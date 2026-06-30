Dr Bawumia calls for state of emergency after deadly Accra floods
Dr Bawumia has urged the government to consider declaring a state of emergency after the deadly Accra floods.
He called for a united national response and warned against politicising the disaster.
His comments come after the government announced GH₵300 million for flood relief and mitigation.
According to Dr Bawumia, such a declaration would enable the government to mobilise all available resources to respond effectively to the disaster.
Also Read: Mahama proposes relocating key government departments to decongest Accra after devastating floods
Speaking to the media during a visit to some of the affected communities, he described the flooding as a national tragedy and stressed the need for a united response.
"It is a tragedy for all of Ghana, and the flooding, as we have seen, has caused a lot of damage. We've lost lives. In fact, as I have arrived here, I'm told that there is a dead body that has yet to be picked up," he said.
He urged the National Disaster Management Organisation (NADMO) and the Ghana Police Service to act swiftly.
"We are calling on the authorities, NADMO and the police, to come together and make sure that the dead body is picked up. It's really unbelievable that it hasn't been done since yesterday, and I plead with the police and NADMO to come together to pick up this dead body," he added.
Dr Bawumia also cautioned against turning the disaster into a political issue, insisting that the focus should be on finding lasting solutions rather than assigning blame.
Also Read: GMet forecasts afternoon to evening thunderstorms across parts of Ghana today; see areas affected
"There is a real issue of flooding facing the Greater Accra Region, and that issue is something that requires immediate and urgent solutions. I think that is where we should focus. How do we solve the problem? We shouldn't get into blame games," he stated.
He further appealed to the government to consider declaring a state of emergency, citing forecasts of more rainfall in the coming days.
Also Read: Government intensifies flood response as Mahama tours affected areas, urges public cooperation
"What is worrying for me is the forecast of even more rain to come. If there is going to be more rain, I believe that the government could also consider declaring a state of emergency so that we deal with this in that particular format. This is a real big problem for this country, and we have to put all our energies, all our talents, all the engineers, all the hydrologists together regardless of party."
The former vice president and NPP flagbearer Dr Bawumia is calling on the government to declare a state of emergency to tackle the flood crises.— #TV3GH (@tv3_ghana) June 30, 2026
He is also urging the government to release items for the victims and is appealing to all Ghanaians not to politicize the flood… pic.twitter.com/hbdRQI02a3
Meanwhile, President John Dramani Mahama has directed the immediate release of GH₵300 million from the Contingency Fund to support urgent flood relief and mitigation efforts.
According to a statement issued by the Presidency on Tuesday, June 30, 2026, GH₵150 million will be used to provide immediate assistance to flood victims, while the remaining GH₵150 million will finance flood mitigation measures aimed at reducing future flooding.
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