My songwriting ability isn't appreciated enough by TGMA - Kwami Eugene laments being overlooked

Ghanaian musician Kwame Eugene has expressed disappointment over the Telecel Ghana Music Awards (TGMA), saying his songwriting skills have not been recognised despite writing multiple hit songs. He claims the Songwriter of the Year category often overlooks popular records.

The Ghanaian musician says his songwriting talent has not been recognised by the Telecel Ghana Music Awards despite several hit songs.

He believes the Songwriter of the Year category often favours less popular or “obscure” songs over commercially successful records.

Kwami Eugene insists his songwriting impact remains strong and says he continues to create music that resonates with fans.

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Ghanaian musician Kwami Eugene has voiced disappointment over what he describes as the failure of the Telecel Ghana Music Awards (TGMA) to recognise his songwriting talent.

Speaking in an interview with Anita Akua Akuffo on TV3’s The Afternoon Show on Monday, May 18, 2026, the award-winning artiste said he feels his contribution as a songwriter has not been fairly acknowledged over the years.

He noted that despite writing multiple hit songs for himself and other artistes, he has never won the Songwriter of the Year category.

We’ve never received the Songwriter of the Year award before. What hurts me is that my songwriting ability isn’t recognised. People enjoy the songs, but they don’t give me the award for it, he said.

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According to Kwami Eugene, although he has earned nominations in the past, he believes the award scheme often overlooks commercially successful songs

I think it’s because most of the songs I’ve released are hits. I’ve never seen TGMA give Songwriter of the Year to a big song—they usually give it to more obscure songs, he explained.

The “Rockstar” joking said maybe he need to adjust his songwriting approach in order to gain recognition from the awards board.

Maybe I’ll start writing songs that are calmer and more reflective, he said.

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He further argued that his songwriting skills have not been fully appreciated by the scheme, despite his consistent output.

I feel my songwriting skills haven’t been appreciated enough by TGMA, he stressed.

Kwami Eugene also criticised what he perceives as a preference for lesser-known songs in the Songwriter of the Year category, arguing that hit songs are often ignored.

The obscure songs sit in their corner talking about drunkenness. I’d rather write a hit song. That’s why some of the songs I’ve written are big bangers, but they see big bangers like they’re just fleeting music, he said.

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He mentioned specific songs such as “Nyame Yie” and “Victory” for gospel singer Joyce Blessing, saying they were overlooked by the awards committee. According to him, the public would have made different choices if they were allowed to vote in the category.

If the public got the chance, they’d give it to ‘Watch Me.’ At least ‘Watch Me’ should get a nomination. If it depended on the public, they’d do justice to my songs, he added.