Dr Bawumia calls for state of emergency after deadly Accra floods

Former Vice President and the New Patriotic Party's (NPP) 2028 presidential candidate, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, has called on the government to consider declaring a state of emergency following the loss of lives and widespread destruction caused by Monday's floods in Accra.

Dr Bawumia has urged the government to consider declaring a state of emergency after the deadly Accra floods.

He called for a united national response and warned against politicising the disaster.

His comments come after the government announced GH₵300 million for flood relief and mitigation.

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According to Dr Bawumia, such a declaration would enable the government to mobilise all available resources to respond effectively to the disaster.

Also Read: Mahama proposes relocating key government departments to decongest Accra after devastating floods

Speaking to the media during a visit to some of the affected communities, he described the flooding as a national tragedy and stressed the need for a united response.

Drone footage of Accra's flood on 29th June, 2026

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"It is a tragedy for all of Ghana, and the flooding, as we have seen, has caused a lot of damage. We've lost lives. In fact, as I have arrived here, I'm told that there is a dead body that has yet to be picked up," he said.

He urged the National Disaster Management Organisation (NADMO) and the Ghana Police Service to act swiftly.

Also Read: NPA directs flooded fuel stations to suspend operations immediately

"We are calling on the authorities, NADMO and the police, to come together and make sure that the dead body is picked up. It's really unbelievable that it hasn't been done since yesterday, and I plead with the police and NADMO to come together to pick up this dead body," he added.

Dr Bawumia also cautioned against turning the disaster into a political issue, insisting that the focus should be on finding lasting solutions rather than assigning blame.

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"There is a real issue of flooding facing the Greater Accra Region, and that issue is something that requires immediate and urgent solutions. I think that is where we should focus. How do we solve the problem? We shouldn't get into blame games," he stated.

He further appealed to the government to consider declaring a state of emergency, citing forecasts of more rainfall in the coming days.

"What is worrying for me is the forecast of even more rain to come. If there is going to be more rain, I believe that the government could also consider declaring a state of emergency so that we deal with this in that particular format. This is a real big problem for this country, and we have to put all our energies, all our talents, all the engineers, all the hydrologists together regardless of party."

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The former vice president and NPP flagbearer Dr Bawumia is calling on the government to declare a state of emergency to tackle the flood crises.



He is also urging the government to release items for the victims and is appealing to all Ghanaians not to politicize the flood… pic.twitter.com/hbdRQI02a3 — #TV3GH (@tv3_ghana) June 30, 2026

Mahama orders release of GH₵300 million for flood relief, deploys military to support rescue operations

Meanwhile, President John Dramani Mahama has directed the immediate release of GH₵300 million from the Contingency Fund to support urgent flood relief and mitigation efforts.