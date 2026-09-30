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31 polling stations, 9 positions: NPP shares guidelines for October 3 national officer election

Maxwell Nyagamago
Maxwell Nyagamago 10:20 - 30 September 2026
NPP National Chairperson Aspirants. From the left, John Boadu, Sammy Crabbe, Paul Afoko and Boakye Agyarko
The New Patriotic Party (NPP) has outlined the arrangements for its national officers election scheduled for Saturday, October 3, 2026, with voting to take place across 31 polling stations.
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  • NPP will elect nine national officers across 31 polling stations on October 3.

  • Voting is scheduled to begin at 12:00 p.m. after constitutional amendments.

  • Delegates must present a Voter ID, Ghana Card or NPP party card for verification.

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According to a notice issued by the party's National Officers Elections Committee (NOEC) on Wednesday, September 30, the election will cover nine national executive positions.

The positions are National Chairman, Vice Chairman, General Secretary, National Organiser, National Women's Organiser, National Youth Organiser, National Nasara Organiser, National Treasurer and National Communications Director.

Also Read: Dr Bawumia backs Afenyo-Markin as Minority Leader amid feud with Sammy Gyamfi

NPP sets September 19 for National Delegates Conference and officers election
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The party said its conference will begin with consideration of constitutional amendments at 9:00 a.m., while voting in the national officers election is expected to begin at 12:00 p.m.

The notice, signed by Frederick Opare-Ansah, Chairman of the NOEC, said the programme had been structured to ensure an orderly process.

“Your punctuality and cooperation will help ensure the orderly consideration of constitutional amendments and the smooth conduct of the elections of national officers,” the statement said.

Also Read: Frederick Opare-Ansah pledges fair, transparent and credible NPP national elections

EC Chairperson, Jean Mensa
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The Electoral Commission (EC) will conduct the elections and verify delegates before they are allowed to vote.

The NPP said delegates must have their names on the official delegates' register and present one valid identification document to establish their eligibility.

The accepted identification documents are a Voter ID card, Ghana Card or NPP party card.

Also Read: Dr Bawumia calls for state of emergency after deadly Accra floods

“Each delegate seeking to vote must have their name on the delegates' register and present one valid identification document: a Voter ID card, Ghana Card, or NPP party card,” the notice said.

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The party has advised delegates to bring one of the accepted identification documents and arrive early enough to allow sufficient time for verification before voting begins.

The NOEC has also directed constituency, regional and national officers to communicate the arrangements to delegates under their respective jurisdictions.

Also Read: NPP's 'Democracy Under Attack' demo today: Route, start time and what commuters should know

The October 3 election will determine the holders of the nine elected national officer positions at the NPP's conference.

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