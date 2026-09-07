University of Ghana 2026 cut-off points: Full list of courses and admission aggregates

For many WASSCE candidates, gaining admission to the University of Ghana is the next major step after receiving their results.

University of Ghana’s 2026 cut-off points vary widely across programmes.

Biomedical Engineering, Law and Computer Science are among the most competitive, with aggregates of 6 and 7.

Medicine requires an aggregate of 8, while several other programmes have cut-offs ranging from 9 to 34.

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However, meeting the university's general admission requirements does not necessarily guarantee admission into every programme. The aggregate required varies considerably depending on the course, level of competition and mode of study.

The University of Ghana's 2026 cut-off points therefore provide an important guide for prospective students as they decide which programmes to apply for and assess their chances of securing admission.

Also Read: 10 universities in Ghana that accept low WASSCE scores

University of Ghana students used for illustration purposes. Image credit: www.ug.edu.gh/student-life

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According to Ghana UniChecker's 2026 list, the cut-off points cover a wide range of programmes in engineering, law, health sciences, business, science, arts, social sciences, agriculture, education and other disciplines. The list also includes programmes offered through the Accra City Campus, distance education and evening sessions.

Some of the most competitive programmes require exceptionally strong WASSCE results. BSc Biomedical Engineering has the lowest cut-off point on the list, with an aggregate of 6. Bachelor of Laws (LLB), BSc Computer Engineering and BSc Computer Science each have a cut-off point of 7, while MBChB Medicine requires an aggregate of 8.

Other highly competitive programmes include BSc Administration and BSc Public Health, both with cut-off points of 9. Bachelor of Dental Surgery, BSc Biomedical Sciences, BSc Information Technology and Doctor of Pharmacy each have a cut-off point of 10.

Also Read: 13 courses you can study at the University with low WASSCE results

The University of Ghana via sel.ug.edu.gh

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The cut-off points increase across other programmes, giving applicants with higher aggregates a broader range of courses to consider. For example, BSc Nursing and BSc Midwifery have cut-off points of 15, while Political Science, Chemistry, Geology, Nutrition and Food Science and Physics have cut-off points of 16.

Several arts, social science and other programmes have cut-off points of 18, 20, 22 and 24. Programmes offered through distance and evening modes generally have higher cut-off points, with some reaching 30 or above.

It is important to note that a cut-off point should not be treated as an automatic guarantee of admission. The University of Ghana says its cut-off points are based on previous admission quotas and should be used as a guide, as admission requirements can be influenced by candidates' performance in the relevant year.

Applicants must also pay attention to the specific subject requirements for their preferred programmes. Meeting the required aggregate alone may not be sufficient if a candidate does not have the required grades or subjects.

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The list below organises the 2026 cut-off points by course category, making it easier for prospective students and parents to identify the programmes and aggregates relevant to them.

Engineering

Programme Cut-off Demand BSc Biomedical Engineering 6 Very High BSc Computer Engineering 7 Very High BSc Food Process Engineering 12 High BSc Materials Science and Engineering 13 Medium BSc Agricultural Engineering 15 Medium

Law

Programme Cut-off Demand Bachelor of Laws (LLB) 7 Very High LLB Law – Accra City Campus (Weekend) 12 High

Health Sciences and Medicine

Programme Cut-off Demand MBChB Medicine 8 Very High BSc Public Health 9 High Doctor of Pharmacy 10 High BSc Medical Laboratory Science 12 High BSc Radiography 13 Medium BSc Dietetics 14 Medium BSc Physiotherapy 14 Medium BSc Midwifery 15 Medium BSc Nursing 15 Medium BSc Occupational Therapy 15 Medium

Science

Programme Cut-off Demand BSc Computer Science 7 Very High BSc Biomedical Sciences 10 High BSc Information Technology 10 High BSc Actuarial Science 11 High BSc Biochemistry, Cell and Molecular Biology 12 High BSc Mathematics 12 High BSc Statistics 12 High BSc Biological Sciences 14 Medium Doctor of Veterinary Medicine 14 Medium BSc Earth Science 15 Medium BSc Chemistry 16 Medium BSc Geology 16 Medium BSc Nutrition and Food Science 16 Medium BSc Physics 16 Medium BSc Environmental Science 18 Medium BSc Food Science and Nutrition 18 Medium BSc Geography and Resource Development 18 Medium BSc Marine and Fisheries Science 20 Low

