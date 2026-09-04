Marrify: Everything you need to know about Ghana’s new marriage verification service

Discover how Marrify, Ghana's new digital registry, lets you search marriage records, verify divorce details, check venues, and confirm licensed officers.

Marrify is Ghana’s new digital marriage and divorce verification service, allowing users to search marriage records and verify marriage officers, venues and licensed Imams.

The platform says it covers ordinance, customary and Islamic marriages, as well as divorce and some international records, using information from official and institutional sources.

Important: Marrify warns that records are still being uploaded, so a “no record found” result should not automatically be taken as proof that someone is single.

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For many people preparing to get married, the question is not only whether they love their partner but whether they know everything they need to know about the person they are about to marry.

A new digital platform in Ghana is seeking to make one part of that process easier by allowing people to search marriage and divorce records and verify information about marriage-related institutions and officials.

Called Marrify, the platform was launched in Accra on August 28, 2026, by Marry Right Ghana Ltd in partnership with the Ministry of Gender, Children and Social Protection.

The launch was presented as an effort to promote greater transparency and help prospective couples make more informed decisions before entering into marriage. The Gender Minister, Dr Agnes Naa Momo Lartey, encouraged prospective couples to independently verify information about their partners, marriage venues and people officiating their marriages.

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But what exactly is Marrify, what can you search for, and how does it work?

Here is what you need to know.

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What is Marrify?

Marrify describes itself as the Ghana National Marriage & Divorce Registry, a digital platform that brings different types of marriage-related records into searchable categories.

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Its website currently has sections for marriage records, divorce records, marriage officers, marriage venues, licensed Imams and denominations.

The platform says users can search using details such as a person's name, spouse's name, town, church, denomination, certificate number, licence number or Gazette number.

Marrify says its aim is to allow users to search, review and connect related records rather than having to navigate several sources separately.

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What can you search for on Marrify?

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Marrify currently divides its public registry into several categories.

Marriage records

The platform says its marriage register covers customary, Islamic and ordinance marriages, with international marriages also listed as a category on the site.

According to Marrify, records can show details including the spouses, marriage type, venue, certificate information, source and relevant authority.

The platform's stated objective is to keep the original source and record context visible when users examine a marriage entry.

Divorce records

Marrify also has a dedicated divorce section. It says its divorce database has been curated from divorce rulings and judgments issued by courts in Ghana. The platform says divorce and annulment records can also be linked back to the marriage records they affect.

This means a person searching the registry may be able to find information connected to a previous marriage and its subsequent court proceedings where such a record has been included.

Marriage officers

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Another feature allows users to search for marriage officers.

This section contains ministers appointed to solemnise civil or ordinance marriages and that users can narrow searches by factors such as region, MMDA, denomination, appointment year or surname.

The platform currently lists thousands of marriage officers and identifies the relevant appointing authority and other details on individual records.

Marriage venues

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Marrify also allows users to search marriage venues.

The current venue register can be filtered by region, MMDA, town, denomination and Gazette year, among other details. The platform currently displays more than 8,500 marriage venues in its searchable register.

Individual entries can include the venue's location, region or MMDA, Gazette date and licence or Gazette reference where available.

Licensed Imams

The platform also has a separate category for licensed Imams.

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Marrify says this section contains licensed Imams and Mohammedan marriage authority records, allowing users to search for information connected to Islamic marriages.

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What types of marriages does Marrify cover?

According to Marrify, its marriage registry brings together ordinance, customary and Islamic marriages.

It also lists international marriages as a category.

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This is important because Ghana's marriage system is not limited to one form of marriage.

For example, the Registrar-General's Department states that marriage under the ordinance is governed by the Marriages Act, Cap 127. It describes ordinance marriage as a strictly monogamous form of marriage and outlines a registration process involving notice, publication and the issuance of a marriage certificate where the legal requirements are met.

Marrify's platform, however, presents its searchable registry as covering several forms of marriage in one place.

Where does Marrify get its information?

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Marrify says it is built around official registry and Gazette information.

Its website identifies the Ghana Publishing Company Limited/Ghana Gazette and Assembly Press as sources for public notices and historical records, and the Registrar-General's Department as a source of institutional records and registry information.

