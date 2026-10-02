LilWin reveals sleepless nights over payments to Nigerian actors
LilWin says he is losing sleep over outstanding payments to Nigerian actors featuring in his upcoming movie, Journey to Africa.
He revealed that he has even dreamed about Kanayo O. Kanayo and other actors demanding their payment balances.
LilWin also dismissed claims that he is wealthy enough to finance the entire production, saying an EOCO check of his accounts could instead lead to sympathy.
Ghanaian Kumawood actor and filmmaker Kwadwo Nkansah, popularly known as LilWin, has opened up about the pressure he is facing while working on his much-anticipated movie, Journey to Africa.
The actor revealed that he has struggled to sleep properly since bringing some of Nigeria’s biggest actors to Ghana to feature in the movie.
In a video shared online, LilWin explained that the financial responsibility of the project has been weighing heavily on him, particularly because he feels indebted to the Nigerian cast.
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According to him, thoughts about outstanding payments sometimes follow him into his sleep, with dreams involving veteran Nigerian actor Kanayo O. Kanayo and other members of the cast demanding their balances.
"I can't sleep. I sometimes wake up at dawn all of a sudden; it feels like I owe them. It feels like Kanayo O Kanayo is demanding his balance.
"I didn't sleep yesterday. I woke up around 2 AM. I was dreaming, and they were demanding their balance," he said.
LilWin also addressed perceptions that he has enough money to personally finance the entire production.
The actor dismissed such claims, joking that an investigation into his bank accounts by the Economic and Organised Crime Office (EOCO) could even leave the institution sympathising with him.
"You think I have money; EOCO should come and check my accounts. After they go through my accounts, they will be the ones to even deposit money inside for me," he added.
Journey to Africa has generated attention because of its collaboration between Ghanaian and Nigerian actors, with LilWin bringing several established Nigerian stars on board for the production.
The filmmaker’s comments highlight the financial pressure involved in putting together a major movie production featuring some of the biggest names in West African cinema.