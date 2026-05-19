How to import cars from China to Ghana: The 2026 complete guide

Are you looking to buy a high-quality vehicle but find local prices in Accra too high? Importing directly from China is the smartest way to own a brand-new or certified pre-owned car in 2026.

More Ghanaian car buyers are now turning to Chinese vehicle websites instead of relying only on Japanese and American platforms.

Chinese platforms such as AutoCango.com, Guazi.com, and EAutoExport.com are gaining popularity due to affordable prices and growing interest in electric vehicles.

Experts are warning buyers to be cautious, stressing the importance of verifying dealers, shipping arrangements, and import duties before making online payments.

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For many years, Ghanaian importers have traditionally relied on Japanese and American platforms when sourcing used and new vehicles. However, rising interest in Chinese-made cars, particularly fuel-efficient models and electric vehicles, has encouraged some buyers to broaden their search to Chinese-based online marketplaces.

One of the platforms attracting growing interest is AutoCango.com, which specialises in exporting used cars from China to international customers. The platform provides vehicle listings alongside inspection and shipping support for overseas buyers.

Similarly, EAutoExport.com is also being used by buyers searching for Chinese car exports, offering both new and used vehicles with international shipping support, including delivery to African markets. IHKAAuto.com is also building visibility, focusing on dealership-level connections and cross-border vehicle trade.

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For electric vehicles, platforms such as MashangAuto.com and ZeexAuto.com are gaining attention as Chinese EV brands gradually expand their footprint across African markets.

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Popular brands frequently listed on these platforms include BYD, Changan, Geely, MG, and Chery, which are becoming increasingly familiar to Ghanaian buyers interested in more affordable and fuel-efficient alternatives.

Industry observers note that the rising interest in Chinese vehicles is driven largely by pricing advantages and the growing appeal of electric mobility. However, they caution that buyers must carry out proper due diligence before committing to online purchases.

Experts advise checking vehicle condition reports, shipping arrangements, import duties, and clearance procedures, as these significantly affect the final landed cost in Ghana.

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5-Step Secure Export Process

1.Professional Vehicle Sourcing Visit trusted platforms such as AutoCango.com, Guazi.com, and EAutoExport.com, which offer a wide range of vehicles—from budget-friendly models like the BYD Seagull to heavy-duty trucks such as HOWO. 2.Verified Inspection Unlike many local marketplaces, these platforms provide comprehensive 360-degree inspection reports and live video walkarounds, allowing buyers to see exactly what they are purchasing. 3.Secure International Payments Companies issue formal Proforma Invoices and support secure Telegraphic Transfer (T/T) payments, ensuring all transactions are handled with full transparency and accountability. 4.Professional Logistics to Tema They manage inland transportation within China and arrange Ro-Ro or container shipping. Vehicles are securely prepared for the estimated 45-day sea journey to Ghana’s Tema Port. 5.Documentation for Clearing All original shipping documents, including the Bill of Lading (B/L) and Commercial Invoice, are couriered directly to buyers to facilitate a smooth customs clearance process at Ghana Customs.

As Ghana’s automobile market continues to evolve, online car importation is expected to play an even larger role in how buyers source vehicles globally. Chinese platforms, once relatively unknown to many local importers, are now becoming part of a broader shift in global car trading patterns.

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However, experts continue to urge caution, warning buyers to avoid unreliable or fraudulent dealers and to verify all transactions carefully before making payments.

Real Cost Example: Importing to Ghana in 2026

PC: VIA ydchinauto.com

PC: VIA ydchinauto.com