GRIDCo urges encroachers to vacate transmission line corridors in one month or face legal action

GRIDCo has given people and businesses occupying transmission line corridors one month to vacate, warning that enforcement action will follow for non-compliance.

GRIDCo has given encroachers one month to vacate transmission line corridors and stop all unauthorised activities.

The warning covers structures, shops, garages, lorry parks, welding, excavation and other activities within protected transmission corridors.

GRIDCo says it will work with state institutions and security agencies to enforce the directive after the one-month deadline.

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The Ghana Grid Company Limited (GRIDCo) has given people and businesses occupying its transmission line corridors one month to stop all unauthorised activities and vacate the areas, warning that enforcement action will follow.

The warning applies to people who have built structures, opened businesses, parked heavy vehicles or carried out activities such as welding and excavation within electricity transmission line Rights-of-Way (RoW).

“This directive applies particularly to persons who have erected structures, established businesses, parked heavy vehicles, undertaken welding, excavation or other industrial activities, or otherwise occupied or obstructed the transmission line corridors,” the company said in a statement issued on Friday, August 14.

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GRIDCo said such activities are prohibited by law because they can interfere with the safe operation and maintenance of the national power transmission network.

“The Transmission Line Protection Regulations, 1967 (L.I. 542), as amended by L.I. 1737 of 2004, prohibit specified human activities within transmission line corridors,” the company said.

The prohibited activities include unauthorised construction, excavation, drilling, commercial operations, lorry parks, shops and garages, among others.

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GRIDCo said the one-month deadline follows a directive from the Minister for Energy and Green Transition, Dr John Abdulai Jinapor.

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According to the company, the minister made the directive during an inspection of ongoing work and called on all persons, businesses, land users and other entities occupying transmission line corridors without authorisation to leave.

As indicated by the Minister for Energy and Green Transition Hon. Dr. John Abdulai Jinapor during his inspection of ongoing work, all persons, businesses, land users and other entities currently encroaching on its transmission line Rights-of-Way across the country must cease all unauthorised activities and vacate the affected corridors within the one-month period.

The company stated that, it will work with the Metropolitan, Municipal and District Assemblies, other state institutions and the security agencies to remove unauthorised structures and activities from the corridors.

“Persons who fail to comply should therefore expect enforcement action in accordance with the applicable laws,” GRIDCo warned.

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The company stressed that transmission line Rights-of-Way are protected areas and cannot be used freely for business or other activities.

“GRIDCo reiterates that the Right-of-Way is not an area available for unrestricted occupation or commercial use,” the statement said.