social sciences, agriculture, education and other disciplines. The list also includes programmes offered through the Accra City Campus, distance education and evening sessions.

Some of the most competitive programmes require exceptionally strong WASSCE results. BSc Biomedical Engineering has the lowest cut-off point on the list, with an aggregate of 6. Bachelor of Laws (LLB), BSc Computer Engineering and BSc Computer Science each have a cut-off point of 7, while MBChB Medicine requires an aggregate of 8.

Other highly competitive programmes include BSc Administration and BSc Public Health, both with cut-off points of 9. Bachelor of Dental Surgery, BSc Biomedical Sciences, BSc Information Technology and Doctor of Pharmacy each have a cut-off point of 10.

Also Read: 13 courses you can study at the University with low WASSCE results

The University of Ghana via sel.ug.edu.gh
The University of Ghana via sel.ug.edu.gh
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The cut-off points increase across other programmes, giving applicants with higher aggregates a broader range of courses to consider. For example, BSc Nursing and BSc Midwifery have cut-off points of 15, while Political Science, Chemistry, Geology, Nutrition and Food Science and Physics have cut-off points of 16.

Several arts, social science and other programmes have cut-off points of 18, 20, 22 and 24. Programmes offered through distance and evening modes generally have higher cut-off points, with some reaching 30 or above.

It is important to note that a cut-off point should not be treated as an automatic guarantee of admission. The University of Ghana says its cut-off points are based on previous admission quotas and should be used as a guide, as admission requirements can be influenced by candidates' performance in the relevant year.

Also Read: Top 5 easiest courses to study at the University: See list

Applicants must also pay attention to the specific subject requirements for their preferred programmes. Meeting the required aggregate alone may not be sufficient if a candidate does not have the required grades or subjects.

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The list below organises the 2026 cut-off points by course category, making it easier for prospective students and parents to identify the programmes and aggregates relevant to them.

Engineering

Programme

Cut-off

Demand

BSc Biomedical Engineering

6

Very High

BSc Computer Engineering

7

Very High

BSc Food Process Engineering

12

High

BSc Materials Science and Engineering

13

Medium

BSc Agricultural Engineering

15

Medium

Law

Programme

Cut-off

Demand

Bachelor of Laws (LLB)

7

Very High

LLB Law – Accra City Campus (Weekend)

12

High

Health Sciences and Medicine

Programme

Cut-off

Demand

MBChB Medicine

8

Very High

BSc Public Health

9

High

Doctor of Pharmacy

10

High

BSc Medical Laboratory Science

12

High

BSc Radiography

13

Medium

BSc Dietetics

14

Medium

BSc Physiotherapy

14

Medium

BSc Midwifery

15

Medium

BSc Nursing

15

Medium

BSc Occupational Therapy

15

Medium

Science

Programme

Cut-off

Demand

BSc Computer Science

7

Very High

BSc Biomedical Sciences

10

High

BSc Information Technology

10

High

BSc Actuarial Science

11

High

BSc Biochemistry, Cell and Molecular Biology

12

High

BSc Mathematics

12

High

BSc Statistics

12

High

BSc Biological Sciences

14

Medium

Doctor of Veterinary Medicine

14

Medium

BSc Earth Science

15

Medium

BSc Chemistry

16

Medium

BSc Geology

16

Medium

BSc Nutrition and Food Science

16

Medium

BSc Physics

16

Medium

BSc Environmental Science

18

Medium

BSc Food Science and Nutrition

18

Medium

BSc Geography and Resource Development

18

Medium

BSc Marine and Fisheries Science

20

Low

Business and Administration

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Programme

Cut-off

Demand

BSc Administration

9

High

BSc Administration (Accounting) – Accra City Campus

22

Low

BSc Administration (Banking & Finance) – Accra City Campus

22

Low

BSc Administration (Human Resource Management) – Accra City Campus

22

Low

BSc Administration (Marketing) – Accra City Campus

22

Low

BSc Administration (Public Administration) – Accra City Campus

22

Low

BSc Accounting (Distance)

