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Security threats, environmental damage and unauthorised activities - SSNIT explains La Beach demolition

Nii Ayitey Brown
Nii Ayitey Brown 09:17 - 03 October 2026
La Beach clearance excercise
La Beach clearance excercise
SSNIT says it sought National Security intervention to clear unauthorised occupants from the Labadi and La Palm beachfront, insisting the beaches will remain open to the public.
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  • SSNIT says it invited National Security to address encroachment on the beachfront adjoining Labadi Beach Hotel and La Palm Royal Beach Hotel.

  • The Trust says the clearance was necessary to protect hotel security, operations, the environment and the value of assets belonging to workers and pensioners.

  • SSNIT says the beaches will remain open to the public after the affected areas are cleaned and restored.

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The Social Security and National Insurance Trust (SSNIT) has cited security concerns, unauthorised activities, environmental concerns among others as part of its decision to seek the removal of structures and unauthorised occupants from the beachfront adjoining the Labadi Beach Hotel and La Palm Royal Beach Hotel in Accra.

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SSNIT revealed this in a statement issued on Friday, October 2. The explanation comes after a demolition exercise at the La Beach area on Friday, October 2, 2026, which affected a number of structures, including La Pleasure Beach and Polo Beach Club. 

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La Beach clearance excercise
La Beach clearance excercise

The exercise involved personnel from the Ghana Armed Forces’ 48 Engineer Regiment and the Ghana Police Service.

According to SSNIT, the two hotels form part of its investment portfolio and are important national hospitality and tourism assets. The Trust added that it has a responsibility to protect the investments because they are ultimately held for the benefit of contributors and pensioners.

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“The two hotel properties form part of the investment portfolio of SSNIT and constitute significant national hospitality and tourism assets. SSNIT therefore has a fiduciary responsibility to safeguard these investments, preserve their value and ensure that they continue to generate sustainable returns for the benefit of contributors and pensioners under the Basic National Social Security Scheme,” it said.
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“These assets belong to the workers and pensioners of Ghana,” it added.

SSNIT said the continued occupation of the beachfront created several risks, including concerns about the safety of hotel guests and workers, unauthorised access to hotel areas, fire and sanitation hazards, environmental damage and disruption to hotel operations.

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Reasons for demolition

Threats to the safety and security of hotel guests, employees, service providers and visitors

Unauthorised access and proximity to sensitive guest and operational areas

Increased exposure to fire, sanitation, environmental and public-health hazards

Deterioration of the beachfront, privacy and service standards expected of internationally recognised hospitality facilities

Degradation of the coastal ecosystem resulting from construction activities on the beachfront and beach sand

Reputational damage to the hotels, SSNIT and Ghana's tourism industry

Disruption of hotel operations and the guest beach experience, with a consequent adverse effect on patronage, revenue and overall financial performance.

The risk of further expansion of the encroachments, which could make recovery of the affected lands increasingly difficult and costly.

It also said the activities were affecting the privacy and beach experience expected at the hotels and could damage their reputation and financial performance. Despite the  demolition, SSNIT said that the beaches will be cleaned and remain open.

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