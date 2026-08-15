‘I have promoted fugu all over the world’ – King Ayisoba appeals for ambassador role

Ghanaian musician King Ayisoba appeals to the government for an official Fugu Ambassador role, citing years of promoting the traditional garment worldwide.

King Ayisoba has appealed to the government to appoint him as a Fugu Ambassador, citing his years of promoting the traditional outfit locally and internationally.

He says the “sika fugu” he wears is unique and reflects his strong connection with the traditional garment.

His call comes amid Ghana's Fugu Wednesday initiative, which encourages the wearing and promotion of Fugu as part of efforts to celebrate Ghanaian culture and heritage.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Ghanaian traditional musician King Ayisoba has appealed to the government to consider appointing him as a Fugu Ambassador, arguing that his long-standing promotion of the traditional northern Ghanaian smock makes him a natural fit for the role.

The musician made the call while highlighting his contribution to promoting Fugu both in Ghana and internationally.

In Ghana, everyone knows that when it comes to Fugu, I am the ambassador. I have worn and promoted Fugu across all over the world. I want the authorities to also say King Ayisoba deserves to be Fugu ambassador.

King Ayisoba said his connection with the traditional outfit goes beyond simply wearing it, noting that he has consistently used his public appearances to showcase the fabric and its cultural significance.

Advertisement

Advertisement

He also drew attention to the particular type of Fugu he wears, describing it as “sika fugu”, which he said is distinctive and not readily available unless specially ordered.

The kind of Fugu I wear is ‘sika fugu’. It’s not common. It’s unique and you can’t get it anywhere unless you order it. They should remember me.

He made the appeal at a time when the government is placing renewed emphasis on Fugu as part of efforts to promote Ghanaian culture, local textiles and the creative economy.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Ghana has declared Wednesdays Fugu Day

The government, through the Ministry of Tourism, Culture and Creative Arts, declared every Wednesday as Fugu Day in February 2026, encouraging Ghanaians at home and abroad to wear the traditional smock in its various styles and designs. The initiative was intended to deepen cultural awareness, strengthen Ghanaian identity and project the country's heritage internationally.

The move has since been followed by initiatives aimed at strengthening the Fugu industry and supporting the people involved in its production.

In February, Tourism, Culture and Creative Arts Minister Abla Dzifa Gomashie said the promotion of Fugu was intended to revitalise Ghana's weaving industry, create jobs, support small businesses and empower people involved in weaving, dyeing and trading.

National Investment Bank also launched its Fugu Wednesday Wear Initiative in Tamale, describing the campaign as a way of promoting cultural heritage while supporting local textile producers, weavers, artisans and fashion businesses.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Wiyaala has already been named Fugu Ambassador

The Tourism Ministry appointed Ghanaian musician Noella Wiyaala as a Fugu Ambassador in May 2026. The ministry said the appointment recognised Wiyaala's consistent promotion of the smock and Ghanaian culture on local and international platforms.

Against this backdrop, King Ayisoba believes his own history with the traditional attire should also be recognised.

The musician's call adds another voice to Ghana's growing Fugu campaign, which seeks to turn the traditional garment into not only a symbol of cultural identity but also a source of economic opportunity for local weavers, designers and artisan