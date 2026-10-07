Accra ranks among top 10 most polluted major cities in Africa today: See rank. Image credit: space-solutions.airbus.com

Accra ranks among top 10 most polluted major cities in Africa today: See rank. Image credit: space-solutions.airbus.com

Accra ranks among top 10 most polluted major cities in Africa today: See rank

Accra has been ranked among the top 10 most polluted major cities in Africa in IQAir’s latest live air quality ranking, recording a US AQI of 64 in the October 7, 2026 snapshot.

Accra recorded a US AQI of 64, placing it among the 10 African cities listed in the latest IQAir ranking.

Kinshasa and Cairo recorded higher AQI readings of 86 and 81 respectively.

Air quality in Accra can change throughout the day due to traffic, dust, waste burning and other environmental factors.

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The Ghanaian capital placed 56th in the global major-city ranking, according to the live data, which compares air quality readings from major cities around the world.

Among the African cities included in the ranking, Kinshasa in the Democratic Republic of the Congo recorded the highest AQI at 86, followed by Cairo, Egypt, with 81. Accra came third among the African cities in the supplied ranking with a reading of 64.

The other cities featured are Addis Ababa in Ethiopia, Nairobi in Kenya, Algiers in Algeria, Dakar in Senegal, Kampala in Uganda and Johannesburg in South Africa.

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What Accra's AQI means

Accra's AQI reading of 64 falls within the Moderate category under the US AQI classification used by IQAir.

The AQI scale classifies readings of 0 to 50 as Good, 51 to 100 as Moderate, 101 to 150 as Unhealthy for sensitive groups, 151 to 200 as Unhealthy, 201 to 300 as Very unhealthy, and readings above 300 as Hazardous.

A Moderate reading generally means air quality is acceptable for most people, although some individuals who are particularly sensitive to air pollution may experience health effects.

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It is important to note that the live AQI figure represents conditions at a specific point in time. It does not necessarily indicate the average air quality in Accra throughout the day.

How Accra compares with other African cities

The latest figures show varying levels of air pollution across the major African cities monitored.

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Kinshasa recorded an AQI of 86, placing it within the Moderate category, while Cairo recorded 81. Accra followed with 64.

Addis Ababa recorded 59, while Nairobi had 58. Algiers and Dakar both recorded 53. Kampala recorded 50, placing it at the upper end of the Good category, while Johannesburg recorded 44, also within the Good range.

The differences show how air quality can vary between cities at the same time. Weather conditions, traffic, dust, industrial activity and other local factors can influence pollution levels and cause readings to change during the day.

What causes air pollution in Accra?

Air pollution from vehicle exhaust pipe on roadToa55/Getty Images

Air pollution in Accra is linked to several sources, including vehicle emissions, road dust, construction activities, industrial operations and the burning of waste.

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Vehicle emissions can contribute significantly to fine particulate pollution, particularly in areas with heavy traffic and congestion. Older vehicles, diesel emissions and dust raised from roads can further affect air quality.

Household energy use is another factor. The burning of charcoal and firewood for cooking can release particulate matter and other pollutants into the air, particularly in densely populated communities.

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Open burning of municipal waste, plastics and electronic waste can also release harmful pollutants. Construction activities and unpaved roads contribute additional dust, while industrial facilities and power generation can add particulate matter and other emissions.

Seasonal Harmattan conditions can further affect air quality in Accra and other parts of West Africa. Dust carried by winds from the Sahara can increase particulate concentrations during the dry season.

IQAir's data monitors fine particulate matter, known as PM2.5, among other pollutants. PM2.5 particles are small enough to penetrate deep into the respiratory system and can pose health risks when concentrations are elevated.

What residents can do when air quality worsens

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Accra traffic

People can monitor real-time AQI readings to stay informed about changing conditions and take precautions when pollution levels rise.

Also Read: NACOC begins enhanced security screening for departing passengers at Accra Airport

Those who are particularly sensitive to air pollution may consider reducing prolonged outdoor activity when readings become unhealthy. Keeping windows and doors closed during periods of poor air quality and using appropriate air filtration indoors can also help reduce exposure.

People who experience respiratory symptoms or other health concerns during periods of poor air quality should seek appropriate medical advice.

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The live ranking provides a snapshot of air quality at a particular time, so Accra's AQI and position can change throughout the day as environmental conditions change.

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Major African cities by live AQI ranking