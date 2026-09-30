LilWin says comparing professional actors to skitmakers is ‘unnecessary’ (VIDEO)

Ghanaian Kumawood actor Kwadwo Nkansah, popularly known as LilWin, has criticised what he considers an unfair comparison between established actors and social media skitmakers.

LilWin has criticised what he describes as an unnecessary comparison between professional Ghanaian actors and YouTube skitmakers, arguing that the two should not be treated as equals.

He cited Nigerian actors and skitmakers to make his point, while defending the relevance and professionalism of established actors in Ghana’s film industry.

LilWin called on Ghanaians to support efforts to revive the local movie industry, saying film can help promote Ghanaian culture internationally.

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The actor shared his views in a video posted on social media and sighted by GhanaWeb on September 30, 2026, while welcoming Nigerian actors who had arrived in Ghana to join the cast of his upcoming film, Journey to Africa.

LilWin argued that professional actors and YouTube skitmakers operate in different spaces and should not be assessed by the same standards.

He claimed that Ghana is unusual in the way it compares established actors with online entertainers, pointing to the Nigerian film industry as an example.

He said;

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The YouTubers do not care about the stars. I am releasing an EP; go and look at the quality of the videos, so it is only in Ghana that professional actors are being compared to YouTubers, and it doesn't make any sense

He further questioned whether popular Nigerian skitmakers could be placed in the same category as established Nollywood actors such as Kanayo O. Kanayo.

LilWin added;

Go to Nigeria; there is Sabinu and others; can you compare such people to Kanayo O Kanayo? But in Ghana, they are comparing YouTubers to stars; meanwhile, they can even reach our level

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LilWin calls for support for Ghana’s film industry

Beyond the debate over actors and skitmakers, LilWin said his broader objective is to contribute to the revival of Ghana's film industry.

According to the actor, filmmaking remains an important avenue through which Ghana can showcase its culture and identity to international audiences.

He said;

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This is the only profession that can project Ghana, our culture, and also revamp the Ghanaian movie industry. It is the right time for Ghanaians to keep quiet and appreciate what I am doing and support so the movie industry can be great again

LilWin also urged the public not to prematurely write off established actors based on changing trends in entertainment.

He added;

So, stop saying that an actor is no longer relevant. Let the person act, and then the work itself will speak for itself

His comments come as Ghana's film industry continues to navigate the growing influence of YouTube, short-form video content and other digital platforms, which have created new opportunities for emerging entertainers.

LilWin is currently working on Journey to Africa, a project that is expected to feature a number of actors from Ghana and Nigeria.