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Ayawaso West Assembly clears unauthorised market at Tetteh Quashie Roundabout

Maxwell Nyagamago
Maxwell Nyagamago 04:41 - 08 October 2026
Ayawaso West Assembly clears unauthorised market at Tetteh Quashie Roundabout
The Ayawaso West Municipal Assembly has moved to clear an emerging unauthorised market at the Tetteh Quashie Roundabout, citing concerns over public safety, traffic flow and sanitation.
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  • Ayawaso West Assembly has cleared an emerging unauthorised market at Tetteh Quashie Roundabout.

  • The October 7 action was aimed at improving safety, traffic flow and sanitation.

  • MCE Michael Mensah urged traders and residents to cooperate with the Assembly.

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The intervention took place on Wednesday, October 7, 2026, following the emergence of trading activities at the busy roundabout near Villaggio.

The Municipal Chief Executive for Ayawaso West, Michael Mensah, announced the development in a statement, saying the Assembly had taken immediate action to address the situation.

Also Read: Accra ranks among top 10 most polluted major cities in Africa today: See rank

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“The Ayawaso West Municipal Assembly has taken immediate action to clear the emerging unauthorized market at the Tetteh Quashie Roundabout,” he said.

According to the MCE, the operation forms part of efforts by the Assembly to maintain order and protect public spaces within the municipality.

The Municipal Chief Executive for Ayawaso West, Michael Mensah,
The Municipal Chief Executive for Ayawaso West, Michael Mensah,

He said the intervention was “aimed at protecting public safety, easing traffic flow, and maintaining sanitation and order within the Municipality.”

Also Read: How to acquire an ECG meter in Ghana: Everything you need to know

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The development comes as informal trading activities continue to emerge around busy roads and major intersections in parts of Accra, creating concerns about congestion, pedestrian safety and the use of public spaces.

The Tetteh Quashie Roundabout is a major transport and commercial area, connecting motorists to several parts of Accra, including the Tetteh Quashie Interchange and surrounding communities.

The Assembly has therefore appealed to traders and residents in the area to cooperate with its efforts to keep the municipality orderly.

Also Read: Ghana cedi ranked Africa's weakest currency in Q2 2026: See top 5

“We urge traders and residents to cooperate with the Assembly as we work to keep Ayawaso West clean, safe and orderly,” Mr Mensah said.

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The Assembly’s action also comes months after the demolition of the Tetteh Quarshie Art Market and adjoining businesses in the area, an exercise that generated concerns among affected traders.

Also Read: 5 African countries that have joined BRICS as member or partner countries

The latest intervention signals the Assembly’s continued enforcement against unauthorised trading and activities in public spaces, particularly in areas where such activities could affect traffic movement and public safety.

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