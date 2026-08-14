Ghana's 15-year used car import ban: Full details of new rules and what importers must know

Ghana’s new vehicle import rules take effect October 1, 2026. Here’s what used car importers must know about the 15-year limit, inspections and certification.

Used vehicles more than 15 years old will be prohibited from importation into Ghana from October 1, 2026.

Importers must have used vehicles inspected in their country of origin by a GSA-approved inspection body and obtain a Certificate of Conformity.

Vehicles shipped before October 1 will be exempt from the new requirements, even if they arrive in Ghana after the enforcement date.

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Used vehicle importers in Ghana will have to make important changes to how they source and ship vehicles from October 1, 2026, when the Ghana Standards Authority (GSA) begins enforcing a revised framework for imported used vehicles.

Under the new rules, importers, distributors and dealers will have to ensure that vehicles meet Ghanaian standards before they are shipped to the country, rather than waiting until the vehicles arrive at Ghanaian ports.

The GSA said the revised framework follows extensive engagements with stakeholders and forms part of the implementation of the Ghana Standards for imported used vehicles.

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Used vehicles over 15 years will be prohibited

Used vehicles over 15 years will be prohibited

One of the major changes is the age limit for used vehicles entering Ghana. From October 1, vehicles more than 15 years old will be prohibited from importation.

The new threshold replaces an earlier requirement that would have prevented used vehicles more than 10 years old from entering Ghana from the same date. The GSA said vehicles falling within specified categories “shall be prohibited from importation into Ghana”.

These include vehicles that: Have been submerged in water or damaged by floods

Have been burnt or damaged by fire

Have broken, cracked, bent or twisted chassis or safety cages

Have been assembled from spare parts

Do not have speedometers displaying readings in kilometres per hour

Are more than 15 years old



The latest notice supersedes the Authority’s previous communication on the matter.

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Vehicles must be inspected before they are shipped

A major change for importers is the requirement to establish compliance in the vehicle’s country of origin.

The GSA said all used vehicle units must be inspected in their country of origin by a GSA-approved third-party inspection body.

The inspection body will issue a Certificate of Conformity (CoC) confirming that the vehicle meets the applicable Ghana Standards.

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This means importers and dealers will need to verify the condition and conformity of a vehicle before committing to ship it to Ghana.

The GSA warned that vehicles that do not meet the prescribed requirements will not be permitted for importation into the country on arrival.

What importers and dealers need to do

From October 1, used vehicle importers, distributors and dealers will need to ensure that vehicles comply with the applicable Ghanaian standards before shipment. They will also be required to register with the GSA’s Vehicle Homologation Unit.

This puts greater responsibility on importers and dealers to confirm a vehicle’s age, condition and compliance status before arranging its shipment. For importers, the change could reduce the risk of paying to transport a vehicle that is later rejected when it reaches Ghana.

New vehicle importers also face requirements

The revised framework also introduces requirements for new vehicles. New vehicle manufacturers and assemblers will be required to register with the GSA, while all new vehicle models must undergo homologation before being imported.

New vehicle importers, distributors, manufacturers and assemblers will also be required to register with the GSA’s Vehicle Homologation Unit.

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What the new rules could mean for the market

The revised 15-year threshold gives importers more room than the earlier 10-year proposal, meaning a wider range of used vehicles could remain eligible for the Ghanaian market.

However, the new system changes the process for sourcing and shipping vehicles.

Instead of waiting until a vehicle reaches Ghana before compliance issues are identified, importers will have to establish that the vehicle meets the required standards before it leaves its country of origin.

The additional inspection and certification requirements could also increase sourcing costs for dealers. At the same time, the GSA said the framework is intended to ensure that vehicles entering Ghana comply with national standards.

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For consumers, the rules could help keep severely damaged, structurally compromised and excessively old vehicles out of the market.

Vehicles already shipped before October 1 are exempt

The GSA has also clarified an important exemption for vehicles already in transit.

The October 1 enforcement date will not affect vehicles shipped before October 1, even if they arrive in Ghana after the new rules take effect.

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Vehicles that have already been shipped and are in Ghana before October 1 will similarly be exempt from the new import requirements.

This gives importers who already have vehicles in the shipping process some room before the revised framework comes into effect.

With the new rules taking effect on October 1, importers, distributors and dealers will need to pay closer attention to a vehicle’s age, condition and conformity before arranging shipment.

The GSA has encouraged stakeholders to familiarise themselves with the applicable requirements and take the necessary steps to ensure compliance before importing vehicles.