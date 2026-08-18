10 simple home remedies and care tips for dark circles and puffy eyes

Easy under-eye care tips you can try at home

Easy under-eye care tips you can try at home

Discover 10 easy under-eye care tips to reduce dark circles and puffy eyes naturally at home. Learn how gentle skincare, sunscreen, and rest can help.

Avoid rubbing or pulling the delicate skin around your eyes and use lightweight, hydrating products.

Try cool compresses, chilled cucumber or green tea bags to refresh puffy eyes, especially in the morning.

Get enough sleep, wear sunscreen and avoid excessive sun exposure to help maintain healthy-looking skin.

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Ways to Improve the Look of Your Under-Eyes Naturally

Dark circles, puffy eyes and fine lines are some of those little skin concerns that can make you look tired even when you have had enough sleep.

Maybe you wake up with swollen eyes after a long night. Maybe your under-eyes have gradually become darker. Or perhaps you have started noticing fine lines and a little sagging around the area.

Whatever the concern, you don't always need an expensive treatment or a trip to a specialist to improve the appearance of your under-eyes. There are simple things you can do at home to keep the area looking fresh and well cared for.

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The important thing is to remember that the skin around your eyes is very delicate. So, when caring for it, gentle is always better.

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1. Be gentle when applying products

Be gentle when applying products

The skin around your eyes is thinner and more sensitive than much of the skin on your face. This means excessive rubbing or pulling can easily cause irritation.

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When applying your moisturiser or eye cream, don't drag your fingers across the skin. Instead, gently tap the product around the eye area.

You don't need plenty of product either. A pea-sized amount is enough for both eyes. Using your ring finger can also help because it naturally applies less pressure.

And remember, more product does not necessarily mean better results.

2. Don't skip sunscreen

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Applying sunscreen [Huffpost]

If you are trying to improve the appearance of your under-eyes, sunscreen should be part of your routine.

Regular sun exposure can contribute to dark spots, uneven skin tone, dryness, fine lines and wrinkles. This is particularly important in Ghana, where we get plenty of sunshine throughout the year.

In the morning, apply sunscreen to your face and gently work it around the eye area, being careful not to get it directly into your eyes.

If you spend a lot of time outdoors, reapply as recommended on the sunscreen you use. Sunglasses can also give the delicate area around your eyes some extra protection from the sun.

3. Choose a light, hydrating product

You don't necessarily need an expensive eye cream to care for your under-eyes.

If the area feels dry, look for a gentle, hydrating product containing ingredients such as hyaluronic acid, glycerin or ceramides.

A lightweight gel or moisturiser may also sit more comfortably under makeup than a very heavy cream.

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If you regularly use concealer, very rich products underneath it can sometimes make the area look more creased or cause your makeup to settle into fine lines.

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4. Try something cold for morning puffiness

[BlackDoctor.org]

Woke up with puffy eyes after a late night? A little cooling can help the area look less swollen.

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You can place a clean, cool cloth over your closed eyes for a few minutes. A chilled spoon can also be used gently around the under-eye area.

If you prefer something more refreshing, keep cucumber slices in the refrigerator and place them over your closed eyes for a few minutes.

The cold can temporarily reduce the appearance of puffiness and leave the area feeling refreshed. Just don't place anything extremely cold or frozen directly on your skin.

5. Try chilled green tea bags

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Tea bags under eyes

Before throwing away those used green tea bags, you could give them another use.

After making your tea, allow the bags to cool completely, then place them in the refrigerator. Once they are chilled, put them over your closed eyes for a few minutes.

The cool temperature can help with temporary puffiness, while green tea contains compounds that may have soothing and antioxidant properties.

As with any DIY skin treatment, stop if you notice irritation.

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6. Get enough sleep

Have a good sleep schedule

Sometimes the most obvious solution is the one we keep ignoring.

A few nights of poor sleep can leave your eyes looking tired and puffy. If you regularly stay up late scrolling through your phone, working or watching movies, your under-eyes may show it the next morning.

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Try to get a consistent amount of sleep each night and give your body enough time to rest.

Of course, sleep alone will not remove genetic dark circles or naturally occurring pigmentation, but getting enough rest can help you look less tired.

7. Don't rub your eyes

Stop rubbing your eyes

This one sounds simple, but many of us do it without thinking.

Whether your eyes are itchy, you're tired or you're removing makeup, try not to rub the area aggressively.

Repeated rubbing can irritate the delicate skin around your eyes and may make the area look worse over time. When removing makeup, use a gentle makeup remover and wipe carefully rather than scrubbing.

READ ALSO: How to properly exfoliate your underarms

8. Be careful with hot water

A very hot shower can feel amazing, especially after a long day, but hot water can also leave your skin feeling dry.

If you notice that your face often feels tight or dry after bathing, try using lukewarm water instead. When washing your face, be gentle and avoid scrubbing the delicate skin around your eyes.

9. Give your eyes a break from screens

Give your eyes a break from screens [iStock]

If you spend most of the day looking at your phone or computer, your eyes can feel tired and strained.

Try to take regular breaks from your screen. You can also follow the 20-20-20 rule: every 20 minutes, look at something about 20 feet away for at least 20 seconds.

It won't magically remove dark circles, but giving your eyes regular breaks can help reduce the feeling of tired, strained eyes.

10. Remember that dark circles don't always mean you're tired

This is important because many people assume dark circles are simply caused by lack of sleep.

Sometimes they are linked to genetics, pigmentation, allergies, ageing or the natural shape of the area around your eyes.

So if you have always had dark under-eyes despite sleeping well and taking good care of your skin, don't feel as though you are doing something wrong.

Home remedies and skincare can improve the appearance of the area, but they may not completely remove naturally occurring dark circles.

Conclusion

Your under-eyes don't need to look perfect to look healthy.

A little puffiness after a late night, some natural fine lines or mild dark circles are completely normal. Instead of spending a fortune chasing a quick fix, start with the basics: be gentle, moisturise, protect your skin from the sun, get enough rest and avoid rubbing your eyes.