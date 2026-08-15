Cambridge’s Youngest black professor, plagiarism scandal, and untimely death: All you need to know about Jason Arday

Discover the remarkable story of Jason Arday, from non-verbal child to Cambridge's youngest Black professor, following his sudden death at age 41.

Jason Arday did not speak until age 11 and learned to read and write at 18 before pursuing a successful academic career.

At 37, he became the youngest Black professor ever appointed by the University of Cambridge.

Arday was reportedly found unresponsive in south London, with his family and Cambridge mourning his death.

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Professor Jason Atta Kwei Arday’s academic journey was anything but conventional. He was born to Ghanaian parents. Arday grew up on a council estate in Clapham, south London, in a Ghanaian family. His mother, Gifty, was a mental health nurse, while his father, Joseph, worked as a chef.

His upbringing was strongly influenced by his mother's activism. She was involved in anti-racist activism and took part in protests alongside community activists, exposing Arday from an early age to issues surrounding race, equality and social justice.

Long before he became the youngest Black professor appointed by the University of Cambridge, Arday was a child who faced significant developmental challenges.

He was diagnosed with global developmental delay and autism spectrum disorder early in life, and doctors reportedly predicted that he might require lifelong assisted living and struggle to live independently.

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He did not speak until he was 11 and could not read or write until he was 18.

Yet, years later, he would reach one of the highest levels of academia, earning a place at Cambridge at the age of 37.

His story was built around perseverance, education and a determination to challenge expectations. Arday's early childhood was marked by developmental delays that made communication and learning difficult.

He primarily communicated through sign language and faced predictions that he would need lifelong support.

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His breakthrough came when he began speaking at the age of 11. Learning to read and write took even longer. With intensive support from his mother and mentor, Sandro Sandri, Arday eventually developed his literacy skills in his late teens.

Music played an important role in that process. He used lyrics, along with sign language, to help him decode and understand written words.

By the time he was 18, he had learned to read and write. Arday went on to pursue higher education, earning a degree in Physical Education and Education Studies from the University of Surrey.

The youngest Black professor appointed by the University of Cambridge, Professor Jason Atta Kwei Arday

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He later completed two master's degrees. His education journey was not without financial and practical challenges. While studying, he worked late shifts at local supermarkets to support himself.

His determination extended beyond academics. In 2010, he ran 30 marathons in 35 days to raise money for charity.

For Arday, achievements such as these were not simply about proving his intellectual ability. He often emphasised perseverance and the importance of using opportunities to help others.

One of the clearest examples of Arday's ambition came during his doctoral studies. In 2015, he completed his PhD at Liverpool John Moores University.

Between 2018 and 2021, he was appointed a senior lecturer at the University of Roehampton and later became an Associate Professor at Durham University.

He subsequently became Professor of Sociology of Education at the University of Glasgow, establishing himself as one of the youngest professors in the UK.

His work and experiences also placed him at the centre of discussions about race, education, inequality and representation.

In March 2023, at the age of 37, Arday was appointed Professor of Sociology of Education at the University of Cambridge. The appointment made him the youngest Black professor ever appointed by the university.

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Arday's story was not limited to university classrooms and academic titles. His marathon challenge, academic achievements and personal journey all reflected his emphasis on determination.

The obstacles he faced early in life did not prevent him from setting ambitious goals. Instead, his story became one of repeatedly challenging expectations about what was possible.

Professor Jason Atta Kwei Arday married Debbie-Ann McKenzie in 2014

Away from academia, Arday was also a husband and father. He married Debbie-Ann McKenzie in 2014, after the two first met when they were 18 and worked together at a sporting goods store in South London.

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McKenzie played an important role in his development, including helping him with phonics and supporting his journey to literacy during his late teens. The couple had two children together.

From being a child who did not speak until 11 and could not read or write until 18 to becoming a professor at one of the world's most prestigious universities, Jason Arday's journey challenged many of the expectations placed on him early in life.

His story was also about more than becoming Cambridge's youngest Black professor. It was about perseverance, setting ambitious goals and turning personal achievements into opportunities to encourage others.

Professor Jason Arday was reportedly found unresponsive at an address in Battersea, south London, on Friday. The Metropolitan Police said his death was unexpected but was not believed to be suspicious. His family said they were “in shock to have lost this amazing father, partner, brother, uncle and son”, while Cambridge Vice-Chancellor Professor Deborah Prentice expressed deep sadness over his death.

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Arday carried the Olympic Flame on the 2012 Torch Relay leg between Sutton and Merton in London.

Before his reported death, Professor Arday had faced allegations concerning plagiarism and questions surrounding some of his academic achievements.

Arday became the subject of intense scrutiny after allegations were made about his 2015 PhD from Liverpool John Moores University entitled “An Exploration of Peer-Mentoring Among Student Teachers to Inform Reflective Practice Within the Context of Action Research.”

The issue was raised by US researcher Nathan Cofnas, a researcher who has described himself as a “race realist” and whose Cambridge college role ended after controversy over his views on race and meritocracy. He alleged that sections of the thesis contained passages that were identical or very similar to material in earlier academic work.

The Telegraph subsequently reported that more than 180 passages in the work were identical or near-identical to a 2009 doctoral dissertation by Paula Zwozdiak-Myers, a student at Brunel University of London. Cofnas said plagiarism-detection software had identified passages that were “lifted with minimal editing.”

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Critics have questioned the research methodology section and argued that similar plagiarised passages appeared in other Arday’s academic papers. There are also claims that the thesis relied on the professor’s subjective commentary regarding his personal experiences instead of foundational qualitative or quantitative data analysis.

Critics also argued that the thesis and subsequent papers show a lack of understanding of statistical inference after an impossible field study with 78% male respondents and 32% female respondents was reportedly stated.

He denied the allegations, although he acknowledged that there had been errors in some of his work.

He also described the public attention surrounding the controversy as an intense period of scrutiny and personal criticism. Professor Arday was reported to have said that the situation had resulted in an “unrelenting level of public scrutiny and personal attack.”

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Despite the controversy, his family has maintained that he was deeply affected by what they described as a campaign of misinformation.