24

Low

BSc Marketing (Distance)

26

Low

BA Administration (Distance)

30

Low

BSc Administration (Evening)

30

Low

Diploma in Accounting

30

Low

Diploma in Public Administration

30

Low

BA Economics (Evening)

32

Low

Arts and Humanities

Programme

Cut-off

Demand

BA Communication Studies

14

Medium

BA Political Science

16

Medium

BA English

18

Medium

BA Sociology

18

Medium

BA African Studies

20

Low

BA History

20

Low

BA Chinese

22

Low

BA French

22

Low

BA Information Studies

22

Low

BA Linguistics

22

Low

BA Philosophy & Classics

22

Low

BA Spanish

22

Low

BA Theatre Arts

22

Low

BA Akuapem Twi

24

Low

BA Arabic

24

Low

BA Archaeology and Heritage Studies

24

Low

BA Dagbani

24

Low

BA Dance Studies

24

Low

BA Ga

24

Low

BA Information Studies – Accra City Campus

24

Low

BA Music

24

Low

BA Portuguese

24

Low

BA Russian

24

Low

BA Study of Religions

24

Low

BA Swahili

24

Low

BFA Dance

24

Low

BFA Music

24

Low

BFA Theatre Arts

24

Low

Diploma in Librarianship

30

Low

BA Psychology (Evening)

32

Low

BA Sociology (Evening)

34

Low

Social Sciences

Programme

Cut-off

Demand

BA Economics

14

Medium

BA Psychology

15

Medium

BA Geography and Resource Development

18

Medium

BA Social Work

20

Low

BSc Population and Health

20

Low

BSc Recreation and Social Psychology

22

Low

BA Economics – Accra City Campus

22

Low

BA Sociology – Accra City Campus

24

Low

BA Psychology (Distance)

26

Low

BA Political Science (Distance)

28

Low

BA Sociology (Distance)

28

Low

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Agriculture

Programme

Cut-off

Demand

BSc Agribusiness

18

Medium

BSc Agriculture

20

Low

BSc Animal Science

20

Low

BSc Crop Science

20

Low

BSc Soil Science

22

Low

Education

Programme

Cut-off

Demand

BA Education and Psychology

20

Low

BA Adult Education

22

Low

Diploma in Adult Education

30

Low

Diploma in Development Education

30

Low

Diploma in Youth in Development

30

Low

Family and Consumer Sciences

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Programme

Cut-off

Demand

BSc Family and Consumer Sciences

20

Low

BSc Family Resource Management

22

Low

BSc Home Science

22

Low

Technology

Programme

Cut-off

Demand

BSc Information Technology (Distance)

24

Low

Built Environment

Programme

Cut-off

Demand

BSc Planning

18

Medium

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Distance Education

Programme

Cut-off

Demand

BSc Accounting (Distance)

24

Low

BSc Information Technology (Distance)

24

Low

BA Psychology (Distance)

26

Low

BSc Marketing (Distance)

26

Low

BA English (Distance)

28

Low

BA Political Science (Distance)

28

Low

BA Sociology (Distance)

28

Low

BA Administration (Distance)

30

Low

Most competitive programmes

Programme

Cut-off

Demand

BSc Biomedical Engineering

6

Very High

Bachelor of Laws (LLB)

7

Very High

BSc Computer Engineering

7

Very High

BSc Computer Science

7

Very High

MBChB Medicine

8

Very High

BSc Administration

9

High

BSc Public Health

9

High

Bachelor of Dental Surgery

10

High

BSc Biomedical Sciences

10

High

BSc Information Technology

10

High

Doctor of Pharmacy

10

High

Source: The tables above are organised from the list provided and the cut-off and demand classifications are attributed to Ghana UniChecker.

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