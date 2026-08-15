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Algeria beat Morocco on penalties to secure historic WAFCON 2026 bronze

Christopher Sededzi Kwame
Christopher Sededzi Kwame 20:00 - 15 August 2026
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Algeria beat Morocco on penalties to secure historic WAFCON 2026 bronze | Photo via CAF
Algeria beat hosts Morocco 3-2 on penalties after a 1-1 draw to win a historic bronze medal at the WAFCON 2026 in Rabat.
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Algeria secured a historic podium finish at the TotalEnergies CAF Women’s Africa Cup of Nations Morocco 2026 after defeating hosts Morocco 3-2 on penalties following a 1-1 draw in regulation time in Rabat.

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  • Algeria won a historic WAFCON bronze medal.

  • Lina Boussaha scored the equaliser.

  • Algeria beat Morocco 3-2 on penalties.

The victory earned Algeria their first-ever WAFCON bronze medal, allowing them to end the tournament on a high after their semi-final defeat to Malawi.

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It was the second meeting between the two North African rivals at the tournament, with Morocco having edged Algeria in the group stage.

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Morocco made a bright start and nearly opened the scoring in the 17th minute when Ibtissam Jraidi’s first-time effort struck the crossbar.

The hosts eventually took the lead nine minutes later. Kautar Azraf displayed excellent technique to beat her marker before using her left foot to curl the ball into the far corner and give Morocco a 1-0 advantage.

Azraf came close to doubling the lead shortly afterwards with a volley, but the effort bounced awkwardly and lost its direction before Algeria cleared the danger.

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Morocco continued to threaten, with Jraidi missing another opportunity in the 63rd minute after being played through on goal but failing to make proper contact with her effort.

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Algeria, however, returned from the break with greater organisation and began putting sustained pressure on the Moroccan defence.

Captain Marine Dafeur came close to finding the equaliser in the 77th minute after receiving a perfectly weighted pass, but she could not direct her effort towards goal.

Three minutes later, Lina Boussaha went close with a powerful volley that narrowly cleared the crossbar.

Algeria eventually got their reward in the 83rd minute. Melissa Bethi produced an excellent through ball for Boussaha, who kept her composure to beat the goalkeeper and level the score at 1-1.

Neither side could find a decisive goal before the final whistle, forcing the bronze-medal clash into a penalty shootout.

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Algeria held their nerve from the spot to win 3-2, with Ines Belloumou converting the decisive penalty to seal a memorable victory.

The result secured Algeria a historic bronze medal and their first podium finish at the Women’s Africa Cup of Nations.

For Morocco, the defeat meant the hosts finished fourth despite an impressive campaign on home soil.

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