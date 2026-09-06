8 ways to sound confident in a meeting, even when you’re nervous

Nervous during work meetings? Learn 8 practical ways to sound confident, speak clearly, and communicate your ideas effectively without apologising or rambling.

Prepare your key points before the meeting so you can speak clearly without rambling or losing your train of thought.

Speak slowly, clearly and directly, avoiding unnecessary words that make you sound unsure or apologetic.

Use confident body language and stay calm, remembering that you don't need to know everything to come across as confident.

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Ever had a brilliant idea during a meeting but suddenly forgot how to put it into words when everyone turned to you?

Or perhaps you know exactly what you want to say, but your voice becomes shaky, you start speaking too fast and suddenly every sentence begins with “I think” or “maybe”.

It happens to more people than you think. Sounding confident is a skill you can learn.

At times, speaking during a meeting can be intimidating, especially when you are surrounded by senior colleagues or people who seem more experienced than you.

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But sounding confident is not about having the loudest voice or knowing everything. Often, it comes down to how clearly you communicate your ideas and how comfortable you appear while doing so.

Here are a few simple ways to sound more confident in your next meeting.

READ ALSO: 13 courses you can study at the University with low WASSCE results

1. Prepare before the meeting

Go into the meeting knowing the key points you want to make. You do not need to prepare a speech, but having two or three points in mind can prevent you from stumbling when it is your turn to speak.

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2. Slow down

Speaking too quickly can make you sound nervous, even when you know exactly what you are talking about. Take your time, speak clearly and pause when necessary.

A short pause can also give you time to organise your thoughts before continuing.

3. Stop weakening your statements

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Words such as “maybe”, “I think”, “I’m not sure” and “this might be a silly idea” can make your contribution sound less certain.

Instead of saying, “Maybe we could try this,” say, “I suggest we try this.”

You do not have to sound aggressive to sound confident.

4. Keep your point simple

You do not need complicated vocabulary to impress people in a meeting. Make your point clearly, give the necessary explanation and avoid going around in circles.

The more direct you are, the easier it is for people to understand and remember your contribution.

READ ALSO: 10 universities in Ghana that accept low WASSCE scores

5. Don't apologise unnecessarily

If you want to contribute, you do not always need to start with, “Sorry, can I say something?”

Try, “I’d like to add something,” or simply wait for an appropriate opening and make your point.

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6. Learn to disagree respectfully

Confidence also means being able to express a different opinion without becoming confrontational.

Instead of saying, “That’s wrong,” you could say, “I see it differently,” or “I understand that point, but I think we should also consider…”

This shows that you can defend your position while still respecting other people’s views.

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7. Use confident body language

Sit upright, keep your shoulders relaxed and make natural eye contact when speaking. Avoid constantly looking down, fidgeting or shrinking into your chair.

Your body language can reinforce the confidence in your words.

8. Give yourself time to think

You do not have to answer every question immediately. If you need a moment, pause and gather your thoughts.

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You can say, “Let me think about that for a moment,” or “There are two things I would consider here.”