Business and Administration

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Programme Cut-off Demand BSc Administration 9 High BSc Administration (Accounting) – Accra City Campus 22 Low BSc Administration (Banking & Finance) – Accra City Campus 22 Low BSc Administration (Human Resource Management) – Accra City Campus 22 Low BSc Administration (Marketing) – Accra City Campus 22 Low BSc Administration (Public Administration) – Accra City Campus 22 Low BSc Accounting (Distance) 24 Low BSc Marketing (Distance) 26 Low BA Administration (Distance) 30 Low BSc Administration (Evening) 30 Low Diploma in Accounting 30 Low Diploma in Public Administration 30 Low BA Economics (Evening) 32 Low

Arts and Humanities

Programme Cut-off Demand BA Communication Studies 14 Medium BA Political Science 16 Medium BA English 18 Medium BA Sociology 18 Medium BA African Studies 20 Low BA History 20 Low BA Chinese 22 Low BA French 22 Low BA Information Studies 22 Low BA Linguistics 22 Low BA Philosophy & Classics 22 Low BA Spanish 22 Low BA Theatre Arts 22 Low BA Akuapem Twi 24 Low BA Arabic 24 Low BA Archaeology and Heritage Studies 24 Low BA Dagbani 24 Low BA Dance Studies 24 Low BA Ga 24 Low BA Information Studies – Accra City Campus 24 Low BA Music 24 Low BA Portuguese 24 Low BA Russian 24 Low BA Study of Religions 24 Low BA Swahili 24 Low BFA Dance 24 Low BFA Music 24 Low BFA Theatre Arts 24 Low Diploma in Librarianship 30 Low BA Psychology (Evening) 32 Low BA Sociology (Evening) 34 Low

Social Sciences

Programme Cut-off Demand BA Economics 14 Medium BA Psychology 15 Medium BA Geography and Resource Development 18 Medium BA Social Work 20 Low BSc Population and Health 20 Low BSc Recreation and Social Psychology 22 Low BA Economics – Accra City Campus 22 Low BA Sociology – Accra City Campus 24 Low BA Psychology (Distance) 26 Low BA Political Science (Distance) 28 Low BA Sociology (Distance) 28 Low

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Agriculture

Programme Cut-off Demand BSc Agribusiness 18 Medium BSc Agriculture 20 Low BSc Animal Science 20 Low BSc Crop Science 20 Low BSc Soil Science 22 Low

Education

Programme Cut-off Demand BA Education and Psychology 20 Low BA Adult Education 22 Low Diploma in Adult Education 30 Low Diploma in Development Education 30 Low Diploma in Youth in Development 30 Low

Family and Consumer Sciences

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Programme Cut-off Demand BSc Family and Consumer Sciences 20 Low BSc Family Resource Management 22 Low BSc Home Science 22 Low

Technology

Programme Cut-off Demand BSc Information Technology (Distance) 24 Low

Built Environment

Programme Cut-off Demand BSc Planning 18 Medium

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Distance Education

Programme Cut-off Demand BSc Accounting (Distance) 24 Low BSc Information Technology (Distance) 24 Low BA Psychology (Distance) 26 Low BSc Marketing (Distance) 26 Low BA English (Distance) 28 Low BA Political Science (Distance) 28 Low BA Sociology (Distance) 28 Low BA Administration (Distance) 30 Low

Most competitive programmes

Programme Cut-off Demand BSc Biomedical Engineering 6 Very High Bachelor of Laws (LLB) 7 Very High BSc Computer Engineering 7 Very High BSc Computer Science 7 Very High MBChB Medicine 8 Very High BSc Administration 9 High BSc Public Health 9 High Bachelor of Dental Surgery 10 High BSc Biomedical Sciences 10 High BSc Information Technology 10 High Doctor of Pharmacy 10 High