The platform also has dedicated institutional portals for churches, Metropolitan, Municipal and District Assemblies, courts and the Registrar-General's Department.

According to Marrify, MMDAs can submit civil, customary, Islamic and venue records, while courts can provide civil marriage and divorce-decree records and the RGD portal covers civil marriage and marriage-officer licensing workflows.

The platform currently carries a warning that records are still being uploaded in stages.

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What does “no record found” mean?

This is perhaps the most important thing users should understand before relying on the service.

Marrify currently tells visitors that if they cannot find a certificate, it does not necessarily mean the certificate is missing.

The platform explains that Ghana's marriage and divorce records are still being uploaded in stages and that a particular record may not yet have been added.

In other words, a failed search should not automatically be interpreted as proof that a person has never married.

“No record found” and “this person is not married” are not necessarily the same thing.

The completeness and updating of the database will therefore be important considerations for anyone using it to make a major personal or legal decision.

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How does Marrify work?

The basic process is built around three stages: search, verify and connect.

Users can begin by entering information such as a name, town, church, denomination, institution, certificate number or Gazette number.

They can then open a record to review details such as its source, date, authority and licensing information.

Where records are connected, users can follow those links to related information, such as a spouse, marriage officer, venue or divorce record.

The platform also allows individuals and institutions to submit missing records for review.

Can someone add their own marriage record?

Marrify currently has a self-reporting function through which individuals and institutions can submit marriage or divorce information together with supporting documentation.

The platform says submitted records remain pending until the registry team verifies them.

The submission process includes options for registered civil or ordinance marriages, customary marriages, Islamic marriages and marriages conducted outside Ghana.

Supporting documents can also be attached to a submission for review.

This means the presence of a self-reported record should be distinguished from a record that has already been verified by the registry.

Can Marrify help you check a marriage venue?

Yes. The platform's marriage-venue register is designed to allow users to search licensed places for the celebration of marriage.

Users can narrow the search by region, MMDA, town, denomination and Gazette year.

This feature could be particularly useful for couples who want to check whether a venue they are considering is listed as a licensed marriage venue.

Can you check the person officiating your marriage?

Marrify also provides a searchable register of marriage officers.

The platform says the register covers ministers appointed to solemnise civil or ordinance marriages and provides information such as the church or denomination, location and appointment date.

This is separate from simply checking whether a particular church exists.

For someone planning an ordinance marriage, the identity and authority of the person conducting the ceremony can be an important part of the verification process.

What about churches and denominations?

Marrify has a denomination section designed to connect church bodies with related venues, officers, marriages and divorce records.

The platform says this creates a connected record system rather than treating every marriage entry as an isolated piece of information.

What about people living outside Ghana?

Marrify also has a section specifically describing its service as useful for Ghanaians verifying records from abroad.

Its website lists the United States, United Kingdom, Canada, Australia and the European Union among the regions relevant to its diaspora offering.

The platform also lists international marriage as a marriage-record category.

However, anyone relying on a foreign marriage or divorce search should establish what records are actually available in Marrify's database and where those records came from.

The existence of an “international” category should not, by itself, be taken to mean that Marrify automatically contains every marriage or divorce registered outside Ghana.

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Marrify's current platform provides a mechanism for submitting records and supporting documents for review, while its public site also encourages individuals and institutions to submit missing information.

The launch is aimed at promoting transparency and helping prospective couples make better-informed decisions before marriage.

At the launch, Gender Minister Dr Agnes Naa Momo Lartey said verification could help protect prospective couples from the consequences of dealing with people or institutions that may not have the appropriate authority to solemnise marriages.

The minister also urged Marry Right Ghana to continue working with government institutions, religious bodies, traditional authorities and other stakeholders to ensure that the platform provides information that is accurate, reliable and regularly updated.

Marrify gives prospective couples another tool for checking marriage-related information, particularly where they want to investigate a partner's record or verify a venue, marriage officer or Imam.

Marrify is best understood as a searchable verification resource that is still being built out, rather than a reason to stop asking questions.