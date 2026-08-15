Ramaphosa says South Africa is ‘deeply ashamed’ over treatment of African nationals; social media reacts

South African President Cyril Ramaphosa says the country is “deeply ashamed” over discrimination and violence against foreign nationals amid growing tensions over xenophobia and migration.

Cyril Ramaphosa says South Africa is “deeply ashamed” over the treatment of foreign nationals.

Ghana has raised concerns at the diplomatic and African Union levels following attacks on its citizens and other African nationals in South Africa.

The controversy comes as South Africa balances concerns over illegal migration with its commitment to African solidarity and regional integration.

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South African President Cyril Ramaphosa has expressed regret over the treatment of foreign nationals in the country, saying South Africans are “deeply concerned and ashamed” by recent incidents of discrimination, intimidation and violence against citizens of other African countries.

Ramaphosa made the remarks at the Southern African Development Community (SADC) summit, as regional leaders continue discussions over migration, xenophobia and the future of African solidarity, following a wave of anti-foreigner tensions in South Africa that has strained relations with some of its African neighbours.

“As South Africans, we are deeply concerned and ashamed that nationals from other countries in recent months have been subjected to discrimination and ill treatment,” Ramaphosa said.

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“I repeat, we’re deeply ashamed, some whose leaders are here, were treated badly and were even forced to leave the country under threat of violence,” he added.

He likened the conduct of those responsible as a betrayal of the relationship between South Africa and other African countries.

“The criminal actions of a few within our communities are a repudiation of the solidarity upon which this Southern African community is built,” he said.

His apologies come after a series of incidents targeting foreign nationals, particularly migrants from other African countries, triggered diplomatic concerns across the continent.

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Ghana has been among the countries that have raised concerns directly with Pretoria and the African Union.

In May, Ghana formally petitioned the AU to place the issue of xenophobic attacks against African nationals in South Africa on the agenda of its mid-year coordination meeting, describing the matter as one of “urgent continental interest”.

Ghana said the attacks had resulted in deaths, destruction of investments and threats to the safety of African nationals living in South Africa.

The Ghanaian government subsequently advised its citizens to avoid non-essential travel to South Africa, citing reports of injuries, looting, business closures and destruction of property belonging to African nationals.

The issue has also become a bilateral concern between Accra and Pretoria. Ghanaian President John Dramani Mahama said in July that he had raised the matter with South Africa’s Minister of International Relations and Cooperation, Ronald Lamola, who had been sent to Ghana as Ramaphosa’s special envoy.

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Mahama has since pushed for the matter to receive continental attention, with the Chairperson of the AU Commission, Mahmoud Ali Youssouf, acknowledging the need for the issue to be discussed at a future AU summit.

Ramaphosa has repeatedly condemned violence against migrants while acknowledging that illegal immigration remains a major concern among South Africans.

READ ALSO: Ghana to pursue legal and diplomatic compensation for citizens affected by xenophobic attacks in South Africa

The remarks have attracted further discussion and scrutiny on social media. Below are some of the comments on X (formerly twitter) and Instagram.

Awww so touching!

Yate nsu yen fa! 😑 pic.twitter.com/V04QtaaE6L — Yaaa (@YaaChinese) August 14, 2026

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