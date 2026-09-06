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ECG power outage schedule for September 7

Nii Ayitey Brown
Nii Ayitey Brown 18:16 - 06 September 2026
power outage
The Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) has announced planned maintenance works that will result in temporary power outages in parts of Accra (west) and Western Region on Monday, September 7, 2026.
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  • ECG has scheduled power outages across parts of Accra (west), Tema and Ashanti region on Monday, September 7, 2026.

  • Outages will occur between 10:00am and 4:00pm, 9:00am and 5:00pm and 9:00am and 2:00 pm in respective areas.

  • ECG says the exercise is to improve service delivery.

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The Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) has announced emergency maintenance works in parts of Accra (west) and Western region to fix technical power challenges within the distribution's network

According to ECG, the outages in affected areas are linked to technical challenges within the power distribution’s network, with maintenance works scheduled to begin in various communities.

In a notice shared on its official social media platform X (formerly Twitter), ECG said the exercise will commence on Monday, September 7, between 9:00am and 5:00pm, 9:00am and 12:00pm although timelines may vary in some locations.

The power distributor explained that the temporary interruption is necessary to enable engineers carry out urgent repairs and system upgrades aimed at improving service reliability and preventing further faults. 

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READ ALSO: Eastern, Greater Accra and Ashanti region to be hit by power cut from August 23: See 7 day schedule

The exercise forms part of a series of planned and emergency maintenance operations announced in recent weeks as ECG works to stabilise electricity supply and address challenges within its distribution infrastructure.

The scheduled maintenance is expected to affect businesses that depend heavily on electricity during normal working hours, particularly as the outages will occur through most parts of the daytime period.

The company has therefore advised customers in the affected communities to make the necessary arrangements ahead of the scheduled outages.

READ ALSO: Power outage: Areas in Ashanti, Volta and Central to be affected as ECG announces Tuesday schedule

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The power distributor apologized for any inconvenience caused. Details of the specific schedules for affected areas have been attached below.

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