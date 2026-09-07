5 promises every couple should make before marriage

5 promises every couple should make before marriage

5 promises every couple should make before marriage

Before saying I do, discover the 5 crucial promises every couple should make to ensure respect, communication, and lasting commitment in marriage.

Respect should remain at the heart of every disagreement, with couples choosing communication over insults, blame and resentment.

Protecting the relationship requires boundaries, including keeping private matters between partners and not allowing outsiders to create unnecessary tension.

Marriage requires continuous effort and growth, especially when the initial excitement fades and everyday responsibilities take over.

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Marriage is more than the excitement of getting engaged, planning a wedding and finally saying “I do.” It is also about deciding how you want to treat each other when life becomes difficult.

Before walking down the aisle, there are some promises worth making to each other, not just about love, but about how you will handle the less glamorous parts of marriage.

Here are five promises every couple should consider.

READ ALSO: 8 simple ways to avoid unnecessary arguments with your partner

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1. Promise that conflict will never turn into disrespect

Promise that conflict will never turn into disrespect. fizkes/Getty Images

You will disagree. You may even get angry with each other.

But being upset should never become an excuse for insults, humiliation, name-calling or deliberately hurting each other. Promise to deal with the problem without attacking the person.

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2. Promise to talk before resentment grows

Talk before resentment grows

Small issues can become big problems when they are repeatedly ignored.

Promise to talk about what is bothering you instead of keeping everything inside until you eventually explode. Honest conversations, even uncomfortable ones, can prevent resentment from building.

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3. Promise to protect the relationship from outsiders

Protect the relationship from outsiders

Family and friends can offer advice, but your relationship should not become a public discussion.

Agree on what stays between the two of you and be careful about allowing outsiders to create unnecessary tension between you.

A wise couple knows that marriage needs boundaries.

READ ALSO: 10 Things Women Do That Make Men Go Silent in a Relationship

4. Promise to keep choosing each other after the excitement fades

couple appreciating each other

The early days of a relationship can be full of dates, gifts, sweet messages and excitement. But marriage also has bills, responsibilities, stress and ordinary days.

Promise to keep making time for each other and showing affection, even when life becomes routine.

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Promise each other: 'We will not stop dating just because we got married.'

5. Promise to grow, not hide behind “This is just how I am”

couple

Marriage requires two people who are willing to learn and change.

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If a habit is hurting your partner or damaging the relationship, “This is just how I am” should not be the end of the conversation. Promise to listen, grow and work on yourself when necessary.

READ ALSO: How Early Morning Intimacy Can Make Your Day More Fruitful

Before you say “I do”

A wedding can celebrate the beginning of a marriage, but the promises you keep afterwards are what help build it.